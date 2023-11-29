Romney TV Interview in Which He Says Whom He Won’t Be Voting for in 2024 Gets Second Life on X

It came as no surprise that U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said he won’t back Donald Trump in his attempt to return to the White House.

Theirs has long been a frayed relationship.

Romney, a Utah Republican, told CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell in an interview that aired in October that Trump’s election in 2024 “would be devastating for our country.” He said he would be happy to vote for most other candidates currently vying for the Republican nomination in the early stages of the race.

“Anybody,” Romney, who was the Republican Party’s candidate for president in 2012, replied. “I’d be happy to support virtually any one of the Republicans. Maybe not Vivek [Ramaswamy], but the others that are running would be acceptable to me, and I’d be happy to vote for them.”

Ramaswamy Gets (Unwanted?) Attention

It was the singling out of Ramaswamy, who founded the pharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences, that might have been surprising and led to the O’Donnell interview resurfacing in the news.

Ramaswamy tried to turn Romney’s snub into a positive by posting a clip of the O’Donnell interview onto his X feed on Nov. 25 under his comment “Not surprising.”

Ramaswamy is running fourth, behind Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, among declared Republican presidential candidates in the latest polls.

Romney indicated in the O’Donnell interview that he would be willing to cross party lines in certain cases.

“I’d be happy to vote for a number of the Democrats too,” he said without naming them. “I mean, it would be an upgrade from, in my opinion, from Donald Trump and perhaps also from Joe Biden.”

Romney, who is not seeking reelection to his Utah Senate seat, has been a frequent target of Trump’s.

“I am very proud to be the one who forced this Left Leaning RINO out of politics. He wanted to run sooo badly, but knew he couldn’t win in the great State of Utah without my Endorsement and Support, so he QUIT,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in October.

This came after Romney had told O’Donnell, “I don’t think I’ve heard a single member of my caucus, Republicans in the Senate, say, ‘You know, Donald Trump is great. Aren’t we lucky to have him as our leader?’”

“Donald Trump represents a failure of character, which is changing, I think in many respects, the psyche of our nation and the heart of our nation. And that’s something which takes a long time, if ever, to repair,” Romney said.

Impeachment Vote

Romney was the only Republican senator to vote to impeach Trump in February 2020 on charges stemming from his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability, believing that my country expected it of me,” Romney said in his remarks on the Senate floor after the vote, calling Trump’s conduct “grievously wrong.”

Following the vote, Trump released a video that referred to Romney as a “Democrat secret asset.”

Source: HuffPost.