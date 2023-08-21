Ron Cephas Jones, Emmy-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Actor, Dies at 66

Ron Cephas Jones in "This Is Us"
Actor Ron Cephas Jones has died at age 66.

A representative for Jones confirmed his death to PEOPLE in a statement released this past Saturday. According to them, his death resulted from “a long-standing pulmonary issue.”

Ron Cephas' Career

The statement ends by stating, “Ron's inner beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award-winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones.”

 Jones had spent the last few years starring in hit shows such as This is Us, Mr. Robot, Luke Cage, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. He and his daughter Jasmine made history in 2020 by becoming the first father-daughter pairing to win Emmy awards in the same year.

Others Pay Tribute to Jones Through Social Media

After his death was announced, other actors took to social to pay tribute to Ron Cephas Jones. Wendell Pierce, best known for his role as Bunk in The Wire, had this to say about Jones: 

Actor Ty Jones was also a friend of Jones and posted this message which includes a video tribute:

Being the network that aired This is Us, NBC posted its own tribute for the late actor: 

