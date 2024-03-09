A Guide to Australia’s Rottnest Island—Home of the Quokka

Have you ever scrolled through your social media feed and been captivated by endearing little faces and wondered if some expert photo editing was at play? In a delightful twist, the charming creatures, called quokka, possess a natural allure that creates the illusion of a smile from certain angles. The widespread “quokka selfie” trend has tugged at the hearts of social media viewers and driven a notable increase in tourism to Wadjemup, aka Rottnest Island—the prime sanctuary for these lovable inhabitants.

Amidst the island's enchanting landscape, quokkas roam freely, showing their natural behaviors first-hand. For those fortunate enough to visit in August, a special treat awaits, as the marsupials may reveal their adorable joeys. However, beyond the endearing quokka encounters, Wadjemup is more than just a backdrop for viral selfies. Its captivating allure extends to a stunning landscape that eagerly awaits exploration.

How Rottnest Island Got Its Name

The island, located 18 miles from Australia's mainland, was initially known as Wadjemup by the native aboriginal people. The year 1696 marked the start of changes for all life on the island. Dutch captain Willem de Vlamingh landed here and spent six days exploring. He mistakenly thought the quokkas were large rats and called the island “Rottnest,” which meant “Rat's Nest” in Dutch.

In 1829, British settlers arrived to form a colony on the mainland of Western Australia. Originally the Swan River Colony, the city is now known as Perth. Wadjemup was used as a prison and later a forced labor camp. It was known as the Rottnest Island Aboriginal Establishment, playing a sorrowful role in Aboriginal history.

Today, the island holds a unique status as the Rottnest Island State Reserve, the only area in the state with this classification, covering 14,000 acres. Managed by the Rottnest Island Board of Control since 1917, the island transitioned from a Class A Reserve for public recreation, shifting from its prison era to a tourism-focused destination. In 2022-23, tourism brought in a surge of visitors, reaching 730,000 and generating a revenue income of $56.8 million.

About the Quokkas

The quokka, pronounced ‘kwoka,' is closely related to the wallaby and is a petite macropod roughly the size of a domestic cat. The quokka mainly engages in nocturnal activities as a herbivorous marsupial within the macropod family. Its habitat is limited to a small region in southwestern Australia, with Wadjemup being its primary location.

For those seeking a purposeful quokka experience, specific areas such as Garden Lake, the trail between Gabbi Karniny Bidi and Kingsway Road, Ngank Yira Bidi trail to Bickley Bay, the area just before the ascent to Wadjemup Lighthouse, and Bovell Way to Stark Bay provide ideal vantage points. These locations allow for respectful observation.

If you approach quokkas with patience and stillness, their natural curiosity will bring them closer to you. It's essential to maintain a reasonable distance of at least 6 feet, never touch or feed them, and move back if they come too close. While quokkas in the settlement may appear friendly, wild animals deserve caution and respect in their natural environment.

Things To Do on Rottnest Island

Apart from encountering the adorable marsupials, Rottnest Island offers many activities. Start your tour by learning about the history and culture of Wadjemup. Check out the museum and Olive Hill to discover more about the island. For an authentic Aboriginal experience, check out Go Culture Tours, who have two options for you to experience the island from the Noongar people's perspective. Each tour includes a traditional Aboriginal sand ceremony, captivating Dreamtime stories, and a Noongar language song.

Wadjemup is a haven for diverse wildlife, including sea lions and fur seals. Delve into the island's rich history and culture by exploring the Wadjemup Museum and Oliver Hill. Ascend the Wadjemup Lighthouse, erected in 1896, for breathtaking views.

The island has numerous beaches for leisurely hangouts, swimming, and snorkeling. There are plenty of exciting opportunities for scuba diving and boating. From August to December, you can witness the majestic migration of humpback whales in the region.

Best Time To Visit Wadjemup

While you can visit the quokkas at any time of year, some months are more ideal than others in regards to the weather. During Australian summers, things can heat up and become unpleasant—especially on the West Coast. The best times are from March through to October. However, June and July see the most rainfall.

Ferries from the mainland will bring you into the main port at Thompson's Bay. Here, you'll find restaurants, shops, and the majority of accommodation offerings. You have a few transport options when exploring. From east to west, the island is about 8 miles wide, so following one of the many walking trails is one way to do it. You can also hire a bike and ride around. There are also segway tours and a hop-on-hop-off bus that will take you to different locations on the Wadjemup.

Where To Stay

The island has a limited number of accommodations for sustainability reasons, and it's advisable to book accommodation in advance, particularly during peak seasons, to secure your preferred choice. Rottnest Island provides various accommodation options catering to your preferences and budgets. Visitors can choose from comfortable lodges and cabins in scenic locations, offering a harmonious blend of nature and convenience.

For those seeking a more adventurous experience, the island features designated campsites where camping enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the island's natural beauty. Premium villas and apartments with modern amenities are available for those desiring a luxurious and convenient stay. Charming heritage cottages provide a touch of the island's history, while glamping tents offer a unique and stylish camping experience.

Sustainability

Wadjemup prioritizes environmental conservation through initiatives such as marine sanctuaries and sustainable energy production to ensure visitors have a unique and enduring experience. The ecotourism effort promotes mutual respect, urging people to minimize their impact and preserve the island's distinctive natural environment. Visitors are encouraged to play a role in sustainability by reducing their ecological footprint.

Conservation includes encouraging biodiverse marine gardens housing various marine life. On land, the Rottnest Island Nursery contributes to revegetation. The Rottnest Island Authority is dedicated to securing the island's future, implementing sustainability initiatives, and utilizing renewable energy sources, such as desalination, to hydrate the island.