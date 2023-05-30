12 Rom Coms To Cheer Up Your Wife When She Is Down

Romantic comedy is one of the oldest and most exciting genres, even as times change and cinephiles are looking for more mind-bending, Christopher Nolan standard work. Nothing beats a good rom-com to unwind with after a long day.

In an online forum, a man asked for the best romantic comedies to cheer up his wife. According to commenters, these movies never disappoint.

1. While You Were Sleeping (1995)

The movie is centered around a female lead, Lucy, who is secretly in love with a man, Peter Callaghan. He commutes to the station where she works as a fare token collector. On one occasion, she saves his life when muggers push him onto the train tracks.

She escorts the unconscious Peter to the hospital, where she utters words that would lead to a massive turnaround in her life. The movie promises a hearty laugh and a few heart-tugging scenes.

2. Crazy Stupid Love (2011)

A divorce between Cal Weaver and his wife Emily over her affair with her co-worker opens a pandora's box in their lives. Cal moves over to a separate apartment and begins visiting the bar. There he meets Jacob Palmer, a womanizer, who shows him the ropes on getting about any woman, and Cal is a fast learner.

When he reunites with his wife, Emily, at their 13-year-old son's parent-teacher conference, his wife seems impressed at his newfound personality. However, things get heated from then on, with a whole lot being unveiled.

3. Bridget's Jones Diary (2001)

It all began with an insult on New Year's Eve from her childhood acquaintance, Mark. This birthed the idea of a diary and a new year's resolution to stop smoking and drinking, work on her weight, and find the right man for her. At work, she begins flirting with her office fantasy, her boss Daniel Cleaver. Who happens to hate Mark as well due to a past incident. Bridget will become a bone of contention between these two.

4. The Proposal (2009)

In a moment of panic due to possible deportation, Margaret Tate blackmails her assistant into marrying her. It's an easy ticket to getting a green card and a seemingly perfect plan. Gilbertson agrees with the request that she publish his manuscript, to which she agrees.

However, things go differently than she had envisioned, as she is left questioning her decision at some point.

5. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Rachel Chu finds out just how rich her boyfriend Nick is when she gets to Singapore. She's surprised to learn he comes from old money, and her modest background becomes an issue with his family. Rachel tries to deal with the new information and the coldness from Nick's mother. New secrets are spilled, and she is caught up in a lot. Jon M. Chu directed this epic romantic comedy.

6. Mr. Right (2015)

Francis Munch, an ex-CIA agent, and ex-mercenary, has a vendetta against those who attempt to hire him. He kills them, and during one of these, he meets with a team that includes Espionaza, who tries to kill him.

Later he asks his love interest, Martha, out on a date. The lady is keenly interested in paleontology, and they have a scintillating chemistry together.

7. The Reluctant Debutante (1958)

An uninterested debutante is forced into society, and surprisingly, she finds someone interesting. Parkson, the drummer, sticks out like a sore thumb due to his promiscuous ways.

Although she has someone society-fit pursuing her, Jane doesn't seem to care much for him. The heart wants what it wants — and it is often the bad boy.

8. From Paris With Love (2010)

Reese finds his partner Wax detained by the French customs over an energy drink. He uses his authority as a diplomat to allow his partner's luggage through French customs.

In Paris as an agent, he finds new information that would lead him to his girlfriend, Caroline. He finds that she is a sleeper agent, and you can only guess how many complications that leads to.

9. 50 Firsts Dates

Henry has a policy of only dating tourists; however, when he meets Lucy, he begins to rethink his standards. After much contemplation, he meets up with her, and they have a good time. Surprisingly, on their second meet-up, she doesn't recognize him.

Henry would later learn that she has amnesia. Henry would go on many first dates to keep their relationship and find a way around this issue. Anything for love, eh?

10. Me Before You (2016)

Will's life takes a U-turn after a motorcycle accident. He is left disabled and falls into depression. Louisa Clark is hired as a caregiver for him, and he is initially cold toward her. A bond brews between time as time goes on, but Will has other plans.

Me Before You is a heart-wrenching tale of love and loss that will make you cry and fall in love a thousand times.

11. Can't Buy My Love (1987)

Ronald is a nerd who wants to be popular, and he pays Cindy to pretend to be his girlfriend for a few days. Things go as planned, but Cindy begins having feelings for him.

After their staged breakup, he starts acting strange, and things go south for him. This romantic comedy features Patrick Dempsey and Amanda Peterson in leading roles.

12. Singin' In The Rain (1952)

The musical rom-com features a duo DonLofkeood and Lina Lamont, who are linked together for publicity. However, Don doesn't seem to enjoy it all and tries to go along with it. He attempts to escape his fans and runs into Kathy Selden.

Sparks begin to fly between them, and sweet melodies follow. This classic musical romantic comedy gained critical acclaim around its release; it remains among the top most-liked films.

Source: Reddit.