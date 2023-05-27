Royal Caribbean is known for dining experiences that will leave a lasting impression. The latest update from Royal Caribbean dives into the 20 ways to dine on board their biggest, newest ship, Icon of the Seas. From tried and true favorites to brand-new experiences, dining on Icon of the Seas will wow its guests.

Whether you crave the cheesy slice of the day, freshly made sushi rolls to-go, or a shareable buffet — you will find cuisine to satisfy any mood you're in without wandering too far.

Icon of the Seas: Royal Caribbean Announces New Dining Experiences

When you cruise, many dining options are included in your cruise fare- meaning you pay nothing extra to enjoy them. Icon of the Seas will have the most complimentary options available at sea, offering eleven included dining experiences.

Editor's note: Dining experiences included in the cost of your cruise are annotated as such. All others may come with an extra charge.

New Dining Experiences

Icon of the Seas will be offering ten, yes, ten new-to-brand dining experiences. From elevated experiences to family-friendly options- Royal Caribbean has taken cruise cuisine to the next level.

Empire Supper Club

Delve into decadence with an eight-course menu of premium American cuisine, carefully curated with expertly prepared plates such as caviar. Each dish is exquisitely paired with a beverage to elevate your experience. A three-piece band accompanies each course with upscale — and unexpected — renditions of modern favorites.

Celebration Table

On special occasions, get the VIP treatment at Celebration Table — an all-new exclusive dining experience for you and 11 of your closest crew in AquaDome. Start the festivities in your personal lounge before sitting down for your meal. With sweeping ocean views, every seat is a window seat. Choose from American, Italian, Asian, and seafood prix fixe menus — all served family-style along with a signature cocktail.

Surfside Eatery

Included in your cruise fare

Discover more ways than ever to dine, drink, and snack as a family — all in the heart of the action at Surfside neighborhood. Whatever your little ones are into right now, the expansive Surfside Eatery buffet has it on deck — and you can count on Surfside Bites for sweet and salty noshes on the go. Here, you’ll always find delicious options to refuel between adventures.

Pier 7

Pop over to Pier 7 for beachside bites with a laid-back vibe. You'll find casual California cuisine to hook everyone in your crew. Enjoy daily brunch with indulgent dishes like smoked salmon benedict or a fluffy buttermilk pancake platter.

Surfside Bites

Included in your cruise fare

Surfside Bites is your quick stop for sweet and salty noshes to refuel on the run. Snack on popcorn, chicken, and hot dogs before drying off from Splashaway Bay. Power up after Playscape fun with a burger and mac and cheese. Treat the top scorer from the Arcade to chocolate chip cookies and cinnamon-sugar donut holes. And round out your time on the carousel with the neighborhood’s Sprinkles, putting its twist on vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry soft-serve ice cream.

AquaDome Market

Included in your cruise fare

The first-ever food hall in the fleet, premiers onboard. Five unique food stands serve up a buffet with awe-inspiring views. Mix up fresh pitas and bowls at Feta Mediterranean. Mac’s remixes cheesy goodness with toppings like slow-roasted pulled pork, smoked gouda, and BBQ sauce. Head to Toast and Garden for sandwiches and salads for a feel-good fix. Plus, Asian faves like Korean Beef with Broccoli and GNGR.

And say yes to the press at Crème de la Crepe with sweet and savory crepes. Top it off with a section of wines and beers from the bar.

Izumi in the Park

Stroll through Central Park, and you will find this all-day window for sushi and street foods inspired by Japan. Sample a selection of fresh nigiri, sashimi, seaweed salad, and more packed up in a portable box. You’re already planning your return trip for the most photogenic ice cream onboard — a Taiyaki vanilla ice cream with strawberry drizzle and rainbow sprinkles served in an airy bubble cone.

Whether it’s a pre-dinner sweet treat or a mid-day sushi snack, this is your destination for fresh eats in the fresh air.

Base Camp

Located in the middle of all the Thrill Island action, Basecamp is your family’s headquarters to refuel between adventures. Choose from complimentary snacks like soft pretzel bites with cheese sauce — or splurge on a-la-carte delights like crispy shrimp bao buns.

Pearl Cafe

Included in your cruise fare

Nestled beside expansive windows with sweeping ocean views is Pearl Café. Stop by for a quick bite day or night and settle into the scenery. You’ll find a selection of freshly toasted sandwiches, ready-made salads, sweet treats, and more to nosh on. Plus, cozy nooks where you can thumb through your latest page-turner.

Fleet Favorite Dining Returns to Icon of the Seas

Nine tried and true fleet favorites will be on the Icon of the Seas. Some will be in new locations, but that won’t change the same great flavors cruisers love.

Main Dining Room

Included in cruise fare

The iconic three-level Dining Room on Icon of the Seas will feature Royal Caribbean’s signature recipes of rotating flavors worldwide alongside tried-and-true favorites.

Windjammer Buffet

Included in cruise fare

The Windjammer is your go-to for tantalizing global flavors. Enjoy fresh-pressed paninis packed with all your favorite meats and cheeses. Flaky pastries fresh from the oven and omelets any way you like them.

Chops Grille

For over a decade, the chefs of Chops Grille have proudly presented quality, hand-cut steaks at this hallmark Royal Caribbean restaurant. Now, they give you a fresh twist on a favorite with a revamped menu that brings contemporary flair to traditional steakhouse offerings. Alongside the signature high-quality cuts and savory sides, the venue debuts a new butcher’s display with specialty cuts like wagyu beef and bone-in tomahawks.

Hooked Seafood

Enjoy the taste of New England-style seafood. Find your favorite coastal flavors, like crispy golden Maryland crab cakes, melt-in-your-mouth Maine Lobster rolls, just-shucked oysters, and other raw bar favorites.

Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen

Sunday supper is served every day at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen. The menu highlights Old-World classics, including veal meatballs in sauce, Pappardelle with rich radicchio cream, or hand-tossed pizzas delivered straight from the oven.

Izumi Hibachi & Sushi

From fresh sushi to delicious teppanyaki prepared tableside, Izumi Hibachi & Sushi offers a dialed-up Asian-inspired dining experience. Savor various hot and cold appetizers, entrees, and desserts — and watch each course come together as an expert chef works right at your table.

Sorrento’s Pizza

Included in cruise fare

There’s nothing more satisfying than a great slice of pizza — Royal Caribbean has spent years perfecting the recipe at Sorrento’s. Whether you’re into classics, like cheese and Margherita, or specialty pies, like the meat-loaded Carnivore or the pineapple, bacon, and BBQ-infused Caribbean Dream, Sorrento’s serves up perfection in every slice.

Park Cafe

Included in cruise fare

In the mood for deli classics that knock it out of the park? Head to Park Café, where you’ll find quick bites to please every palate. Crisp made-to-order salads? Check. Fresh-pressed paninis and sandwiches? Double check.

And don’t miss the legendary Royal Kümmelweck roast beef sandwich — it’s a guest favorite (and a rite of passage for cruising foodies.) New to Icon of the Seas, Park Cafe will open in the evenings from 5.30-10 pm offering small plates and tapas.

El Loco Fresh

Included in cruise fare

Serving Mexican fare- a flavor fiesta from south of the border with classic mole sauce and tangy salsa verde topping beef burritos.

The Suite Life Dining

Suite guests on the Icon of the Seas will have access to not one but two exclusive complimentary dining venues reserved only for them.

Coastal Kitchen

Exclusively for suite guests and Pinnacle Club members, Coastal Kitchen fuses Mediterranean influences with farm-fresh flavors from California. Filled with Pacific Coast favorites and Med-inspired entrees, the menu rotates to spotlight delicious, seasonal ingredients. And you can pair every bite with a glass or bottle of wine off a list that includes vintages from the sun-kissed valleys of Napa to the golden-green hills of Tuscan—serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner onboard.

The menu at Coastal Kitchen rotates frequently, allowing you to try different delights throughout your cruise.

The Grove

Serves Mediterranean mezes and elevated dining so that you can enjoy al fresco for breakfast and lunch.

The Icon Of Vacations

This is an all-out feast of memory-making over meals that go big on delicious. Like sharing the dazzle of sizzling showmanship during a hibachi dinner. And passing plates at an expansive eatery in the heart of Surfside. With over 20 unique dining options, there’s something for all appetites —from the culinary curious to the pickiest eaters.

More About Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas will measure 1,198 feet long, have 18 decks and seven pools, and hold 7,600 people, making this the world’s largest cruise ship. Icon of the Seas will also be Royal Caribbean’s most sustainable cruise ship. Icon is the line’s first ship with fuel cell technology, and it’s powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), the cleanest burning marine fuel.

Icon will sail on her maiden voyage on January 27, 2024, offering 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s award-winning private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

