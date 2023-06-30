10 Foolproof Steps To Never Get A Second Date

Dating is one of the worst things in the world. It's often an exercise in patience, humility, and futility. If you think you have it hard, then you need to check out these dating horror stories.

1. Make a Comment About Their Weight

You'll gasp in horror as one person recalled the time when her date said this to her: “I don't mind that you're… you know.” *waves hand vaguely at my body*

Oh no. Waves hand vaguely at my body may be the grossest phrase we've heard on social media in a long time. It's no surprise to us why this has landed in the top spot of how to ruin a first date — there's no coming back from this. Keep your date's weight out of your mouth! (This applies to all dates past the first one, too.)

2. Mention Your Significant Other

Nobody wants to be the “other person” in an already-established relationship. But to hear about your new date's infidelity on the first date takes the whole concept to a new low.

Being told “my boyfriend would love this place” or “Be careful, I don't want to take up my girlfriend” are things you don't want to hear on a first date.

3. Point Out Their Flaws

Pointing out anybody's flaws in any social situation is a recipe for disaster – doing this during a business meeting, in school, while getting pulled over by the police, or during a first date is arrogant at best and unlikeable at worst. One dater told the story of a first date that was going very well at first, until their date dropped this bomb on her: “I can tell you are an only child because you have major personality flaws,” her date said.

This was enough for the woman to end the date immediately — and we don't blame her. What happened to kindness and civility, people?

4. Uncover Your Family's Racism

We'll let this story speak for itself

“We had a fun night having a personal date and then we pull up to his house for his birthday party, where I’m about to meet his family for the first time. He turns to me and says, ‘Oh btw my parents don’t like Mexicans.' I am Mexican.”

There you have it, ladies and gentlemen. This method takes the cake for ensuring your date will be utterly horrified – and possibly scared – to meet your parents.

5. Admit You Have an STD

Some first date stories have twists, and some have M. Night Shyamalan-esque twists. Here's an unforgettable story that would make the filmmaker proud:

“First date from a dating app. I could tell he was maybe a touch too desperate based on the texts we exchanged. However, he was also whip smart and almost finished with grad school, so I still agreed to go out. We didn’t have a spark, which I noticed immediately. On the other hand, he was oblivious to it. No big deal. Then, he suggests a walk after dinner. I agree like an idiot. On that walk he proceeds to tell me that his ex girlfriend cheated on him, that he thinks he’ll always love her, even though she cheated on him with his best friend, and she gave him an STD. And the worst thing I ever heard on a date was, ‘But don’t worry- it’s one of the ones that clears up on its own.' NOPE.”

(We're going to go ahead and co-sign the “NOPE” as well.)

6. Be Brutally Honest

They say honesty is the best policy but too much honesty is self-destructive.

If you're telling someone that it's a shame they look the way they are, even if you've had a couple of glasses of wine, then you probably shouldn't be dating.

7. Reveal You're Capable of Murder

A common icebreaker is joking about crimes people would commit if they get away with it. More often than not, the answer is robbing a bank.

Telling someone you would commit murder, however, isn't funny. It's creepy and don't be surprised when the other person excuses themself to the restroom and never returns.

8. Cross the Line Physically

It's a tale as old as time: “He got angry when I said I did not want to go further than kissing and denied him putting his hand under my shirt,” one woman said of a recent first date. “His argument: ‘I have a relationship with your whole body! Not just your head!'

Oh boy. For the record, for all the men out there who need to hear this: that's not how that works. We're crossing our fingers that this person learned a valuable lesson about consent, and sincerely hope that this female dater isn't left with any lasting trauma. Do better, people!

9. Demand They Get Drunk With You

Not everybody imbibes alcoholic drinks, and it's presumptuous to assume that your date wants to drink as much as you do. Just listen to what this dater had to say:

“First date, I order a mocktail and he says, ‘I’m not going to pay for your drinks unless there’s alcohol in them,'” one woman said. “Another 15 minutes into the date, he’d slammed several drinks, so I excused myself and drove home. He didn’t know where I lived, and I never saw him again.”

Hidden inside her story is another valuable lesson: keep where you live to yourself until you get to know your date better.

10. Stay Glued to Your Cell Phone

We're all guilty of this, but to be glued to your phone during a date is another level of addiction entirely. There's a likely chance that if you're spending your first date looking at your phone screen and not, you know, your actual date, you're not getting a call back once the night is over. Even if you make it to the end of the night.

Do yourself a favor and focus on your date and not your phone – unless you're consulting this list, of course.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.