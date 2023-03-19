Dungeon Masters and Adventurers alike all know that one of the most essential parts of playing Dungeons & Dragons is having the perfect set of DnD dice. Whether you're a new player looking to snag your inaugural set or an avid collector, you're bound to find your perfect fit in this mega list of RPG and DnD Dice sets.

A pioneer of the role-playing game (RPG) industry, the world of Dungeons & Dragons has massively expanded over the years. You can now immerse yourself in any number of fantasy novels, engaging board games, and video games.

And for a game traditionally played in-person around a table, when the pandemic pulled the plug on social gatherings, DnD refused to lie down. Instead, the brand's cult-like following flocked to online chat rooms and pushed sales up by 33%.

However, tapping into your childlike imagination to play an in-person game of DnD will never go out of style. And to play in person, a set of DnD dice is a must-have.

DnD Dice Basics

Commonly abbreviated as DnD or D&D, the iconic game Dungeons and Dragons invites players into a storytelling adventure. Adventurers (a group of people playing DnD together) tell a collaborative story guiding your heroes through quests for treasure, battles with deadly foes, daring rescues, courtly intrigue, etc.

One of the best parts of playing role-playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons is the ability to customize and personalize every detail of your character and having the perfect dice set that personifies your character.

Your entire game and character can be unique to you and your campaign – a campaign is multiple games strung together to complete a whole adventure.

Tabletop dice games have gained popularity in recent years, amassing a large fan base. You may have already guessed, but one thing most dice games have in common is…dice. Avid players already know the importance of having a set of dice that is unique to you. If you're new to the RPG universe, buckle up; you're about to get a crash course in DnD dice.

What Are RPG Dice?

Role-playing dice are different types of dice than the standard set you're used to seeing in traditional board games. For RPG games, players use a polyhedral dice set. These are three-dimensional dice with multiple planes, also called faces.

These cool dice come in various shapes and sizes. Some resemble a regular cube die. Some of them look like the die from Scatergories with a more significant number of sides, and some are shaped like equilateral triangles with triangular faces. In addition, you’ll notice RPG dice usually have numbers on them instead of pips (dots) you’re used to seeing.

Typically, official D&D dice sets will be 7-piece sets that include the following dice:

D4 – 4-sided die (1)

D6 – 6-sided die (1)

D8 – 8-sided die (1)

D10 – 10-sided die (2)

D12 – 12-sided die (1)

D20 – 20-sided die (1)

When prompted by their Dungeon Master (DM), players use the dice to make skill or ability checks, which determine their successes and failures throughout the dice game.

The Coolest RPG and DnD Dice Sets

Some of the most incredible RPG dice sets are made by Misty Mountain Gaming, a veteran-owned and operated dice company, that opened its doors in 2018. Located in the Southeastern United States, they offer the largest selection of metal and gemstone dice and a wide range of leather dice accessories made and manufactured exclusively by veterans.

They pride themselves on their extensive range of high-quality, diverse dice products of all different types made with farm-raised, all-natural, cruelty-free materials.

Misty Mountain Gaming offers a wide selection of RPG dice sets for Dungeons and Dragons players. Whether you prefer rolling acrylic, metal, or even stone sets of D&D dice, your opponents will have some serious dice envy when you show up to your tabletop RPG games with one of these beautiful dice sets.

Not only does Misty Mountain make the coolest D&D dice, but they stand behind their products for life. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you don’t love your purchase and they’re the only dice company that offers a lifetime warranty on all dice sets. In addition, they offer free shipping to the US and Canada for any orders over $15.

Using a high-quality dice set will surely improve your dice rolls and elevate your gaming sessions.

Gemstone Dice Sets

Designed from semi-precious stones, gemstone DnD dice sets are a great addition to any dice collection. These gorgeous stone sets are stand-alone pieces of art that are made to be seen. The different gemstones are so exquisite you can even display them on a shelf or in a wooden dice vault between those DnD sessions.

1. Ruby Ziosite Stone Dice

The Ruby Ziosite Stone dice are a crystalized mix of green and gold pigmentation accented with bright gold engraving. The inner warrior in you will love getting this set in their hands; it looks as if they were carved out of the elven lands of Lord of the Rings.

Ruby Ziosite is believed to increase inner and outer development, awaken the true self, encourage joyful engagement with life, and increase the life force. The Ruby offers the energy of happiness, appreciation, abundance, vitality, and growth. At the same time, the Ziosite helps alleviate grief, anger, despair, and defeat. Together, they form a powerful healing stone known to activate the body's natural defenses and healing mechanisms.

Add Ruby Ziosite Stone Dice to Your Collection

2. Red Tiger Eye Stone Dice

As if it were built in the fires of Mordor, the sleek Red Tiger Eye Stone Dice set is sure to grab your attention with its dark mystery. The stone is darkened with red hues, adorned with gold engraving, and boasts a polished finish. Unfortunately, pictures don't do them justice – you have to see them yourself to truly appreciate their beauty and quality.

Red Tiger's Eye is also known as “Dragon's Eye.” It is a stimulating stone that will inspire and motivate you in all aspects of life while also bearing calming properties that keep you relaxed and centered amid chaos. Red Tiger's Eye is also commonly referred to as the “Survival Stone” as it's known to protect your integrity and promote self-love.

Add Red Tiger Eye Stone Dice to Your Collection

3. Peace Jade Stone Dice

Giving a nod to ancient Greece, these Peace Jade Stone Dice are stunning. These grey dice boast multiple tones of grey and white marble and gold numbers making this eye-catching set worthy of Zeus himself.

Contrary to its name, Peace Jade is not actually a Jade stone. In actuality, this it's a mixture of white Quartz, green Serpentine, and lavender Stitchtite. The name “Peace Jade” is derived from the belief it encourages tranquility, serenity, and peace.

Add Peace Jade Stone Dice to Your Collection

4. Blue Turquoise Stone Dice

The deep, bright coloring and the black ingrained numbers of the Blue Turquoise Dice truly make them a statement piece that stands out from the competition.

Turquoise is perhaps the oldest stone in man's history. Turquoise protects you and your possessions against theft, loss, or attack during travel. In addition to preventing accidents (especially falls), it is also known to guard your pet. Known as an efficient healing and strengthening stone, Turquoise is said to help with exhaustion, depression, and panic attacks. In addition, it provides solace for the body's spirit and well-being.

Add Blue Turquoise Stone Dice to Your Collection

5. Purple Fluorite Stone Dice

As if it came straight from King Triton's underwater castle, this Purple Flourite Stone Dice Set provides beautiful natural tones of purples, greens, and blues. In addition to the stunning color palette, this set is engraved with a complimentary gold font that pops against the aquatic hues.

Fluorite is the “genius stone” and enhances memory, concentration, perception, and spiritual awareness.

Add Purple Flourite Stone Dice to Your Collection

6. Amethyst Stone Dice

If you are a fan of royal purple tones, this set of Amethyst Stone Dice is worth a second glance. The Amethyst stone has lovely, deep hues of purple mixed with lighter crystal tones. In addition, this set is adorned with gold engraved numbers that seemingly jump off the dice.

Often referred to as the “all-purpose” stone, Amethyst is a jack-of-all-trades in the crystal world, relieving stress and anxiety and helping with sleep issues.

Add Amethyst Stone Dice to Your Collection

7. Lapis Stone Dice

If Van Gogh's Starry Night were a dice set, it would be the Lapis Stone Dice.

The stone is predominately a deep royal blue with intricate details of greys, greens, and browns. The golden numbers appear bright against the dark blue background and enhance the appearance of tiny gold flecks in the stone.

Lapis Lazuli, or Lapis for short, is a stone of protection that releases stress, encourages self-awareness, allows self-expression, reveals inner truth, and brings harmony and deep self-knowledge. Also known to inspire confidence, it can aid in expressing feelings and emotions and bonding relationships.

Add Lapis Stone Dice to Your Collection

8. White Howlite Stone Dice

If you love the look of antique Roman white marble, this is the DnD dice set for you. Made from White Howlite stone, these fantastic dice are all white with black lines running throughout resembling cracks. White dice accentuated with gold engraving, this set is fit for a Roman Emporer.

White Howlite was named after the 19th-century mineralogist Henry How who discovered it in Nova Scotia. Often called the “stone of awareness,” it will give you the support you need to attract wealth, luck, abundance, and prosperity. Plus, it will provide you with wisdom and enlightenment helping you connect to higher realms and remove the truth-blocking veils in your life.

Add White Howlite Stone Dice to Your Collection

This Malachite Stone Dice Set looks as if they belong in the Emerald City in the Wizard of Oz. This stone is comprised of stunning emerald greens layered like sand, pairing perfectly with its carved gold numbering.

Malachite is another stone meant to protect you by absorbing negative energies and pollutants from the atmosphere and the body. Malachite is toxic and should be used only in its polished form – don't worry, the dice are 100% safe.

Also a stone of transformation, Malachite encourages change and emotional risk-taking. It reveals what is blocking your spiritual growth, draws out deep feelings and psychosomatic causes, and allows you to break unwanted ties and outworn patterns.

Add Malachite Stone Dice to Your Collection

10. Opalite Stone Dice

The Opalite stone has a gorgeous, rainbow-Esque coating that makes your dice shine. The Opalite Dice Set is a creamy pearl color with an iridescent appearance similar to the inside of certain shells. The golden numbers pair perfectly to give the dice a magical feel.

Opalite is a soft and subtle yet dynamic human-made glass resin composed primarily of the mineral dolomite fused with metal to produce a pearly appearance.

Opalite is a stone of personal power known to increase self-esteem and improve one's sense of self-worth. Known as a merchant stone useful for business success, Opalite helps manifest material affluence and monetary wealth.

Add Opalite Stone Dice to Your Collection

11. Rose Quartz Stone Dice

This DnD dice set is a stark contrast to many of the previous sets on this list; the Rose Quartz Dice Set stuns with its light ballet pink tone and gold engraving. Look no further if you've ever wanted to impress with some pink dice at your tabletop games.

Rose quartz is known as the stone of universal love. Restoring trust and harmony in relationships and encouraging unconditional love, Rose Quartz purifies and opens the heart at all levels to promote self-love, friendship, deep inner healing, and feelings of peace.

Rose Quartz is a calming, reassuring crystal, excellent for use in trauma or crisis, including the emotional upheaval of a mid-life crisis. It strengthens empathy and sensitivity and aids in accepting the necessary change. It is also an excellent stone for comforting grief.

Add Rose Quartz Stone Dice to Your Collection

12. Green Turquoise Stone Dice

Most often seen in jewelry, the green Turquoise stone is a beautiful light shade of Turquoise with coppery-gold engraved numbers and light gold “cracks” running throughout.

For thousands of years, Turquoise has spanned all cultures. It is prized as a symbol of wisdom, nobility, and the power of immortality. Turquoise was sacred in its adornment and for power, luck, and protection among the Ancient Egyptians, Persians and Chinese, Aztecs and Incas of South America, and Native North Americans.

Turquoise is a stone of self-forgiveness and self-acceptance and releases regret. It is also an efficient healer, providing solace for the spirit and well-being of the body. Holding or wearing Turquoise can even help restore depleted vitality as it benefits the overall mood and emotion by inducing peace and serenity.

Add Green Turquoise Stone Dice to Your Collection

13. Blue Sandstone Stone Dice

The Blue Sandstone is an intense dark blue adorned with white star-like flecks and golden engraved numbers, perfectly resembling a clear night sky.

Blue Sandstone is a human-made stone whose sparkle comes from flecks of copper. Use Blue Sandstone to make a wish as it is said to be the stone of confidence, ambition, motivation, and drive.

Add Blue Sandstone Stone Dice to Your Collection

14. Crystal Quartz Stone Dice

This simple, clear Crystal Quartz Stone Dice set is anything but plain. Each lovely set has unique details, making it an ethereal backdrop to the gold engraved numbers.

Known as “master healing crystals,” Quartz crystals are reported to heal any condition needed. They are soothing, cleansing stones with positive benefits for psychic and physical conditions alike. When you use quartz crystals to heal your psychic body and aura, you will feel more optimistic, energetic, and interested in the world around you.

Add Crystal Quartz Stone Dice to Your Collection

15. Black Obsidian Stone Dice

The Black Obsidian Stone Dice Set is polished black with striking bright red numbers. This stunning set of black dice is an excellent match for your favorite evil characters and villains.

Black Obsidian is opaque volcanic glass sometimes referred to as the “wizard stone” as it has long been used in magical practices. As a protective stone, it's often worn to guard against negativity, demanding people, hostile entities, and geopathic stress. Likewise, obsidian protects the wearer from hostility, negativity, psychic ‘vampires,' and unwelcome spiritual entities.

Add Black Obsidian Stone Dice to Your Collection

Metal Dice Sets

If gemstone dice sets aren't your thing, you're in luck. Misty Mountain is also famous for its wide assortment of stunning metal dice. These solid metal game dice are as unique as the DnD players who possess them, you'll be sure to find your perfect match.

With a large selection of options and categories to choose from, these metal dice sets are intricately detailed and appear to be straight out of the Middle Ages.

16. Battle Worn Gold Metal Dice

Looking for a battle-worn design with a touch of steampunk? This is the set for you!

These Gold Metal Dice set are marked with easy-to-read numbers encased by gears and a grid-like etched detail on all surfaces. The rustic gold color amplifies the antique touches making this set fit perfectly into a medieval DnD campaign.

Add Battle Worn Gold Metal Dice to Your Collection

17. Cleric's Domain Aqua and Bronze Metal Dice

Charge into battle with these heavy metal weapons. The Cleric's Domain Aqua and Bronze Metal Dice are molded with zinc alloy metal and carefully poured to ensure no air bubbles are trapped in the mold. This process guarantees a perfectly weighted die for rolling.

The bright Turquoise and shiny Copper are the perfect color combination and accentuate the engraved numbers. Show off these exquisite dice at your next DnD session.

Add Aqua and Bronze Metal Dice to Your Collection

18. Charlemagne’s Court Metal Dice

This set of dice combines bright colors and attention to detail for an elevated style The numbers have a unique scripting design that adds to the intricate detail of the dice. These are not your average set of dice – they are much larger and heavier than your average set of metal dice. Measuring 26mm and 1.7oz (single D20), these dice are 12% larger.

The unique gold scripting is surrounded by a royal blue and accented with a fiery red enamel. Each piece is then encased in a beautiful bright gold. So grab your sword and shield because this set is ready for battle.

Add Charlamagne's Court Metal Dice to Your Collection

19. Elder Runes Copper and Black Metal Dice

Straight from the iron mines under the Misty Mountains, these Copper and black metal dice are dark, mysterious, and will call on your inner villain. The colors play nicely off one another. Together with the glossy enamel coating, this set is quite eye-catching.

Add Elder Runes Copper and Black Metal Dice to Your Collection

20. Cloudy Skies Enamel Coated Metal Dice Set

Bold and beautiful, this set is worthy of a roll by Rinoa's hand. These dice contain a mix of bright blue and white, resembling a beautiful cloudy sky. Encased with a copper-colored metal lining and matching numbers, the dice are finished with a resin coating.

Add Cloudy Skies Metal Dice to Your Collection

Resin and Acrylic Dice

Misty Mountain's high-quality resin and acrylic dice are vacuum-sealed during the casting process to alleviate air bubbles. In addition, they have a lifetime warranty, so you can trust you'll never get stuck playing without them.

21. Pheasant's Flower Resin Dice Set

Beautifully crafted for flower lovers, this clear resin dice set encases individual bulbs of reddish-copper flowers with lavender and contrasted with bright white hand-painted numbers.

The Pheasant's Flower dice are resin cast and carefully poured into individual molds and tiny red flowers and lavender are carefully placed inside the resin before curing. After curing, each individual die is sanded and polished to perfection.

Add Pheasant's Flower Resin Dice to Your Collection

22. Deep Space Galaxy Collection Acrylic Dice Set

When playing with these Deep Space Acrylic Dice, be prepared for an intergalactic battle of epic proportions.

Part of the Galaxy Collection, this set is acrylic cast and carefully poured into individual molds. Before curing, very fine glitter is carefully stirred with acrylic. After curing, each individual die is sanded and polished, and numbers are painted by hand. This will be a fantastic set to blast across the table at your next D&D game.

Add Deep Space Galaxy Acrylic Dice to Your Collection

Bone Dice

After years of development and refinement, Misty Mountain has perfected its proprietary process to produce solid-layered, handmade bone dice. Resembling wood dice, these unique sets are made using cruelty-free and sustainably sourced materials guaranteeing each set be one-of-a-kind!

Built to make you feel like a warrior, Ragnar's Bone Dice sets encompass everything you could ever want in a DnD dice set. These sets will awaken your medieval senses; they are unique, timeless, and stunning.

How Are the Bone Dice Made?

The solid layered bone dice sets are crafted using a natural tissue component. “The oils on your hands will organically absorb into the dice over time, gathering more luster and warmth as they age, even becoming a part of you!” – Misty Mountain Gaming.

23. Ragnar's Bone Dice

The numbers are engraved and are large for easy reading, with 6's and 9's clearly marked. Each die is quality inspected by hand before being packaged and includes a lifetime warranty.

All Misty Mountain Gaming bone dice sets are unique, handcrafted items. Therefore, you should expect minor color, size, shape, and numeral placement variations.

Add Ragnar's Bone Dice to Your Collection

Dice Accessories

Not only does Misty Mountain have incredible dice selections, but they also offer other unique products for a wide variety of customers and die-hard dice fans alike.

If you’re hesitant to toss your brand new dice across the table, Misty Mountain's dice trays will give your dice a soft surface to land on your next game night. Uniquely shaped and crafted with tooled leather that pulls apart via snaps, these leather dice trays are indeed a conversation piece.

When you need a safe place to store your D&D dice set, these DnD dice bags have it all. They can hold complete sets and have enough variety in their bags that you can select one that speaks to you. From embroidery to dragon scales, Misty Mountain's Dragon Eye bags will bring out the inner Dragonborn in you.

Misty Mountain also carries a large selection of fantasy books. If you’re someone who never wants the game to end, grab yourself a book and continue your adventure.

Ready to Uplevel Your DnD Game?

These are the 23 best DnD dice sets we've found. Any of these sets would make an excellent gift for veteran DnD players or new players – you can never go wrong with a good dice set.

Whether you are new to DnD and RPG games and need your first dice set to get started or are you’re an avid dice collector of dice and like set for each character, the possibilities are endless!

Whether it be Dragons and Knights, or Fairies and Elves, your perfect dice set is just waiting for your to make your first roll.