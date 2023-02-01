Ron Desantis’ Framework for Freedom Sets Twitter on Fire

While Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis hasn't made a bid to run for President in 2024, yet, he's sure keeping his face in the spotlight. Though if anyone's hedging their bets, the reactions to his agenda are widely mixed.

@FLVoiceNews started out with a tweet over one of DeSantis' budget concerns, permanently cutting taxes on gas stoves.

JUST IN: Gov. Ron DeSantis announces “Framework for Freedom” budget proposal that would permanently remove taxes on gas stoves



“I think it needs to be done […] They want your gas stove and we're not gonna let that happen […] This is ridiculous.” pic.twitter.com/Grx2I9gJgH — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) February 1, 2023

@DonnaG425 thinks DeSantis should stay right where he is.

@GovRonDeSantis you are amazing! You sir are making Florida great again every day ! Thank you and don’t leave us ! — Donna Gaddis (@DonnaG423) February 1, 2023

@MarginalizedO feels strongly about Florida's denial of the Affordable Care Act widening the Medicaid access gap for “tens of thousands of Florida families.”

Meanwhile, Florida is one of 11 states that did not expand Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, which means tens of thousands of Florida families are expected to fall into the Medicaid access gap.https://t.co/GSVq57jTAI — Marginalized Outlier (@MarginalizedO) February 1, 2023

@jerrymaycares thinks DeSantis wants a “Utopia for white Christians.”

DeSantis is a fascist master of smoke and mirrors. Right now he's perpetuating hate towards our Constitutional government, immigrants,people of color,people different of sexual orientation,the poor and the disenfranchised hoping to create Utopia for white, straight Christians. — JERRY (@jerrymaycares) February 1, 2023

@DTreehouse thinks DeSantis is “making things happen.”

While Trump is being petty acting like Ron DeSantis stole his wife.



He's down there in Florida ignoring Trump's pettiness and bucking up against the woke establishment AGAIN! DeSantis is making things happen.



DeSantis = All Action

Trump = All Talk https://t.co/dMceH3Bq8M — Liberty South Media 🇺🇸 (@DTreehouse) February 1, 2023

@DeanObeidallah thinks DeSantis wants to “whitewash history.”

When a not for profit institution like The College Board surrenders to Ron DeSantis' demands to whitewash history so students don't learn a full picture of Black history we are in a dangerous place. The politicization of education by GOP to brainwash students is upon us. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) February 1, 2023

@TapiocaPearl13 thinks DeSantis will “make a new calendar with no February” as February is Black History Month.

February is Black History Month so I anticipate Ron Desantis will create a new calendar with no February. — Jewish Space Laser (@TapiocaPearl13) February 1, 2023

@iLibertyBelle has trouble telling Ron DeSantis from California Governor Gavin Newsom

Ron DeSantis is such a horrible governor that people are fleeing Florida by the hundreds of thousands to escape his terrible policies.



…Oh wait.



That’s Gavin Newsom in California.



🤡🤡🤡 — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) January 31, 2023

For his part, @kidrx thinks DeSantis handled the COVID-19 pandemic “better than anyone else.”

Let’s be honest, Ron Desantis handled the pandemic better than any other Governor. He set up 20+ facilities for Monoclonal antibodies. That is why Florida had the lowest mortality rate. So… — Jay Vedder 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@kidrx) January 31, 2023

Governor Ron DeSantis has a “Framework for Freedom” budget that includes permanent sales tax exemption on baby items like cribs, strollers, food, and toddler necessities. It also includes a permanent sales tax cut on gas stoves and over-the-counter pet medications.

Certain tax holidays will also provide savings on children's books, toys, athletic equipment, certain household items and clothing, disaster preparedness items, outdoor recreation items, dental and oral hygiene products, pet food, hand and power tools, energy star appliances, and natural gas.

It will also provide a 5% raise across the board for state employees and a raise to $23 an hour for correctional officers.

You can read the full report here.

