10 Adventurous Romantic Comedies Your Boyfriend Will Actually Like

Do you love action and adventures in your romantic comedies? You're not alone. A Redditor recently posted, “Looking for an adventurous Rom-Com. I just finished watching The Lost City (2022) and enjoyed the humor, action, and adventure. Of course, Channing Tatum's abs didn't hurt the experience either.”

They continued, “Can you suggest other films where the lead characters go on an adventure (willingly or not) and humorous hi-jinx ensues?” Redditors responded to deliver this top-voted list of adventurous romantic comedies.

1. Romancing the Stone (1984)

Romancing the Stone follows a romance novelist, Joan (Kathleen Turner), who ventures from her New York City pad to save her sister from dangerous criminals in Colombia. They've taken her captive and are holding her for the ransom map leading to a priceless treasure.

Joan meets an American bird hunter (Michael Douglas) who suggests they find the treasure before surrendering the map. It co-stars Danny DeVito. And if you like this one, watch its sequel, The Jewel of the Nile (1985).

2. Palm Springs (2020)

Palm Springs follows the story of two strangers, Nyles (Andy Samberg) and Sarah (Cristin Milioti), who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs. They sneak away to have relations in the nearby desert. But out of nowhere, Nyles is shot with an arrow and retreats to a cave.

He warns Sarah not to follow, but she does, pulling her into a time loop with him. Sleeping or dying resets the time loop. All the time spent reliving the same day sparks a romance between them.

3. Mr. Right (2015)

Mr. Right follows an excessively-optimistic woman (Anna Kendrick) discovering her new boyfriend (Sam Rockwell) is a professional hitman. However, unlike others, he kills the people hiring him rather than the intended targets. It has an ensemble cast of Tim Roth, Michael Eklund, James Ransone, Anson Mount, and RZA from Wu-Tang Clan.

4. The Mummy (1999)

While not technically a rom-com, The Mummy has an underlying romance that blossoms into another film. So I'll allow it. It follows Rick (Brendan Fraser) traveling to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead.

After a librarian (Rachel Weisz) saves his neck, he ventures back with her and her brother (John Hannah), following a map to a lost treasure. However, they inadvertently awaken a mummy, Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo), who unleashes plagues on Egypt while taking steps towards becoming whole.

5. Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

On the fictional island of New Penzance, Moonrise Kingdom follows an orphan boy, Sam (Jared Gilman), escaping from a scouting camp to unite with Suzy (Kara Hayward). Suzy is his pen pal and love interest on the island. They flee to a secluded beach while the police captain (Bruce Willis) organizes a search party to find them.

6. Stardust (2007)

Stardust follows a young man, Tristan (Charlie Cox), venturing into a fairy realm to retrieve a fallen star for his love (Sienna Miller). Instead, he discovers a woman, Yvaine (Claire Danes), in significant danger. The king's son needs her power to secure his throne. Also, an evil witch (Michelle Pfeiffer) seeks to use her to achieve eternal beauty and youth.

7. The Lovebirds (2020)

Lovebirds follows a couple (Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani) who mutually break up before being involved in a car accident with a bicyclist. The man refuses help before a stranger shows up, claiming he is the police. However, the couple witnesses him murderings the bicyclist, and the lovebirds go on the run for their lives.

8. Defending Your Life (1991)

Defending Your Life follows a man, Daniel Miller (Albert Brooks), who gets hit by a bus and then finds himself on trial in the afterlife. Proceedings begin examining his actions to determine if he must reincarnate on Earth again. Daniel must defend his actions on Earth to ascend to the higher plane of existence. Meanwhile, he falls in love with Julia (Meryl Streep) while awaiting judgment.

9. Knight and Day (2010)

Knight and Day follows a classic car restorer, June (Cameron Diaz), who chats with her plane's seatmate and, unbeknownst to her, secret agent Roy (Tom Cruise) from the CIA. Covert operative Roy claims an elaborate setup makes him the fall guy for something he didn't do. Then, before she knows it, she's entangled in an international adventure dodging bullets and bulls with her newfound partner.

10. Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)

Six Days, Seven Nights follows a New York editor, Robin (Anne Heche), and her boyfriend, Frank (David Schwimmer), who are on a romantic trip to the South Pacifics island, Makatea. He proposes, and she says yes, but her vacation is interrupted by her boss.

She needs her to fly to Tahiti to supervise a fashion shoot. Reluctantly, she agrees and hires a local pilot, Quinn (Harrison Ford), to get her there. However, the plane goes down, and the two fight to survive on an isolated island with murdering pirates. It co-stars Jacqueline Obradors.

