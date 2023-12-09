Roller-Coaster Ride Offers ‘Medical Miracle’ in Passing Kidney Stones

A Popular Mechanics TikTok post has revived “the medical miracle” of a roller-coaster ride in a place known for ooh-and-aah wonders — Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The post depicts passengers on the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and points to the studies of a Michigan State University professor who found that the jolts that come with the roller-coaster ride could offer more than a bumpy trip back to days when train cars were used to transport newly discovered gold ore.

David Wartinger, a urologist and professor emeritus in the school’s Department of Osteopathic Surgical Specialties, looked into the ability of the ride, which began operating in 1979, to help people pass kidney stones.

Studies Show Removal Success, Where To Sit

After being tipped off by patients on the train roller-coaster’s medical miracles, Wartinger conducted studies with a few different kidney models attached to researchers. A 70% stone passage rate was recorded if sitting in the back of the roller coaster.

Wartinger and his fellow researchers also found that the studies showed a 100% passage rate if the stones were in the upper chamber of the kidney.

The researcher tried to see if other roller coasters at Walt Disney World could replicate the same effect, but those the rides were deemed “too fast and too violent” to pass kidney stones.

“The ideal coaster is rough and quick with some twists and turns, but no upside down or inverted movements,” Wartinger said in a Michigan State news release.

“It’s estimated that around 300,000 people per year go to an emergency room suffering from kidney stones and the cost for treatment could range anywhere between $5,000 to $10,000,” the release said.

Varied Reactions on Taking the Ride, Costs

TikTokers offered mixed views about taking such a ride for a medical or in some cases any purpose.

“A kidney stone is one of the worst pains ever, ain’t no way I am getting on a crazy roller coaster,” JayKob commented, adding a teary emoji for emphasis.

But Kim Leong offered a positive take: “I legitimately rode this 3 times years ago and a few days later I passed my first kidney stone.”

There were also the expected jabs at both medical care and Disney World costs.

“This is American healthcare. Disney tickets cheaper than paying a hospital,” Klepto wrote, also including a crying emoji.

Elledee said: “I feel like that’s a bit too expensive just for a kidney stone (even more so if you live in the west [U.S.].)

Dr. Wartinger offers this advice: “You need to heed the warnings before going on a roller coaster. If you have a kidney stone but are otherwise healthy and meet the requirements of the ride, patients should try it. It’s definitely a lower-cost alternative to health care.”