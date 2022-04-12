Dolly Parton Rejects Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Fan votes are flooding in for the upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 class, after nominees were announced in March. Getting selected by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class list is an honor most people dream of. But not for the Queen of Nashville, Dolly Parton.

Dolly Takes To Twitter

Parton took to Twitter, announcing that she did not want to be included amongst the nominees and felt she hadn’t earned that right.

Dolly Parton has earned recognition with more than 30 music awards, a Primetime Emmy, Kennedy Center Honors, and much more as a country artist.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton said on her Twitter account. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

Parton is already a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Country Music Hall. In addition, three of her songs – “Coat of Many Colors,” “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You” are in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The Hall Responds to Dolly’s Rejection

“All of us in the music community have seen Dolly Parton’s thoughtful note expressing her feeling that she had not earned the right to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition to her incredible talent as an artist, her humility is another reason Dolly is a beloved icon by millions of fans worldwide,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said. The Hall tweeted a response expressing Parton’s note for the rejection.

They also mentioned that Rock & Roll has deep roots in Rhythm and blues and country music from its inception.

“Dolly’s nomination, along with the other 16 artists for the class of 2022, was sent out earlier this month to our 1,200 general ballot voters, the majority of whom are artists themselves, for consideration for induction at our ceremony,” the Foundation added.

Wealth of Geeks reached out to Parton’s publicist with a request for comment but did not hear back.

Mid-March, Parton appeared on Fox & Friends, where she discussed her decision to take herself off this year’s ballot.

“Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that because [of] my perception and, I think, the perception of most of America. I feel like that’s more for the people in rock music,” Parton said during her live TV interview.

Country artists Johnny Cash, Brenda Lee, Chet Atkins, and Hank Williams have already been inducted into the hall.

Eligibility For This Year’s Nomination

For this year’s eligibility for nomination into the hall, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording by 1996.

Parton is the only country artist on this year’s ballot and among several first-time nominees for this year’s class. Rapper Eminem, hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest, singer, songwriter, and producer Lionel Richie all made the list.

Fan votes for their favorite musicians will be tallied alongside ballots submitted by more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members worldwide.

“We are in awe of Dolly’s brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame,” said the Foundation.

People Share Their Thoughts on Twitter.

Many people came to Twitter to express their joy with this nomination.

“Dolly is totally worthy, and I will vote for her every day,” said Christian Adamiak.

Some people were upset by how the Hall treated her nomination and expressed just that over Twitter.

“The fact that you want to proceed with nominating her is incredibly stupid. Why can’t you honor her wishes and remove her from the nomination? Is it not the right of the artists to withdraw?”

Class of 2022 Nominees

Here's the full list of potential inductees this year:

Indie auteur Beck, rock hitmaker Pat Benatar, art rocker Kate Bush, new wave oddballs Devo, new wave chart-toppers Duran Duran, hip-hop heavyweight Eminem, synth-pop duo Eurythmics, heavy metal fixtures Judas Priest, Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, political rock outfit MC5, proto-punks New York Dolls, country legend Dolly Parton, rap-metal outfit Rage Against the Machine, R&B hitmaker Lionel Richie, pop singer-songwriter Carly Simon, alt hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest and pop vocal pro-Dionne Warwick are all nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

This will be the first year of eligibility for Eminem, ​​much like RRHOF 2021 inductee Jay-Z.

MC5 will be their sixth nomination for Detroit rockers and the fourth for Rage Against the Machine. 2022 also marks the third nomination for Kate Bush, Judas Priest, New York Dolls, and Devo.

This year’s class will be announced in May and formally inducted in the fall.

The hall also mentioned that while Parton’s nomination was sent out, it also included 16 others for the class of 2022 to their 1,200 general ballot voters. The majority of them are artists themselves.

