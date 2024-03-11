Watching the Sun Disappear in Style and Comfort: RV Rentals Provide an Affordable Alternative for Total Eclipse Viewers

A total solar eclipse will cross the midline of the United States on April 8, 2024. It's the last totality the U.S. will see until 2044, and RV and campsite rental companies see it as a win win for travelers — and their bottom line.

RVshare, one of the largest communities for RV owners and renters, reports a 324% increase in RV rentals during the weekend of April 8th, compared to the standard Memorial Day camping kickoff.

RVshare has partnered with online travel agency Spot2Nite to create a travel package specifically for eclipse viewers. As part of an all-in-one booking deal, Spot2Nite would reserve a premium campsite in the eclipse path, while RVshare provides a fully furnished RV for visitors.

Considering traditional hotels' limited availability and rental rates in the path of totality, the suggested starting price of $749 per night is a competitive booking rate.

John Dealbreuin, an early retiree who writes at Financial Freedom Countdown, says, “In 2017, I embarked on an extended RV trip from California to Oregon, a journey filled with scenic landscapes and memorable pit stops. The highlight of the adventure was witnessing the solar eclipse, a celestial event that added a touch of magic to the entire road trip experience. Since hotel accommodations were hard to book, an RV was the best choice. Exploring the open road in the comfort of an RV made the journey itself as remarkable as the destination.”

Maximizing the Total Solar Eclipse Experience

The space exploration website Space.com offers a number of suggestions for those interested in getting the most out of their once-in-a-lifetime visit to the path of totality. While mileage may vary when it comes to accommodations, entertainment, and viewing locations, there should still be enough real estate available to enjoy a few minutes of total darkness as the moon’s shadow crosses the landscape.

Interpreting the Totality Map

The path of totality featured on many eclipse-related maps is the line where the inner umbral shadow of the moon will move across the United States. This line is only 115 miles wide but 8,000 miles long. Eclipse viewers positioned outside of that narrow band will still experience a partial solar eclipse, with the moon’s shadow appearing to only take a “bite” out of the sun as it crosses.

Print maps and travel guidebooks pinpointing the precise location of the path of totality are available from vendors such as Great American Eclipse, while a comprehensive interactive eclipse map is hosted at Eclipse2024.org. Mexican and U.S. states in the path of totality include Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Canadian provinces include Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

The Center Line Is Not Everything

Locations along the absolute center line of the totality path will experience the longest black-out period, but most of these prime destinations have little to no lodgings available. Other cities on the outer edge of totality or the partial eclipse zone might offer a better chance for last-minute reservations and viewing locations.

Being on the center line is not essential to experience several minutes of eclipse-related darkness. Totality time depends more on the location’s position along the path. States on the southern end of the path, such as Sinaloa or Texas, will experience longer periods of totality compared to states and provinces on the northern end.

Form a Weather-Related Plan B

One variable that cannot be controlled while planning for a solar eclipse viewing experience is the weather. The best observation spot directly on the centerline of totality cannot override clouds, wind, and rain. The eclipse itself will still occur regardless of the weather conditions on Earth, but part of the excitement surrounding a total solar eclipse is visual.

Seeing the effects of the shadows and watching the sun go through the entire eclipse phase is one of the more memorable parts of the experience.

It’s a good idea to get up-to-date weather forecasts right up until your time of arrival. If the local forecast predicts inclement weather, alternative viewing sites may still be available, or the event could be viewed remotely through dedicated website feeds from professional observatories.

The Journey Is Just as Important as the Destination

The projected path of totality cuts through a number of major cities and traditional tourist destinations, so planning an extended road trip would enhance the overall experience. Renting an RV or camper provides access to shelter and supplies that might otherwise be unavailable at the last minute.

Since the solar eclipse is at a fixed point in time, it would be relatively easy to plan a larger itinerary and still be in position for the main event. Selecting a destination city in the path of totality and leaving several days in advance provides enough lead time to visit a national park, tour a city, or cross off destinations from a bucket list.

Consider a ‘City Eclipse' Destination

About 32 million people live inside the path of totality, almost three times more than the last major solar eclipse that crossed most of the United States in 2017. This eclipse will cross over dozens of urban areas. Major cities included in the path include Mazatlan, Torreon, Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, Rochester, and Montreal.

Many of these cities are already planning special events around the time of the eclipse, including viewing parties and festivals. Rather than setting up a basic observation site in a remote location, spending that time in an energized community of fellow eclipse watchers might be a better overall experience.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.