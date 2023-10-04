Will San Francisco Robotaxis Face Consequences After a Pedestrian Was Run Over?

While the rollout of autonomous vehicles throughout most of the world could be described as a trickle – their unveiling and integration into the roadways of San Francisco, California, has been more like someone letting go of a firehose on full blast.

These General Motors-owned Cruise vehicles, which many have dubbed robotaxis, have been involved in several incidents since being introduced to the streets of San Francisco, causing traffic jams and even colliding with a semi-truck. (Just think, with bill AB 316 recently being vetoed by Governor Gavin Newsom, this could soon be a driverless semi-truck crashing into a driverless taxi. It’s a pretty eerie scenario when you think about it.)

Unfortunately, causing traffic jams or crashing into a turning semi-truck is no longer the most severe incident in which one of these robotaxis has been involved; it’s now running over and stopping on top of a pedestrian.

How The Incident Unraveled.

On Monday, October 2, a witness reported seeing a human-driven car strike a woman walking through a crosswalk, knocking her to the ground. She was then run over by a Chevy Bolt EV being used as a driverless taxi, which halted on top of her after impact. The human driver reportedly fled the scene.

A separate witness tried to comfort the woman, trapped under the robotaxi and screaming in agony, while they waited for first responders to arrive on the scene. The San Francisco fire department used the jaws of life to get the car off the woman who was sent to the hospital with “multiple traumatic injuries,” according to Justin Schorr, the SFFD Captain.

The firefighters succeeded in obstructing the robotaxi’s sensors, alerting its Cruise control center, and then contacted the fire department to find out what was happening. Representatives from Cruise Control were quick to remotely disable the car after being filled in on the situation.

The robotaxi reportedly stopped on top of the woman because its sensors detected her beneath its rear axle. GM’s Cruise vehicles are programmed to stop and turn on their hazard lights if they detect something beneath them.

The woman is currently at San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition.

GM Releases Their Statement.

General Motors posted a statement to their X (formally known as Twitter) account, giving their take on the incident. Their post states that a pedestrian was hit by a human-driven vehicle, and the impact was so severe that the pedestrian was “launched directly in front of” their robotaxi that then “breaked aggressively to minimize the impact.” They added that their robotaxi was kept in place at the request of law enforcement. They then expressed their “heartfelt concern” over the victim’s wellbeing and said they are “actively working with the police” to find the human driver responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, SFPD has not confirmed that the woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit. However, Cruise reportedly sent footage from the vehicle’s camera of the incident to the San Francisco Chronicle just hours after it occurred.

The disturbing footage allegedly shows the woman going through the crosswalk just as the light turned green for the robotaxi and the vehicle that hit her to proceed.

Will There Be Consequences?

As stated at the top of this article, GM’s autonomous Cruise vehicles have been consistently involved in various road incidents since they first launched, with this latest one being the most serious so far.

Many are wondering if and how the company will be held accountable.

So far, it remains to be seen how the future of these autonomous vehicle fleets will be affected; certain Golden State and San Francisco politicians have been very outspoken in favor of the technical innovations and economic potential these self-driving cars represent.

However, the reception from SF residents and local drivers, who believe these autonomous vehicles present unprecedented public safety risks and are detrimental to their livelihoods, has been far more critical.

If accidents, damages, and serious injuries keep piling up where these Cruise robotaxis go, how will tech-friendly politicians (like Newsom) respond to the growing public outcry?