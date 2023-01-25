New Restaurant Roundup Rodeo BBQ Opening at Disney World in March

Saddle up and head down to Orlando, Florida for Walt Disney World's newest restaurant opening! The highly anticipated Roundup Rodeo BBQ restaurant will open its doors to guests on March 23, 2023.

Where will Roundup Rodeo BBQ be located?

The brand new restaurant will be located just inside the entrance of Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios. For guests to be able to eat at Roundup Rodeo BBQ, park tickets and park pass reservations are required.

Photo: Sarah Gilliland.

What type of restaurant is Roundup Rodeo BBQ?

Disney Parks Blog describes the dining location as a “western-themed family-style restaurant.” Typically at Disney World, dining options described as “family-style” offer large plates for the table to share instead of individually priced meals.

What is on the Roundup Rodeo Menu?

The family-style offerings include starters, salads, main courses, sides, and desserts. Starters are Prospector's Homemade Cheddar Biscuits served with sweet pepper jelly.

Photo: Disney Parks.

Salad choices include tomato salad, Rex's Romaine and Kale salad, and a watermelon salad. Entrees include Evil Dr. Smoked Ribs, Buttercup's Beef Brisket, There's a Sausage in My Boot, and BBQ Chicken – with Style!.

Photo: Disney Parks.

Plant-based options are also available upon request. They include slow-smoked cauliflower with sweet harissa drizzle and crunchy walnut gremolata, oven-roasted “bratwurst,” and Impossible “Rib Chop,” which is seasoned with spices, roasted and glazed with a sweet BBQ sauce and skewered on a sugar cane “bone.”

Sides to Share with Your Table

Guests of Roundup Rodeo BBQ can choose up to four sides to share with the table. The choices are:

Photo: Disney Parks.

The Married Spuds-loaded tater tots topped with green goddess dressing, cheese sauce, and seasoned BBQ spices

Force Field Fried Pickles-jumbo pickle spears with a dill-flavored breading that are fried

Slinky Dooooooooooog Mac & Cheese: spiral pasta with house-made cheese sauce topped with crumbled cheddar crackers

Buckin' Baked Beans

Cowpoke Corn on the Cob-grilled corn seasoned with chili-lime spice blend, cilantro, cotija cheese, and lime juice

Mean Old Potato Salad

Veggie Slaw

Campfire-roasted Vegetables-seasonal roasted vegetables

Roundup Rodeo Dessert Choices

Again, the Disney Parks Blog says guests can “choose from a selection for the table” for desserts, but they do not say how many guests can choose. These are the dessert options:

Photo: Disney Parks.

Cupcake a la Forky-classic chocolate cake with chocolate ganache center topped with graham cracker buttercream and a sugar cookie

Lemon and Blueberry Cheesecake

Billy's Chocolate Silk Pie-graham cracker crust, chocolate mousse, topped with chantilly cream

Goat's Apple Pie

Gruff's Peach-Strawberry Pie

Craft Cocktails and Other Adult Beverages

Grown-ups will appreciate the selection of beer, hard cider, and wines by the glass. To kick up lunch or dinner, try one of the following:

Photo: Disney Parks.

Snake Eye Margarita-similar to a watermelon margarita with a smoky finish

Rum Punch

Chocolate with a Grown-Up Twist-a blend of chocolate rum, horchata liqueur, cocoa, and flavors of toasted marshmallow

Frozen Peanut Butter and Jelly-featuring peanut butter whiskey

Whiskey Lemonade

The Rodeo Mule

Fun Beverages Without Alcohol

Kids and adults can enjoy alcohol-free beverages with their dinner without losing out on the fun. Guests can choose from Molly's Frozen Ice Tea, Frozen Cocoa, or the Partysaurus Rex-strawberry lemonade garnished with gummy worms!

Opening Date for Roundup Rodeo BBQ

Opening day for Roundup Rodeo BBQ is set for March 23, 2023. As of this article's publishing, there are no announcements about soft openings or if reservations will be required.

