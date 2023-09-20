14 Romantic Comedies That Are the Perfect Recipe for Laughter and Love

Are you a romantic comedy fan looking for movies from the genre you might have missed? Someone on a popular online forum asked about the best romantic comedies ever and rom-com lovers shared their favorites.

1. He's Just Not That Into You (2009)

He's Just Not That Into You interweaves the stories of nine people with various romantic issues. Gigi's (Ginnifer Goodwin) story is followed more closely as she navigates misreading her romantic partner's behaviors and other dating woes. She befriends Alex (Justin Long), who helps Gigi interpret the signs.

It has an ensemble cast of Scarlett Johansson, Kris Kristofferson, Bradley Cooper, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, and Kevin Connolly.

2. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall follows Peter (Jason Segel), going on a Hawaiian vacation after Sarah (Kristen Bell) abruptly terminates their five-year relationship. However, once there, he discovers Sarah and her new boyfriend (Russell Brand) are on the island. A hotel concierge (Mila Kunis) witnesses the awkward circumstance, sets him up with a suite, and becomes a new friend.

3. The Wedding Singer (1998)

The Wedding Singer follows Robbie Hart (Adam Sandler), a wedding singer who gets stood up at the altar. He befriends a waitress (Drew Barrymore) who begs him to help her with her wedding because she's new in town and he knows how to get deals. It's full of 80s music classics and terrific one-liners.

4. The Proposal (2009)

The Proposal follows a Canadian executive (Sandra Bullock) who discovers she's facing deportation. So she proposes that her assistant (Ryan Reynolds) temporarily acts as her fiancé and in return, she will give him the promotion he desperately wants.

He agrees, but on the condition that she accompany him to Alaska for his Gammy's (Betty White) birthday. It stars Craig T. Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, and Oscar Nunez as a hilarious jack of all trades in the film.

5. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Crazy Rich Asians follows a Chinese-American professor (Constance Wu) traveling to Southeast Asia to meet her boyfriend's (Henry Golding) family. But there's a twist. She arrives and quickly discovers he belongs to one of the affluent families in Singapore and is wealthy. It co-stars Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, and Michelle Yeoh.

6. Overboard (1987)

Overboard follows a snooty heiress (Goldie Hawn) on a yacht that docks in Elk Cove, Oregon. She hires a local carpenter (Kurt Russell) to build her a closet, but it is not to her liking, so she refuses to pay and pushes him overboard.

Later, she falls overboard and wakes in a hospital with amnesia. After the carpenter sees her on the news, he concocts a scheme. He pretends to be her husband and takes her to his home with three rowdy boys, so she can work off what she owes him.

7. How to Be Single (2016)

How to Be Single follows a group of women in New York City who have different approaches to being single. Alice (Dakota Johnson) temporarily broke up with her college boyfriend (Nicholas Braun) to live with her sister Meg (Leslie Mann) and become a paralegal in New York City.

She quickly befriends a wild co-worker (Rebel Wilson) who teaches her how to be happily single. It co-stars Damon Wayans Jr., Jason Mantzoukas, Anders Holm, and Jake Lacy.

8. Couples Retreat (2009)

Couples Retreat follows four couples on an exclusive retreat in paradise and the ensuing shenanigans. One pair is on the verge of divorce and begs the other three couple friends to accompany them. There's just one catch — there are mandatory 6:00 a.m. couples counseling that the friends have no interest in doing.

However, the counseling opens issues within the relationships. It stars Vince Vaughn, Malin Åkerman, Jon Favreau, Kristin Davis, Jason Bateman, Kristen Bell, Faizon Love, Jean Reno, and Ken Jeong.

9. Letters to Juliet (2010)

Letters to Juliet follows a young engaged couple visiting Italy before they're married. However, Victor (Gael García Bernal) is preoccupied with opportunities for his restaurant and leaves Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) to explore independently.

She discovers the “Secretaries of Juliet,” who write letters back to the people who leave letters in Juliet's Verona courtyard. Sophie asks to help and pens a letter that receives a quick response when Claire (Vanessa Redgrave) and Charlie (Christopher Egan) show up to find her long-lost love Lorenzo (Franco Nero).

10. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days follows advertising executive Ben (Matthew McConaughey) and a women's magazine writer Andie (Kate Hudson). Ben bets he can make any woman fall in love with him to secure an advertising deal. Simultaneously, Annie prepares to date a guy using all the “dating don'ts” to force him to break up with her. It's research for her article, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

11. The Big Sick (2017)

The Big Sick is based on the true story of Kumail Nanjiani, who plays himself in the film, and his wife. After meeting and falling in love, Emily (Zoe Kazan) contracts a mysterious illness and is in a medically-induced coma. At the same time, Kumail is trying to ignore his family's efforts to set him up with a spouse and juggling being a comedian, despite his family's wishes.

12. 50 First Dates (2004)

In 50 First Dates, Henry and Lucy really hit it off when they meet one day, but when Henry tries to get to know Lucy more, she doesn't remember him. Over the next few weeks, Henry learns Lucy lost her memory in an accident years before. Every day she wakes up thinking it's the morning of her accident and Henry then attempts to date her, all while dealing with her memory loss.

13. When Harry Met Sally (1989)

After being friends for a long time, Harry and Sally (Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan) worry about what would happen if the two ever crossed the boundary of being more than friends. Once that boundary is crossed though, can the pair ever go back to the friendship they once had?

14. 10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

10 Things I Hate About You is a story of using others to get what you want. Cameron James (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) wants to date the untouchable Bianca Stratford (Larisa Oleynik), who isn't allowed to date until her older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles) does. In order to allow Bianca to date, Cameron comes up with a plan to have Kat date the school outcast and tough guy, Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger). This Shakespearean edition of a rom-com leaves everyone laughing and cheering for the different love stories.

