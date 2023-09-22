Russell Brand Victim Calls for Age of Consent Changes

A woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Russell Brand when she was 16 and he was in his 30s has called for a debate about the age of consent in the UK.

The alleged victim, who has only been identified as Alice, who told the Sunday Times that she was sexually and emotionally abused during a three-month relationship with the comedian in 2006, has called for the age of consent (16) to be staggered in the UK.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour, Alice said it was time to “start to think about changing the law and staggered ages of consent.”

“There's a reasonable argument individuals between the ages of 16 and 18 can have relations with people within that same age bracket,” she said, “You're allowed to make mistakes as a teenager, but they should be with other people your own age.”

Current Consent Laws Are Problematic

Jayne Butler, CEO of Rape Crisis England and Wales, told the Guardian that “the current laws were problematic” and suggested that provisions that make it illegal for someone in a position of trust, such as teachers and scout leaders, to engage in sexual activity with someone under the age of 18 could be extended to cover all adults.

“The current law is problematic because it is creating a space where people don't think relationships between young, potentially vulnerable people and someone much older is unacceptable,” Butler said, “We need to explore what can be put in place to make it clearer what is or is not OK. But this is not just about changing laws; it's about changing attitudes.”

Renowned criminal lawyer Helena Kennedy KC suggested judges should be given a “public reminder” that they are obliged to consider power imbalances such as significant disparities in age when sentencing. “But of course, for that you need a prosecution,” she added. “The truth is the criminal justice system does not deal well with allegations of sexual assault, and women still have problems being heard and being believed.”

Consent Law Change Only a Piece of The Puzzle

Founder of the Everyday Sexism Project, Laura Bates, told the Guardian that any shift in the law would only be “a piece of the puzzle,” adding, “Our society doesn't blink an eye about the predatory nature of much older men engaging in relationships with much younger women. We can't just keep saying things have changed. At some point, we have to realize that nothing has changed; that this is still completely socially acceptable.”

Deniz Uğur, the deputy director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, said education in schools was critical to “help shift harmful attitudes and norms across society.”

Russell Brand has been accused of sexually and emotionally abusing four women at the height of his fame between 2006 and 2013 as part of a joint investigation by the Times of London, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand denies all the allegations.

