Stop Making These 50 Rookie Traveling Mistakes

Every traveler encounters the coming-of-age arc between novice jet setter and seasoned globetrotter. Many new travelers experience these rookie traveling mistakes during their first few years of exploring the world.

1. Waiting To Check-In at the Airport

Pay attention to the check-in information after booking a trip from point A to point B. Each airline varies with its check-in process, yet typical airfare allows customers to check in online 24 hours before departure. Walk right past the extensive lines spilling out of a designated airline check-in by completing the task the night before.

2. Leaving Belt and Shoes On

Seasoned travelers breeze through TSA checkpoints with sandals, slip-on shoes, and pants that don't require belts. Everyone between 12 and 75 must remove their shoes unless otherwise directed. Belt buckles alert the censors, causing hold-ups within the line, and trust us that no one wants to be the reason a mom and her four kids miss their flight to Disneyland.

3. Leaving Keys in Pockets

Keys are another item along the list of no-nos in TSA security. Remove all handheld and everyday pocket items from the pant or coat pockets and deposit them in the bins for a smooth security screening. Novice travelers tend to leave their keys in their pockets or jewelry on despite several pleas from TSA. Listen to TSA.

4. Bringing Water Through Security

Technically, travelers may bring frozen liquid through security. Still, no sane jetsetter throws a frozen water bottle in their carry-on. Again, TSA calls out multiple warnings about tossing liquids before walking through the human metal detector. Yet, people still forget to trash their full water bottles.

5. Leaving Electronics in Bags

Due to the densities of laptops and tablets, the X-ray equipment can not scan through the entire device. Therefore, it cannot tell what harmful materials lay inside the device. Remove the bag and avoid a monotonous argument with TSA agents and the rest of the restless line.

6. Not Paying Attention To Travel Measurements

The official rule for traveling with liquids, gels, and aerosols, a 3-1-1 rule of 3.4 ounces or less, applies. Typical travel-size toiletries meet those requirements. If not, dip into the seasoned traveler's guidebook and purchase empty travel-size containers to transfer gels and liquids into approved containers.

7. Leaving Headphones on and Not Paying Attention to Surroundings

Remove your headphones for the brief 20 minutes of the mandatory security line and avoid nasty looks and rude non-morning person travelers on 5 am flights.

8. Arriving Too Early

For a 6 am flight, allow two hours before takeoff to check in, drop off bags, pass through security, and arrive at the gate. Showing up more than two hours in advance clogs security lines and angers those aforementioned moms with four kids who need to meet Mickey Mouse.

P.S. Delayed flights hurt more when in the airport for extraneous amounts of time.

9. Arriving Too Late

Arriving 45 minutes before a flight takes off guarantees strange looks from other airport attendants and a likely missed flight, granting airlines close gates 15 minutes before scheduled takeoffs. Sprinting through the airport hoping to hop on the aircraft before they shut the gates is a losing game, so always show up two hours before.

10. No Water Bottle

Please bring an empty water bottle. Forego the $6 bottle of mediocre purified airport water for a free water bottle refill of filtered water. Novice travelers waste money on buying water bottles throughout their travels, or worse… they drink unfiltered tap water. Gasp!

11. No Pre Check-In

Most airlines allow passengers to check into their flight the day before departure. This way, the traveler receives their seat assignment or group and the boarding time, blanketing them with a layer of ease. The laissez-faire attitude does not translate well when one misses their flight from ignorance to check-in.

12. Have a Valid ID

TSA always catches an expired (or almost expired) ID or passport. When they find outdated crucial identification information, they don't permit travelers through security. Customs reject expired passports or passports on the brink of souring. Keep updated information at all times.

13. Not Researching Airline Bag Restrictions

Before packing a bag, research the airline's weight limits for said luggage. Southwest permits two free bags of 50 pounds, while the first 50-pound checked bag on American costs passengers $35 in online fees.

Circumvent that awkward interaction of opening a stuffed suitcase on the airport floor in front of the bag agent and thousands of bustling, judgmental travelers.

14. Keeping Everything Digital

Despite international cellular plans, data messes up, too. Carry a trustworthy physical copy of reservations and itineraries to prove bookings in the off-chance the Internet or a cellular data issue arises.

15. Do You Need a Visa?

A passport demonstrates the country of origin, while a visa demonstrates permission to enter a different, foreign country. Not all countries require visas; however, arriving at customs without a visa where needed never ends in pleasantries.

16. No Travel Insurance

Like data coverage, airlines, bag security, hotels, and travel accommodations can't promise perfection regarding guests and natural disasters/emergencies. Invest in travel insurance if there is a chance that something catastrophic can happen. We've dealt with an instance of a family member fainting on a European flight, luggage landing in different states, and hotels not accommodating enough space for booked guests. Travel insurance covers all of these misfortunes.

17. Not Calling the Bank

Credit card companies all share a favorite pastime: reporting fraud on cards in international countries. Regardless of if the card owner possesses their card and swiped it once in Italy on a whim. Ensure the credit card company understands which locations the itinerary encompasses and the duration in each location. Speak to a real person if possible.

18. Keep an Eye on Weather

Travelers think of Florida as a subtropical oasis with endless sunshine and zero comprehension of cold weather. Say a gaggle of travelers leans on that stereotype and arrives in Florida mid-January with an assortment of tank tops and shorts. After jumping off the plane and stepping outside, that family heads to the closest Surf Shop for a Floridian sprinkle of cold weather attire.

19. Zero Knowledge of Language

Many countries speak English. Still, many people in countries do not know a morsel of the English language. Nonetheless, those locals may help travelers navigate between their current location and a local hotspot or lodging arrangement. Study up on the local language spoken in the destination country.

20. Connecting Flights With No Time To Connect

One hundred thousand flights operate each day. Travel websites hope to place their customers on the most reasonable, sensible connecting flights, providing them ample time to journey between flights. Delays, early landings, weather, and every imaginable circumstance can occurs between an airport and the subsequent airplane tarmac. If a traveler needs a connecting flight, look for one with at least an hour between landing and departure. Excellent time management skills mean nothing in the airline industry.

21. Money Exchange at Airport

If a medal existed for people who love giving money away to the airport, rookie travelers would win 10 out of 10 times. Sure, exchanging money in the airport is more convenient after hopping off a lengthy flight. Exchange enough for transportation from the airport to lodging, then find a local exchange station with a reasonable rate.

22. Packing Too Much

A common misconception finds travelers bringing their entire closets on a one-week trip. Seasoned travelers understand a half-packed suitcase equates to more room for souvenirs and new clothing.

23. Forgetting Medications

What's that old saying? It's better to be safe than sorry? The adage applies to traveling, even on overnight journeys. Before packing a bag for vacation, write down all medications used, from prescriptions to over-the-counter meds and vitamins. Bring an adequate amount for the duration of the trip, plus a bonus supply for emergencies.

24. Planning Everything

An itinerary sans room for exploration proves a boring excursion. Plan a few notable moments and attractions throughout the stay, but leave time open for meanderings through the new country or city.

25. Non-Refundable Activities

Picture this: an Alaskan getaway paired with a scenic cruise and an up-close peek at Alaska's mighty creature: the brown bear. The brown bear escapade books out years in advance, so why not book everything else out years (or months in advance)? For a few reasons. One, places close. Two, schedules change. Three, groups dwindle or grow. Four, other things happen.

26. Poor Footwear

Yes, a pair of heels matched with a princess dress looks pretty and encapsulates the Disney feel during a Disneyland vacation. Yet, the blisters and ensuing foot pain never win the beauty competition. Hikes, long walks, and festivals require comfortable, broken-in shoes. Events on softer ground, like beaches and parks, may ask for broken-in sandals.

27. Not Budgeting

Eckerd College utilizes a 4-1-4 program, meaning students study four courses during the first semester, one course during January, and four more classes in the spring. Many students travel abroad for their January term, and their teacher doles out an allotted amount of money to last the whole month (included in the tuition. Shhhh, don't tell the students).

The allocation does not include extra money brought by the students. One year, a group journeyed to London and received 800 pounds each. One student decided to spend all of that at a market on clothes later that night. Please budget.

28. Grinding Every Day

Treat vacation as an extended homestay in the sense that the human race needs a grace period. Without those few hours or days of relaxation, the mental and physical exhaustion of traveling plays tricks on the mind and body. Rest when needed.

29. Eating Favorite Foods

Of course, picky eaters stick to a regimented food routine. Those interested in exploring the wider margins of the foodie community should partake while abroad or in different cities. Peruse the various options in foreign countries, and list favorites and abhorred foods. Who knows? You might leave the country with a new favorite dish.

30. Traveling With a Common Bag

Invest in a unique bag tag and distinctive luggage to prevent picking up someone else's. This will help save you a grueling search for a checked bag long after the flight landed. Write contact information on the bag and monitor its whereabouts.

31. Placing Overhead Bags Behind Your Seat

No matter where a flight lands, someone hops out of their seat before the flight attendants clear the plane for deplaning. This antsy person throws their luggage over their shoulder, yearning to jump out of the door. Once the flight attendants clear the plane, all other passengers hop up and flock to the aisle for a chance at escape. If a bag remains behind a seat, a passenger fights the oncoming traffic to retrieve that backpack. Stow carry-ons in front of assigned seats.

32. Power Adapter

The US adopts a specific electrical socket for plugs and outlets, as other countries favor other variations of electrical sockets. Do the research and purchase an adapter. Avert navigating a foreign country without a practical adapter.

33. Refusing to Research Hours of Operation

Parks, national attractions, restaurants, and anything with an open and closed sign plan out their hours of operation and off days. Make sure to plan the itinerary around these hours of operation. Arriving early poses its benefits. So does sleeping in.

34. No Cash

Despite popular beliefs, a few places operate on cash only due to grievances with credit card fees, efficiency, or personal preference. Popular cash-favored countries include Vietnam, South Africa, Romania, and Egypt.

35. Drinking Dirty Water

When we embarked on a trip to Peru, our friend imbibed a generous gulp of tap water. Unbeknownst to her, citizens do not consume water from the tap without boiling it first because of harmful bacteria and parasites swimming through the water. She spent a few days wishing she never booked the trip and the rest of the vacation sticking to bottled water.

36. Not Making Photocopies of Identification

A few steps precede hopping on a plane. One, packing. Two, grabbing identification documents. Three, checking their expiration dates. Four, making photocopies of identification documents.

On the off chance these documents disappear, travelers carrying multiple iterations of the crucial information suffer less headache and a quicker path home.

37. Spending Less on Hotels Further Away

Yes, we understand a $300 three-night stay in a hotel 20 miles away from the main attraction sounds better than a $600 three-night stay in a hotel one mile away from the main attraction, but is it? What you spend on transportation between the former option equates to the total for the lodging in the latter option.

38. Posting Locations on Instagram and Facebook

Most travelers adore sharing their excitement from their favorite trip activities. They post wondrous candids of friends and family exploring volcanos in Iceland or deserts in Arizona, and they guarantee their followers know the exact spot they toured. Post these kinds of details after the fact. Posting the location beforehand may result in a dangerous situation for every party involved — like stalking.

39. Not Comprehending Distance Between Attractions

A vacation in London poses a multitude of options for the globetrotter's appetite: The Tower of London, Big Ben, Borough Market, and Buckingham Palace. We could rattle on for a page longer. While all of these provide excellent sightseeing experiences for travelers, research the distance between each feature and map out the travel route.

40. Flying into a Cheaper Airport

Bigger airports exist for a reason. They provide direct access to the main parts of the city and helpful information about navigation. Smaller airports provide cheaper flights yet fewer transportation systems, which causes more money on transportation in the long run.

41. Ignoring Reviews

Oftentimes, dissatisfied customers leave scathing reviews on local companies. Almost every establishment garners at least one bad review in its lifespan. Look out for companies with constant one or two-star reviews.

42. Tell Someone About Your Trip

Ensure at least one person on either side knows of upcoming travel plans in that rare emergency. Aron Ralston sauntered off on his cave expedition without telling a soul his whereabouts. One hundred twenty-seven hours later, he emerged with one arm and severe trauma.

43. Staying in the Comfort Zone

Skydive in Belize. Volcano Board in Nicaragua. Bamboo raft through Jamaica. Never let fear or the imaginary idea of a comfort zone prevent new experiences from filling the itinerary.

44. Tipping Where It Is Not Customary

Different countries implement different tipping customs. The US expects customers to leave a tip between 15% and 20% after the meal. The UK factors tips into the servers' wages. Japan admonishes any tipping culture. Japanese restaurant workers consider that rude and disrespectful because Japanese culture believes their pay reflects their work ethic.

45. Not Keeping up to Date With Public Transportation Schedule

Dream up the ideal schedule. Write down every important, must-see landmark and notable restaurant on a hypothetical itinerary. Then, factor in the public transportation schedule. Few things equal the terrible feeling of missing a fancy dinner reservation because of poor planning.

46. Getting in Unmarked Cars

This mistake should go without saying but never get in an unmarked car. Only ride reliable public transportation or marked Taxi cabs.

47. Only Taking Cabs

Even in New York City, so many better modes of transportation exist beyond Taxi cabs. Taxis run a bit more expensive than public transportation options and require tips.

48. Sticking to Tourist Traps

Visit essential tourist traps like the Blue Lagoon, Grand Canyon, Machu Picchu, the Colosseum, etc., and intersperse local favorites in the travel itinerary. Diversifying the experience with a mix of tried and true tourist traps and underrated local favorites creates a well-rounded, memorable trip.

49. Forgetting Toiletries

Carry a travel-size selection of toiletries while traveling to new places. Select hotels lay out shampoo, conditioner, body wash, mouthwash, and other essentials. In contrast, others ask the customer to pay a nominal fee to use the toiletries.

50. Leaving Identification and Money Out and About

Lock up identification documents, spare change, or extra credit cards in a safe or lockbox inside the hotel room. Never leave these items lying around, as no one knows who can access the hotel rooms.