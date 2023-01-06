10 Best Robin Williams Movies of All Time, Ranked

The legendary Robin Williams was a comedic genius and one of the greatest entertainers ever to grace the silver screen. Recently someone asked, “What Robin Williams film do you consider his best?” The internet responded by delivering this top-ten fan-voted list.

10. Jack (1996)

Jack is a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Robin Williams as Jack Powell, a ten-year-old boy in the body of a forty-year-old man. Jack physically ages rapidly while maintaining his accurate age mentality and emotions. Ultimately, he can enjoy life after gaining the support of his peers.

9. Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

Mrs. Doubtfire is a nineties comedy-drama starring Robin Williams as Daniel Hillard / Euphegenia Doubtfire. Hillard is a recently divorced actor desperate to spend time with his kids. However, his ex-wife (Sally Field) doesn't allow extra time. So he dresses as an older English housekeeper, Mrs. Doubtfire, hired to cook, clean, and spend time with the children. Unbeknownst to any of them.

8. Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

Good Morning, Vietnam is a war comedy set in 1965 Saigon during the Vietnam War. Robin Williams plays Adrian, a radio DJ on Armed Forces Radio Service (AFRS). The show is popular with the troops but not so much with their superiors. It's based loosely on the experiences of AFRS radio DJ Adrian Cronauer.

7. One Hour Photo (2002)

One Hour Photo is a psychological thriller casting Robin Williams in a different type of role for him. He plays a photo technician developing an unhealthy obsession with a family he has provided photo services for a long time.

6. What Dreams May Come (1998)

What Dreams May Come is a fantasy drama film starring Robin Williams as pediatrician Chris Nielsen. He dies in an accident shortly after he and his wife lost both their children. So she can't deal with the grief and ends her life. It follows Chris descending into hell to pull her out and take her to heaven.

5. Good Will Hunting (1997)

Good Will Hunting is a psychological drama written by and starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon alongside Robin Williams. Williams plays Sean Maguire, a therapist helping a genius-level IQ student, Will Hunting (Matt Damon).

4. Hook (1991)

Hook is an adventure film starring Robin Williams as Peter Banning / Peter Pan, a lawyer and workaholic. He's forgotten his childhood and has a wife (Wendy's granddaughter) and two children. However, after Captain Hook (Dustin Hoffman) kidnaps his children, he returns to Neverland to rescue them while rediscovering himself. Julia Roberts also stars as Tinker Bell.

3. The Birdcage (1996)

The Birdcage is an LGBTQIA+ film starring Robin Williams as Armand Goldman, a gay Miami drag club owner pretending to be straight to appease his daughter's future in-laws. He attempts to keep his flamboyant club and life partner (Nathan Lane) a secret from the controversial Republican Sen. Kevin Keeley (Gene Hackman).

2. Bicentennial Man (1999)

Bicentennial Man is a science fiction comedy-drama where Robin Williams plays an NDR-114 robot. A father (Sam Neill) purchases him, and the family names him Andrew. The film follows Andrew growing from a robot who cares for the house and children into a droid experiencing emotions and creative thought.

1. Dead Poets Society (1989)

Dead Poets Society is a drama film set in 1959 at the fictional elite conservative boarding school Welton Academy. Robin Williams plays John Keating, an English teacher who uses poetry to teach and inspire his students.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the best Robin Williams of all time. Also, check out the ten best war movies based on true stories.

