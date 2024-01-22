Ready or Not, the Role of EVs in Society Is Expanding

School bus manufacturer Blue Bird will deliver 180 electric buses to the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) starting this year's end. It marks the most significant order for electric buses in the company's history. Blue Bird also recently celebrated delivering their 1500th electric bus and has delivered battery electric buses to school districts in 41 states thus far, according to a report from Autoweek.

What Makes Blue Birds Electric School Buses Different?

Aside from being more environmentally friendly than many of the smoke–belching diesel school buses currently on our roads, Blue Bird's battery–electric school buses feature a unique vehicle–to–grid capability: grid resiliency. They can sell the energy they don't use back to the grid, meaning these electric school buses can be profitable when they have leftover power.

The LAUSD's order comprises 150 Blue Bird's All–American and 30 Vision models. Think of the All–American model as the classic flat–nose, big yellow bus (it can transport up to 84 passengers), whereas the Vision model has a protruding snout and is slightly smaller (it can transport up to 77 passengers.) Both models have up to 120 miles of driving range. It takes three to eight hours to charge these school buses fully.

Unlike traditional electric vehicles (EVs), battery–electric school buses have an advantage when combating range anxiety because their daily driving schedule and mileage requirements are predictable. It makes them a natural candidate for electrification.

There's Federal Funding for Battery Electric School Buses

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has a federal program via the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that allocates $5 billion for school districts to get rebates on purchasing electric buses.

Blue Bird is taking advantage of the uptick in electric school bus orders by starting an Electric Vehicle Build–up Center, which it hopes will produce around 5,000 battery–powered electric school buses annually.

Blue Bird Corporation CEO Phil Horlock commented on his company's commitment to and excitement for the future of electric school buses, “Demand for low– and zero–emission school buses remains strong across the United States. Blue Bird will continue to meet and exceed our customer expectations.”

It's Not Just School Buses Going Electric

According to a separate report from Autoweek, London has started using battery-powered electric ambulances. The first was a battery– electric Ford Transit recently used on New Year's Eve. Their report also notes that battery-electric ambulances are available in the United States through REV Group, which specializes in producing fire & emergency, commercial, and recreational vehicles. While REV's battery electric ambulances have been available in the US since 2022, it will likely take longer for the electrification of emergency vehicles to catch on.

Unlike school buses, ambulances' daily driving and mileage usage is more challenging to predict. Even if EMTs or paramedics operate electric ambulances under the Always Be Charging guideline, charging infrastructure will have to advance and become much more reliable before widespread electric ambulance adoption can occur.