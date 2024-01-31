25 Romantic Getaways Near Orlando for Any Budget

As one of America's most popular travel destinations, you'll find exciting things to do at any turn in Orlando. With gleaming Florida sunshine, stunning landscapes, and unique experiences galore, it bodes incredibly well for couples looking to go on a romantic excursion.

Blush-Worthy Romantic Getaways Near Orlando

Whether you're looking for a truly unforgettable first date spot or somewhere to celebrate your 25th anniversary, you've got options. The best part? Bringing the wow factor doesn't have to break the bank. From hot air balloon rides to a beer spa, here are romantic getaways near Orlando for any budget beyond your average dinner and drinks.

$25 and Under

Not everyone has the budget to splurge on a luxurious date, but you’ll find plenty of experiences near Orlando that cost less than $25 and will be just as unforgettable for your special someone.

See a Drive-in Movie

Movie dates can be an expensive yawn fest if you're not careful, but Ocala Drive-in Theatre is kicking it old school. Open seven nights a week, it's just $6 per adult to cruise in with your car and tune in to a double-feature of new releases with your date. Popcorn and snack sales keep this theater running, so stock up on their affordable concessions there. It's about an hour's drive from Orlando, but well worth it.

Take a Scenic Boat Tour of Winter Park

Lake Osceola is host to a quaint boat tour that locals love. Hold your sweetie's hand while being guided through tranquil lakes and man-made canals in Winter Park. You'll hear all about the city's history and see classic Florida wildlife, lush greenery, and enviable estates. This scenic pontoon boat ride is an hour long and costs only $16 per adult.

Stroll Through Leu Gardens

Getting flowers for your date is a timeless tradition. Why not walk through a garden full of them? Ideal for a serene date away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Orlando, you and your partner can stroll hand in hand through over 50 acres of spectacular plant-filled gardens. You can really make your date swoon by bringing a bottle of champagne and a charcuterie board for a memorable picnic in the garden. Single-day tickets cost $15 per adult.

Command Your Own Swan Boat at Lake Eola

This excursion involves a little workout, but the reward is an unforgettable up-close tour. As the captain of your own swan boat, you'll pedal your way through historic Lake Eola with unique views of the area's park and fountain. Thanks to the City of Orlando, these swan boats are just $15 for 30 minutes of pedal-powered fun. They're available first-come-first-served, so plan ahead.

See the Manatees at Blue Springs State Park

While you won't be able to make a splash in the crystal-clear Blue Spring in the colder months, there's still an excellent date opportunity there for wildlife lovers. Mid-November through March is manatee season, so you and your lover can watch from the boardwalk as several hundred manatees socialize in their natural environment. Admission ranges from $4 to $6 per vehicle, so it's significantly cheaper than your average trip to the aquarium.

$50 and Under

Would you rather have an average dinner date for two or fly 1000ft above Orlando in a helicopter tour? From soaring above the skyline to under-the-sea adventures, these romantic experiences will cost you $50 or less.

Soar Above the Skyline and Toast To Beautiful Views

Take your date to new heights in Orlando, literally. On The Wheel at ICON Park, you'll soar 400 ft. in the air, giving you a one-of-a-kind view of the city. You and your date will enjoy a 20-minute ride in a private capsule, perfect for proposals if you're ready to pop the question. We suggest grabbing two drinks at the Sky Bar before you ride so you can toast to the beautiful views at the top.

Explore the World Under the Sea

It's hard to have a disappointing date when surrounded by fascinating marine life. Home to Florida's only 360-degree tunnel, you'll see fish, sharks, turtles, and eels swim all around you and your special someone. Plus, there are unique dive shows and adorable photo ops to create a memorable outing. Tickets at SEA LIFE Orlando start at just $24.99 for Florida residents.

Fly High and Gaze at Orlando Below

Dazzle your loved one and make them feel like a celebrity as you fly high over Orlando hotspots in a helicopter. Just make sure neither of you are scared of heights. Disney fanatics will love to take to the sky with Orlando HeliTours, as they offer routes soaring over theme parks and attractions from a breathtaking point of view. Tours cost $35 per person, depending on where you want to fly.

Drive and Experience Wildlife Like Never Before

Walk on the wild side with your date as you laugh through Orlando's Drive-thru Safari Park. You'll get up close and personal with exotic wildlife, from giraffes to zebras (they may even stick their heads in your car!) This four-mile path of sprawling scenic landscapes houses over 150 native and exotic animals. The cost is $34 per adult. You can even meet a capybara or feed alligators for an extra charge.

Enjoy Dinner and a Show at Enzian Theater

Treat your date to an elevated dinner and drinks experience at one of Orlando's prettiest local spots. Enzian Theater is a local single-screen cinema café offering independent, foreign, and classic film showings at affordable prices. Its neighboring alfresco dining spot, Eden Bar, is one of the prettiest in Orlando. You'll enjoy daily food and drink specials surrounded by a flourishing tropical landscape—talk about romantic.

$75 and Under

You’d be surprised how much $75 can get you for romantic getaways near Orlando. Whether you want to paddle through glowing creatures or paint a special gift together, these activities are within budget.

Paddle a Kayak Through Magical Glowing Creatures

Take your significant other on a magical bioluminescent kayaking tour for a truly one-of-a-kind date night under the stars. It looks like something out of Avatar, where underwater organisms glow blue and green as your kayak floats past. Located in Titusville, it’s one of the most romantic getaways near Orlando, and tours from BK Adventure start at $60. Orlando Date Night Guide suggests going as close to a new moon as possible to see the most glowing creatures.

Scramble on an Aquatic Obstacle Course

If you've ever watched the show Wipeout and thought, “I can definitely do that,” now's your chance to impress your date and put it to the test. While the Orlando Watersports Complex hosts activities like wakeboarding and waterskiing, its coolest feature is the aquapark. This top-rated, 10,000 sqft aquapark has three different skill levels and 40 unique features to slip and slide through. Plus, there's a beach area to catch your breath. Sessions start at $30 for one hour of fun.

Paint Something Special for Each Other

Handmade gifts become even more romantic when you get to make them together. At All Fired Up in Winter Park, you can choose from over 250+ pottery pieces and paint something extra special for your partner. Don't worry if you're not the next Van Gogh. There are painting pros on deck to help you through it. Most pottery starts at around $25, and there's no time limit once you get started.

Swing Through the Trees on a Ropes Course

If you're dating a thrill-seeker, put a little nature adventure on your list. Orlando Tree Trek has over 95 aerial challenges and giant zip lines so that you can swing through the trees like Tarzan and Jane. For $59.95 per adult ticket, you gain access to all ziplines and challenging ropes courses to make a full day out of it.

Watch Vibrant Entertainment and Enjoy a “Floribbean” Meal

Treat your valentine to a tropical night out that they'll be talking about for years to come. Inspired by the vibrant Caribbean and Cuban traditions, Mango's Tropical Cafe puts on an unforgettable, award-winning show with Latin dancers while you enjoy a flavorful meal. A $75 deposit will snag the best available table and go towards your food and drink tab. Plus, if you feel like pulling your partner to the dance floor, there's a DJ.

$100 and Under

With the rising costs of almost everything, $100 can be a lot of money to spend on a date. Make it count with these extraordinary outings that will make your date swoon, whether it's your first date or 50th.

Sail and Watch the Sunset

Quick, name something more romantic than watching the sunset together! If you couldn't think of an answer, we've got one for you—a 2-hour private sunset sailing tour. With an experienced sailor leading the way, you can relax, toast with your favorite cocktails (BYOB), and even set the soundtrack to your date through their Bluetooth system. Tickets start at $69 per person through Sailing Orlando.

Ride Through Orlando in Style

Your partner may not have a sportscar in which to cruise through the city, but this can help you get close to that goal. For an exhilarating date night that'll turn heads, try renting a luxurious Polaris Slingshot. For $99, you get one hour to test drive one of these open-air three-wheeled motorcycles. It even has Apple Car Play, so you can connect your phone and crank out the love songs while you ride.

Go Camping at Lake Louisa State Park

Nothing says a romantic getaway like immersing yourself in the peaceful meadows of Lake Louisa State Park. Located just a short drive from Orlando, this 4,500-acre state park offers stunning rolling landscapes that'll set the mood, even if you're camping with a classic tent and the elements. If you have room to spare in your budget, they also offer elegant “eco-tents” complete with a queen bed, a propane burner, complimentary coffee and tea, and more for $120 per night. It's perfect for couples looking for a quieter campsite away from families.

Watch Gravity-Defying Acts at Cirque de Soleil

While Disney park tickets come with an exorbitant price tag, Disney Springs is a lively, free-to-park area with places to cozy up. One of the top attractions on the property is Cirque de Soleil, where talented performers demonstrate live acrobatics like you've never seen. You'll want to hold your partner close as you watch nail-biting stunts and awe-inspiring performances. Tickets start at $69 per person, depending on the night you wish to attend.

Spend the Day at a Luxury Resort Pool

Did you know you don't need to stay overnight at a luxury resort to enjoy all its amenities? With ResortPass, you and your significant other can spend all day lounging by the pool at top-rated hotels like JW Marriott Orlando Resort & Spa. Passes (starting at about $50 per person) typically include access to outdoor pools and hot tubs, with optional add-ons like cabanas and food and drink packages.

Above $100

You’ve been saving up for your sweetheart and are ready to take them on a next-level romantic getaway. These are the perfect Orlando-area excursions to consider if you've got an unlimited budget.

Go Horseback Riding on a Private Trail

If you have room to splurge on a date night, treat your honey to a rom-com-inspired date: a private horseback trail ride for two. For $250, you and your partner will enjoy an hour-long private trail ride (with a guide) through Lake Jesup Conservation. Don't worry if this is your first time being on a horse. They're all beginner-friendly, and an expert will show you the ropes before hopping in the saddle.

Catch the Sunrise on a Hot Air Balloon

With the wind in your hair and breathtaking Orlando views beneath you, love will be afloat on your sunrise hot air balloon ride. Bob's Balloons offers customizable rides throughout the Orlando area, giving you plenty of scenic options. On your unforgettable flight, you and your date will see panoramic views of lakes, wildlife, and Central Florida skylines. Rides start at $250 for a 3-hour journey.

Relax in a Spa Room With Unlimited Beer

We can't think of a better date idea than all-you-can-drink beer in a private spa room with your special someone. When you book a room with My Beer Spa, you and one guest have 60 minutes to use an infrared sauna, soaking tub, chill hay lounge, full bathroom, and complimentary self-serve beer. Not a beer lover? Wine and other drinks are available for an additional fee—rooms for two start at $189.

Spend a Romantic Night at Alfond Inn

When it comes to romantic getaways near Orlando, Alfond Inn offers a true escape with unforgettable romantic accommodations for the perfect staycation. They provide unique packages tailored for couples, like “Romance in the Park,” which includes a one-night stay in a classic room, a chilled bottle of prosecco upon arrival, and dinner for two at the resort's delicious restaurant Hamilton's Kitchen. Reservations for this package start at $329 per night.

Swim With Dolphins at an All-Inclusive Resort

You can score that “Bahamas honeymoon” feel right here in Orlando at Discovery Cove. With all-inclusive packages tailored for couples, including overnight stays at luxury hotels like the Ritz-Carlton, it's no wonder why USA Today named it the best romantic thing to do in Orlando. There's a rainforest-inspired lazy river, a freshwater oasis with otters, snorkeling with tropical fish, and you can even arrange to swim with dolphins. Day resort packages start at $189.