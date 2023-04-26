Ron Desantis Faces Backlash on Twitter as Disney Files Lawsuit

In a totally non-shocking development, Walt Disney World announced this morning that they are suing Governor Ronald DeSantis, in his official capacity as the Governor of Florida, along with seven of his staff, including Meredith Ivey, in her official capacity as Acting Secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

This lawsuit is an incredibly serious move on Disney's part. Interestingly, they are not suing the State of Florida itself but the officials who have made the policy they allege is retaliatory towards their corporation and theme park, including Ron DeSantis himself.

Breaking News

A Disney and theme park news-focused Twitter user, Scott Gustin, broke the news Wednesday: “Walt Disney World is suing DeSantis. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.”

Gustin quoted the lawsuit, which alleges that DeSanis and his government orchestrated a “targeted campaign of government retaliation — orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney's protected speech — now threatens Disney's business operations, jeopardizes its economic future in the region, and violates its constitutional rights.”

Disney Is Not Playing Around

The lawsuit also summarizes their argument and states that they are unwillingly being forced to defend Disney and their employees from what they feel is an orchestrated campaign of “relentless” weaponized government power. They said they feel fortunate to have the resources to defend themselves, unlike other smaller businesses, and that the government is not allowed to punish you for speaking your mind. The lawsuit does not mince words.

Of course, once this news hit Twitter, users went wild, expressing how they felt about it.

Twitter Reacts

Decider columnist John DeVore said, “Please take note: the blue checks support state power crushing free speech.” It's a good point that it seems from reading the lawsuit that Disney is objecting to not being allowed to speak freely, as is everyone's right in the United States, because DeSantis doesn't like what they are saying.

Please take note: the blue checks support state power crushing free speech. — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) April 26, 2023

Getting Out The Toolbox

Restless Renee, a Former Army Reservist, and mom, posted a meme saying it was time to break out the “Mousekatools.” Since this is not Disney's first legal rodeo, it can only be assumed that their “Mousekatool” kit is very extensive and of the highest quality. Disney seems very likely to have brought out all of their best legal assets since DeSantis has recently threatened to build a prison near its theme park to punish them.

Breaking out the Mousekatools pic.twitter.com/dYEyXBWVcw — Restless Renee (@arznasun1) April 26, 2023

Presidential Aspirations

Original Orange Bird, a theme park fan and Disney Dad, posted another meme from the musical Hamilton in which a character sings, “Well, he never going to be president now”– lyrics Disney executives are undoubtedly singing right now over at HQ.

Over at Burbank pic.twitter.com/xMXjibfI1D — Original Orange Bird (@ogorangebird) April 26, 2023

Don't Mess With The Mouse

Twitter user Jaleese commented, “Sued by The Mouse for political overreach, that's kinda embarrassing.” This is definitely embarrassing, especially since the lawsuit names the people in the administration rather than suing the state of Florida itself. From a PR standpoint, it isn't good.

But the entertainment value is at an all-time high.

Universal over here like pic.twitter.com/Pm1LGiHkKK — Brian W. (@TTARyder) April 26, 2023

It's a Gift

Twitter user Mike Albanese noted, “DeSantis legit wrote this lawsuit for them. The Governor gifted Disney the evidence.” This made the point that Disney has likely been stockpiling evidence and proof of their claims for some time. Disney is well-known as a company that does not shy away from litigation.

Writer of The Expanse, James Bond, The Losers, Green Arrow: Year One, Hellblazer, and Swamp Thing, Andy Diggle, said, “This is gonna end with Disney owning Florida.” Commenters have a lot of faith in Disney's legal power and attorneys' prowess in the courtroom.

Let Them Fight!

Almost all of the responses favor Disney in this fight, and Twitter commenter Sera, an admitted Disney fan, posted this meme which speaks for most of the people interested in this lawsuit. While no one really knows how things will turn out, it is apparent that this is an issue that many have been watching on social media and have strong opinions about.

The fans seem to have been waiting for Disney to take action against Governor DeSantis, and they aren't even necessarily on Disney's side.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.