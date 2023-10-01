Two Arrested After Famous Robin Hood Tree Felled

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of felling one of the UK's most iconic trees in a deliberate act of vandalism.

A man in his 60s, arrested on Friday evening, remains in police custody in connection with the deliberate felling of the local landmark known as “Robin Hood's Tree” late last Wednesday evening.

A 16-year-old boy has also been arrested in connection with the felling.

A Local Cultural Icon

The 300-year-old sycamore tree, which grew in a natural dip in the landscape, was featured in a pivotal scene in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. It is where Robin of Loxly (Kevin Costner) buried his murdered father (Brian Blessed) under the boughs of the tree, and swore to kill the man responsible, the Sherrif of Nottingham (Alan Rickman).

For centuries, people had come to the tree, which sat in a gap in the ancient Roman border wall, to scatter ashes, propose to their loved ones, leave mementos, or simply picnic under the tree's boughs.

Senseless Destruction

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies of Northumbria Police said, “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror, and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we're taking this situation and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.”

One-half of Northern celebrity chef duo The Hairy Bikers, Si King, shared his fury at the apparent act of “vandalism.”

In a video shared on social media, King said the culprit had “murdered a sentinel of time and elemental spirit of Northumberland.”

“I hope whoever has done that has a conscience; I hope you feel really good about yourself for whatever warped reason you've done it. I'm beyond words.” He added.

Sycamore Gap Tree Felling Leaves Locals Gobsmacked

Ian Sproat, a photographer who has taken hundreds of pictures of Sycamore Gap, told the BBC he was “gobsmacked” when he found out it had been toppled, and his “heart was ripped out” when he saw the damage to the 2016 Tree of the Year.

“It's like cutting down the Tyne Bridge or the Swing Bridge – it's just as monumental. It's a living thing. I keep asking myself, why would anyone do this?” He asked.

Hexham MP Guy Opperman described the sycamore as a symbol of the North East that was “revered and loved across the world,” and everyone he had spoken with about the felling was “utterly stunned” and “devastated.”

Opperman added that he believed the damage was “unquestionably a criminal act,” but “even if the police did catch the perpetrator, the tree is still gone.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said she was “devastated that the famous sycamore is gone” and “incandescent that this looks like a deliberate act of vandalism.”

North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll told the BBC he could not adequately express his anger while visiting the site.

“People have had their ashes scattered there. People have proposed there. I've picnicked there with my wife and kids. It's part of our collective soul,” he said.

Source: BBC News