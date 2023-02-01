Ron Desantis’ Framework for Freedom Sets Twitter on Fire

While Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis hasn't made a bid to run for President in 2024, yet, he's sure keeping his face in the spotlight. Though if anyone's hedging their bets, the reactions to his agenda are widely mixed.

@FLVoiceNews started out with a tweet over one of DeSantis' budget concerns, permanently cutting taxes on gas stoves.

@DonnaG425 thinks DeSantis should stay right where he is.

@MarginalizedO feels strongly about Florida's denial of the Affordable Care Act widening the Medicaid access gap for “tens of thousands of Florida families.”

@jerrymaycares thinks DeSantis wants a “Utopia for white Christians.”

@DTreehouse thinks DeSantis is “making things happen.”

@DeanObeidallah thinks DeSantis wants to “whitewash history.”

@TapiocaPearl13 thinks DeSantis will “make a new calendar with no February” as February is Black History Month.

@iLibertyBelle has trouble telling Ron DeSantis from California Governor Gavin Newsom

For his part, @kidrx thinks DeSantis handled the COVID-19 pandemic “better than anyone else.”

Governor Ron DeSantis has a “Framework for Freedom” budget that includes permanent sales tax exemption on baby items like cribs, strollers, food, and toddler necessities. It also includes a permanent sales tax cut on gas stoves and over-the-counter pet medications.

Certain tax holidays will also provide savings on children's books, toys, athletic equipment, certain household items and clothing, disaster preparedness items, outdoor recreation items, dental and oral hygiene products, pet food, hand and power tools, energy star appliances, and natural gas.

It will also provide a 5% raise across the board for state employees and a raise to $23 an hour for correctional officers.

You can read the full report here.

