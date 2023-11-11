Rumors of Cracker Barrel Closing Greatly Click-Bait Exaggerated

During the past two months, the photo of a Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Restaurant has appeared on Facebook and Instagram under the headline “Closing Time: All The Restaurant Chains Closing.”

If you clicked on that ad, you were led to a lengthy article on Investing.com’s website that listed 216 different businesses.

Several paragraphs were devoted to each company, describing it business prospects.

For Cracker Barrel, the story said it “has been serving customers since its inception in 1969, much to the delight of many Americans across the country. The eatery has over 600 locations, but rumors started circulating in recent years that the chain could be looking at closures.

“However, if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected. Cracker Barrel wouldn’t be the first popular chain to close underperforming locations in the current climate. So, while there are no closures currently planned, it might be wise to watch this space.”

Clickbait Ads Reaching Millions

There was no truth to the ads about Cracker Barrel stores closing. They were deceptive clickbait, potentially reaching hundreds of millions.

“The reason why these kinds of ads and articles exist is usually for something called advertising arbitrage,” according to Jordan Liles in a Yahoo! Finance Factcheck. “Advertising arbitrage is a strategy in which an advertiser hopes to make more money on ads displayed in a lengthy article than it would cost to display an initial clickbait ad meant to attract users to the article.”

Cracker Barrel Proud of Accomplishments

In September, Cracker Barrel released its 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter report.

The company reported fourth quarter total revenue of $836.7 million, an 0.8%. increase from the previous fourth quarter.

“This fiscal year underscored the resiliency of our teams amid continued challenges, and I'm proud of all we accomplished,” Cracker Barrel President and Chief Executive Officer Sandra Cochran said in a statement.

Noting that the financial results did fall below expectations, she pointed out the company has taken and will continue to take numerous actions to improve its financial performance.

A Few Cracker Barrels Have Closed

As for the rumored closings, there have certainly been some.

Cracker Barrel's last two in the Portland, Ore, area closed earlier this year.

“We are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin and Bend locations,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said in March.

A Cracker Barrell in Jackson, Tenn, also closed in 2023, again citing the continuing effects of the pandemic.

New Fort Worth Establishment

But to headlines and press coverage, Cracker Barrel announced the opening of its newest store, in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 4. Cracker Barrel now has 55 stores in Texas.

“It is an honor to be a home-away-from-home for every guest that comes through our doors, and we can’t wait to do that in our new store.” General Manager Clifton Flood said in September news release.

Cracker Barrel closing all its stores? Be wary of what clickbait you fall for.