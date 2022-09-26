U.S. Says It Will Take ‘Catastrophic’ Action if Putin Goes Nuclear

The United States has warned Russia that it will face “catastrophic consequences” if it decides to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

No Idle Threats

U.S. national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that the United States has communicated with Russia at “very high levels” about how it will respond should Putin choose to carry out the nuclear strike threat he made last week during his address.

While Sullivan did not go into detail about the nature of the United State's response, he did say they privately “spelled out in greater detail exactly what that would mean” to Moscow should the nuclear option be taken.

On Sunday, Putin's foreign minister said that annexed areas of Ukraine would be protected as if they were Russian territory. Ukrainians in those areas are under immense pressure to cast ballots as the referendum continues.

In his address, Putin said that Russia has “various weapons of destruction” at its disposal and would use “all means available” before making it clear that he is not bluffing.

No One Likes a Sore Loser

The threat is seen by some as an attempt to gain back some control after a series of defeats in Ukraine. Sullivan said in a separate interview that Putin's nuclear threats are to be taken “deadly seriously.” Military analysts believe that Putin will find a loophole by using Russia's military doctrine, allowing it to use nuclear weapons to defend its territory. Russia will likely try to reframe the conflict in Ukraine as defensive.

Russian's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, said on Sunday that the Kremlin could, in fact, use nuclear weapons to defend any occupied Ukrainian territories as long as they are annexed following referendums.

Control the Vote, Control the People

Reportedly, Russia has only been able to coerce one in five residents in the occupied city of Melitopol to vote in a “sham” annexation referendum. They have had no further success despite threats of violence. Since voting began on Friday, Russian officials have been going door to door in occupied regions with armed gunmen to give out the ballot papers and identify voters.

Ukrainians living within the occupied regions have been told they will never see their families again if they refuse to take part in the vote. Ivan Fedorov, Melitopol's mayor, said, “Our citizens haven’t taken part in this fake referendum … after three days Russia has only been able to find just 20 percent of people to vote. Nobody wants to vote, nobody wants to say yes to the Russian referendum.”

He went on to add that out of those forced to cast a vote, 90% said they did not want the Russian occupation to be permanent.

Melitopol's population before the war was around 150,000, and it was one of the largest cities to fall under Russian control since the beginning of the war.

