Ron DeSantis Threatens to Build a Prison Next Door to Walt Disney World

Florida governor Ron DeSantis launched an all-out war against Disney some time ago regarding their conflicting worldviews and what he sees as Disney overstepping their mark on public legislation. So, what is happening, and why did the Florida governor just whisper about prisons near Walt Disney World?

A Hostile Atmosphere

In the aftermath of an ongoing dispute over school curricula and controversial reading materials, DeSantis signed the Florida Parental Rights in Education Act into law in 2022. The national media and opposing pundits across the country labeled it the “Don't Say Gay” bill. Moreover, Disney's public condemnation of the law sparked a hostile atmosphere between the popular governor and the media giant.

Whose Land Is It Anyway?

The latest broadside involves land adjacent to the famous theme park run by an autonomous Disney government wing, Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID). This gave Disney the freedom to build roads and other infrastructure, even to keep its own fire brigade.

BREAKING: As part of Ron Desantis' Reedy Creek feud with Disney World he literally just told the press that he is analyzing whether to built a State Prison next to Disney World.



Who else finds it disgustingly ironic that the party who claims to care about children and crime,… pic.twitter.com/0q6JccwCN4 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 17, 2023

Taking It Back

DeSantis subsequently took back control of the RCID, though cannot legally undo any plans already in the pipeline. Even his presidential rival for 2024, Donald Trump, was quick to mock DeSantis for “being outwitted by Mickey Mouse.”

However, once Disney publicly rebelled against DeSantis, he didn't back down from what is now an ugly standoff. The governor is flexing his authoritarian muscles once more with rhetoric designed to ignite more fury in the press.

Who's The Boss?

Speaking about how he is still deliberating over what to do with the parcel of land, he is still unclear. “Maybe (we'll) create a state park; maybe do more amusement parks,” said the governor in a recent press conference. “Someone even said … maybe you need another state prison — who knows?” With such sharp-edged language, DeSantis is drawing a firm line in the sand, almost taunting Disney. Following an online discussion, there are some strong opinions on the Internet.

Don't Mess With The Mouse

The first contributor believes DeSantis is playing a dangerous game of cat and (Mickey) mouse.

DeSantis threatened to put a prison next to Disney World.



One can bet Disney/allies of Disney have private investigators looking into everything DeSantis has ever done. Into every dime he’s ever spent or received.



This is a fight DeSantis will lose.



I think Disney will cause… pic.twitter.com/7LxCZYzish — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 17, 2023

Wedding Wows

The same gentleman reminds us that DeSantis is a little hypocritical: he married at Walt Disney World.

And Ron DeSantis got married at Disney World lol https://t.co/IGyRiELGVz — Scott Dworkin (@funder) April 17, 2023

A Verbal Facepalm

This guy gives us a verbal facepalm. Ron DeSantis, as he puts it, Diet Trump, is not on the Christmas card list.

Man, diet Trump is really showing just how petty he is and how low he'll go when he doesn't get his way. — Lawrence Carroll (@ImLawrenceChrls) April 17, 2023

Long Memories of Great Times

This coffee-loving contributor makes a valid point about the Floridians who grew up visiting their beloved theme park. Regardless of your political leanings, memories are memories.

The biggest problem he stepped into and has t realized, is that many generations of Floridians have fond memories of their Disney visits from childhood. He’s messing with a lot more than the mouse. Now he’s just being mean and petty. — CaffeineFreak🇺🇦 (@Caffeinefreak) April 17, 2023

On the (Prison) Fence

There is someone being objective here, too. Technically, DeSantis didn't threaten the prison directly — was it mere gamesmanship? “One of those uses might be for a prison,” repeats the commenter. I am objective, but state parks, amusement parks…prisons: It stands out somewhat.

He did no such thing. He merely noted that property can have many uses, and one of those uses might be for a prison. — Crash_the_Flash 🐭 (@Crash_the_Flash) April 17, 2023

That's My Boy

DeSantis fan here. She loves her governor and thinks he can do whatever he likes. Governor Hochul of NY catches some strays too — this woman isn't playing.

He’s still the best Governor out there, standing up for kids, Women, Families, School choice and a plethora of other issues.



How’s Governor Hochul treating NY? — Susan Landry (@SusanLa10533262) April 17, 2023

Disney's Prison Break Adventure Ride?

Hear me out. I am not condoning this scenario, but Disney's new ‘Prison Break Adventure Ride' does have a ring to it. No? Fine.

How does a prison near Disney World hurt Disney? Unless they use eminent domain to put it INSIDE The Magic Kingdom. In which case the court drama will be spectacular! — Blue Mark (@BlueMarkOhio) April 17, 2023

It Makes No Sense

Finally, a grown-up response. This hate-in is going to have repercussions for the foreseeable future.

I have been wondering about this, Scott. It makes no economic sense for corporations and businesses in Florida to allow him to destroy Florida's economy! I have been hoping they will step in and stop him. We need all the help we can get here! — Laura👠Marlin (@GiGicmka) April 17, 2023

