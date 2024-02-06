The Greatest Romantic Movies of the Decade

Romantic movies have been a cornerstone of cinema ever since the silent era. Once films transitioned to sound, that did not change. Although quantity and quality have ebbed and flowed, audiences still gravitate towards love stories.

When discussing the finest films from 20 or 30 years ago, fans will typically mention the same titles. Narrowing the best romantic movies of the decade (2013-2023) allows for recognition of the most recent beloved and underrated romantic gems.

1. La La Land (2016)

Director Damien Chazelle’s love letter to classic Hollywood musicals sparkles with La La Land. The story centers on a couple whose diverging ambitions and dreams eventually cause strife within their relationship.

Brimming with color, lively music, and energy, the aesthetics of the film match the love story’s beauty tenfold. But La La Land’s beauty does not lie solely on the surface. Instead, they complement the depth and profundity of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s charismatic performances and the story about an unexpected love.

2. The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

Long, funny, and complicated titles notwithstanding, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society deeply moves viewers with its tale about connection, compassion, and unanticipated love. Set after WWII, the story follows Juliet Ashton (Lily James), a writer who forms a correspondence with Dawsey Adams (Michiel Huisman), a member of the aforementioned title. Inspired to write a book about their wartime experiences, Juliet travels to Guernsey and makes lifelong connections with Dawsey and the rest of the members of society.

A delicate and lovely film, Guernsey’s love story showcases a tenderness and subtle magnetism rarely seen. Guided by the period setting, James and Huisman radiate love. At the same time, the story showcases poignant messages about following love and the meaningful ways art can bring disparate individuals together.

3. Past Lives (2023)

Past Lives sits at the top of many fans and critics’ “Best of 2023” lists (not to mention the most romantic movies of the decade), and for good reason.

From first-time director Celine Song, Past Lives explores isolation, loneliness, and the “what might have been” trope with tremendous authenticity and grace. In the film, two childhood friends lose touch when one immigrates to Canada (and eventually the United States) while the other remains in Korea. After reconnecting online many years later and in person years after, Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) must learn to reconcile their feelings.

A film about missed connections, destiny, and choice, Past Lives gives audiences a gentle, languid, and relatable look at life and love in the modern world. Song allows the actors to breathe and feel every word, expression, and longing look. The storyline defies convention, but everything about Past Lives feels timeless.

4. The Age of Adaline (2015)

Melancholy but heartfelt, The Age of Adaline tells a fantastical love story for those who believe in destiny. The movie centers on Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively), a woman who stops aging when lightning strikes and brings her back to life after a car accident. With only a daughter who keeps aging to confide in, Adaline constantly moves to protect herself. Keeping people at arm’s length proves difficult when she meets Ellis (Michiel Huisman), a kind, unassuming man who touches her heart.

With unexpected moments, The Age of Adaline has a deeper story than it might seem. The film’s tone transfixes viewers into a juxtaposed state of serenity and fascination. Moreover, the performances from Lively, Huisman, and Harrison Ford will elicit swoons and tears.

5. Brooklyn (2015)

A story about quiet strength and genuine kindness, Brooklyn centers on a young Irish woman who immigrated to the United States in the early 1950s. Though Ellis (Saoirse Ronan) arrives in Brooklyn, New York, with a job and place to live, she finds herself unrelentingly homesick. Only when she meets Tony (Emory Cohen), a sweet Italian plumber, does she feel joy and at home with her life until her life in Ireland beckons her back.

Brooklyn’s tender and delicate tone, seen in the understated direction and performances, helps to make it one of the most extraordinary romantic movies of the decade. Ronan capably carries the film while her chemistry with Cohen and Domhnall Gleeson feels genuine and creates a believable arc for her character. Above all, Brooklyn demonstrates how the person you love can feel like home.

6. The Longest Ride (2015)

Numerous filmmakers have brought Nicholas Sparks’ stories to the screen since 1999’s Message in a Bottle. The last ten years alone saw four Sparks adaptations. The Longest Ride can proudly sit alongside classics like The Notebook and A Walk to Remember. The story follows bull rider Luke (Scott Eastwood) and ambitious art student Sophia (Britt Robertson). After their first date, they come upon a car crash and save Ira (Alan Alda), an older man who shares his love letters to his late wife with them.

The Longest Ride works so beautifully with the way it balances two love stories. The present-day romance has plenty of swoon-worthy and steamy moments, and the flashbacks to young Ira (Jack Huston) and his wife Ruth (Oona Chaplin) feature an honest look at love and marriage.

Both stories move viewers, but the flashbacks elevate the film. Their moments of joy and grief help make the modern love story more meaningful, showcasing that the most profound relationships learn to appreciate and treat every day as a gift.

7. The Big Sick (2017)

With no knowledge of The Big Sick’s backstory, the film still proves heartfelt and engaging. Knowing the background adds a layer of meaning. Loosely based on star Kumani Nanjiani and his wife Emily Nelson’s love story, the movie follows Kumani, a Pakistani man trying to make it as a stand-up comic and stave off his traditional parents’ attempts at matchmaking.

One night, he meets Emily (Zoe Kazan), and sparks fly, but eventually, familial pressure gets in the way. When she contracts a mysterious disease, it forces Kumani’s real feelings to the surface as he spends time with her parents (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano).

The Big Sick balances comedy and drama well, eliciting as many laughs as tears. The strong performances ground the film, aided by the true-to-life screenplay written by Nanjiani and Nelson themselves. This touching story makes audiences believe in true love.

8. Love, Rosie (2014)

This lesser-known and lovely romantic comedy follows best friends Rosie (Lily Collins) and Alex (Sam Claflin). Crazy for each other but too scared to admit it, their lives change forever as they graduate high school. After a prom night disaster with classmate Greg (Christian Cooke), Rosie becomes pregnant and keeps it from Alex before he leaves for college. Thus began a series of broken relationships and missed opportunities for the pair.

Based on Cecilia Ahern’s book Where Rainbows End, Love, Rosie blends the rom-com tropes audiences adore with a refreshingly grounded depiction of how complicated and messy feelings can be. It’s sweet, heartwarming, witty, and precisely the type of film to put on to lift the spirits.

9. About Time (2013)

Rachel McAdams has a keen eye for choosing beautiful, heartfelt time-travel movies. In About Time, McAdams’ Mary finds love with Tim (Domhnall Gleeson), a man who discovers all the male members of his family can travel back in time at will. He uses this to his advantage in his love life. Still, he must learn that some choices have unforeseen, often devastating consequences.

About Time’s unconventional love story helps make this romantic film stand out from others. The laughs and sweet intimacy between Mary and Tim feel genuine and authentic, thanks to McAdams and Gleeson’s understated chemistry.

10. A Star Is Born (2018)

Remaking a film will always pose a daunting challenge. Although this retelling of A Star is Born brings this tragic love story to screen for the fifth time, director and star Bradley Cooper more than lives up to the task. With Lady Gaga as his on-screen partner, they breathe invigorating new life into the story, making arguably the finest version.

The basic story remains the same as others: a successful musician meets an aspiring singer, and the two fall in love as her star rises and his falls. The moment Jackson (Cooper) brings Ally (Lady Gaga) on stage to sing “Shallow,” their lives change forever, and this remarkable moment epitomizes the magic they create together.

Though A Star is Born remains a heartbreaking tale, the gravitas the actors bring to their characters and Cooper’s dynamic direction immortalize this film as one of the greats.

11. The Spectacular Now (2013)

A natural progression of the John Hughes films of the 1980s, The Spectacular Now follows the basic blueprint ubiquitous with teenage coming-of-age dramas but with a sensitive, touching, and fresh perspective. The story centers on the typical party guy, Sutter (Miles Teller), who wakes up in the front yard of studious Aimee’s (Shailene Woodley). Soon, they form a relationship that develops organically, with sweet and believable interactions.

Though it goes to familiar territory, it also features surprises guided by the moving performances by Teller and Woodley.

12. Cinderella (2015)

The finest Disney live-action remake, Cinderella feels as magical and romantic as its animated counterpart, adding lovely depth to the story. In the movie, Ella (Lily James) lives by her late mother’s wise words to always “have courage and be kind.” When she meets Kit, not knowing he’s the kingdom’s Prince, the two find a kindred spirit in each other.

Visually, every single frame of director Kenneth Branagh’s Cinderella brims with color and life, from the gorgeous landscapes to the vibrant costumes. But the film has more than superficial virtues. Filmmakers give Ella and Kit a more layered love story based on mutual respect and physical attraction, both affected by profound relationships with their parents. Still, Cinderella’s unabashed romantic tone leaves audiences breathless.

13. Winter’s Tale (2014)

A genuinely moving, spiritual film, Winter’s Tale tells a story about true love and miracles, told through an utterly romantic lens. In the film, the dashing thief with a good heart, Peter Lake (Colin Farrell), breaks from a group of men led by Pearly (Russell Crowe), who cause nothing but chaos. Pater's plan to escape the city changes when he encounters the luminous but dying Beverly Penn (Jessica Brown Findlay). He instantly falls for her and wants to save her life.

Winter’s Tale features one of the most unique and unconventional storylines ever, with twists that few will ever see coming. Gorgeously filmed and performed, this inspiring and unspoiled film gives viewers a beautiful and heartfelt fairy tale about love’s extraordinary power.

14. Austenland (2013)

Light, fun, and good-natured, Austenland features a story about life imitating art–in this case, the works of Jane Austen. The film follows Jane Hayes (Keri Russell), a woman obsessed with Austen, especially Pride and Prejudice, who travels to an Austen-themed resort in England.

There, the guests stay in a stately manner, dress in period garb, and act out their romantic fantasies. Unable to fully immerse herself, Jane finds herself out of her element and torn between the fetching farm hand Martin (Bret McKenzie) and the resident Darcy, Henry Nobly (JJ Field).

Austenland works because it never takes itself too seriously nor shames the characters in their play-acting. Though it only skims the surface as far as Austen’s wit, the film remains charming, often hilarious, and romantic. Notably, Jennifer Coolidge nearly steals the show with her trademark humor.

15. Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Based on Thomas Hardy’s novel, this lush and bold period drama centers on Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan), a single, independent woman who inherits a farm from his uncle. Determined not to be tied down, she cannot help the pull she feels from three different men: the sensitive but strong Gabriel (Matthias Schoenaerts), the kindly bachelor William (Michael Sheen), and the seductive soldier Francis (Tom Sturridge).

Fans of romantic period films like Pride and Prejudice (2005) and Jane Eyre (2011) will adore Far From the Madding Crowd. Between the luscious musical score, glorious cinematography, and charismatic performances, the film leans into its romantic atmosphere while never becoming schmaltzy.

16. Ticket to Paradise (2022)

The last ten years have seen an attempt to return to the heyday of rom-coms of the 90s and 2000s. Though cinema hasn’t gotten there yet, movies like Ticket to Paradise showcase a significant step in the right direction. This film features the perfect recipe for an escapist romantic comedy: two undeniably talented and attractive movie stars (Julia Roberts and George Clooney), gorgeous locations, and a light and breezy script.

The storyline sees the divorced parents of a young woman head to Bali and begrudgingly agree to attempt to stop their daughter from entering into an impulsive marriage. While nothing groundbreaking or unexpected happens, it doesn’t matter. The likable leads and their funny, natural chemistry elevate the material. Ticket to Paradise gives viewers the closest to the classic rom-com fans could hope for.

17. Love, Simon (2018)

Love, Simon tackles subject matter not seen in many films with a thoughtful, funny, and genuine heart. In the movie, high schooler Simon (Nick Robertson) proclaims he has nothing to complain about: he has great parents (Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel), a solid group of friends, and does well in school. There’s just one caveat: Simon has not told anyone that he’s gay. As the story progresses, Simon finds solace and experiences burgeoning feelings with an anonymous friend he texts, but he soon must face his truth.

Love, Simon features an excellent script and performances demonstrating the importance of acceptance of yourself and others. Moreover, it drives home the significance of respecting those who have yet to come out. The movie blends drama and fun well with realistic romantic coming-of-age moments.

18. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

In 2018, Crazy Rich Asians set the stage for the recent resurgence of rom-coms with gusto. The movie centers on Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an NYU professor who travels to Singapore with her boyfriend, Nick Young (Henry Golding), to attend a wedding and meet his family for the first time. Nick, however, failed to prepare Rachel for one thing- his family’s immense wealth and expectations.

Crazy Rich Asians delights audiences with its lighthearted comedy and more poignant moments about self-worth. It also makes a significant step forward in representing the Asian community with fully fleshed-out characters in a universally appealing story.

19. Safe Haven (2013)

The second Nicholas Sparks story on this list, Safe Haven, features more dramatic subject matter but still an unabashedly romantic atmosphere. The story follows Katie (Julianne Hough), a woman who flees to a small North Carolina town to escape her abusive husband. Keeping her past at bay proves difficult as she grows close with the kind widower Alex (Josh Duhamel) and his children.

Despite featuring different directors and actors, Nicholas Sparks adaptions share striking similarities. Safe Haven delves into serious (and potentially) triggering issues about domestic assault but overall has a gentle tone, poignant drama, and dreamy romance that audiences expect and love.

20. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Ali Wong and Randall Park star in this charming comedy about childhood best friends Sasha and Marcus, who meet again as adults, ignoring the painfully awkward hookup they had as teenagers. Now that time has passed, the two reconnect, remembering why they had such a close relationship, and ponder that “what if” scenario.

Always Be My Maybe stands out because of its hilarious script brought to life by the terrific cast. The romance feels authentic, while the comedy borders on the outlandish without feeling completely ridiculous. The film’s conclusion and hilarious supporting role by Keanu Reeves, playing an exaggerated version of himself, make this film one of the most smile-inducing of the last ten years.

21. Magic in the Moonlight (2014)

A sparkling little gem, this underrated Woody Allen 1920s-set film follows a magician (Colin Firth) tasked to uncover the truth about a vivacious spiritualist (Emma Stone) and prove she’s a fraud. As the pair connect, the lines become blurred, and romance blossoms.

Magic in the Moonlight lives up to its enchanting title. Its fizzy champagne sparkle illuminates every frame, while the charming performances help to compensate for the significant age difference between the actors. The stylish romantic fare proves a lighthearted diversion for fans of period films.

22. Her (2013)

The best way to describe Spike Jonze’s creative, futuristic movie, Her, would be unrelentingly sad, yet somehow beautiful. In the film, a lonely man named Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix), who writes love letters for a living, still grieves over his divorce. After purchasing a state-of-the-art artificial intelligence device, he develops a deep relationship with its entity. She calls herself Samantha and often feels and sounds so much like a real person that Theodore cannot help but fall in love.

Though the concept may sound strange, Jonze presents it with a non-judgmental viewpoint. Indeed, Her demonstrates how much isolation and yearning for connection affect human psyches with great sensitivity.

23. Wild Mountain Thyme (2020)

Wild Mountain Thyme has all the elements for a likable rom-com: a pleasant, first-rate cast (Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan, Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm), pretty locales (Ireland), and a heartwarming story. In this tale, Rosemary (Blunt) and Anthony (Dornan) bicker about their neighboring farms, masking their simmering passion for each other. As Rosemary grows frustrated with his stubbornness, the wealthy and charming Adam (Hamm) sweeps her off her feet.

Wild Mountain Thyme’s story sometimes ventures into offbeat territory, but the cast helps make it feel authentic. The understated tone and rhythm give audiences a soothing, occasionally silly, and always sweet little film.

24. Aloha (2015)

When looking at Cameron Crowe’s filmography, Aloha most closely resembles the flow, structure, and style of Elizabethtown. Fans of that film will undoubtedly adore Aloha, a story about past love and new love colliding and learning to value integrity and honesty above all else.

The film centers on Brian Gilcrest (Cooper), a military contractor sent to Hawaii to negotiate a blessing over a proposed pedestrian gate. There, he faces his ex-girlfriend Tracy (Rachel McAdams), now married with two kids, for the first time in 13 years. He also finds an unexpected connection with Allison (Emma Stone), the Air Force pilot assigned to keep tabs on him.

Though casting Stone as a half-Asian woman adds a justified blemish to the film, Crowe could have erased this characteristic entirely and not changed the essence of her character. Moreover, the rest of the film features many tender and funny moments. Standouts include a silent conversation between Cooper and John Krasinksi and the scenes Cooper shares with McAdams and Stone, which have a genuine sense of familiarity and affection.

25. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Though it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the animated film, this live-action Beauty and the Beast still has the same enchanting and romantic spirit. This tale, as old as time, sees the kindhearted Belle and ferocious-looking Beast falling in love while the outside world’s prejudice threatens everything. This fairy tale feels as magical as it comes with sumptuous production design, lovely cinematography, and gorgeous new renditions of Menken and Ashman’s songs.

26. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

One of the most unique teenage comedies, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, follows the helpless romantic teenager Lara Jean (Lana Condor). She writes love letters to all the boys she’s had crushes on as a cathartic process, never intending for anyone else to see them. When they accidentally get sent to each boy, Lara asks one to pretend to be her boyfriend and save her from humiliation.

Where the plot goes will be familiar to everyone. But when it comes to rom-coms, execution matters more. The characters and relationships feel age-appropriate, and the actor’s chemistry elevates the material to charming results.

Honorable Mention:

Before We Go (2014)

Chris Evans made his directorial debut with this dreamy interlude that takes place over one night. As a street musician helps a woman who misses her train find a way home, they form an unlikely bond demonstrating love’s fragility.