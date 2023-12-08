Ryan Gosling Wants to Play ‘Husky Ken’ in ‘Barbie 2’

Ryan Gosling insists that he knows nothing of a Barbie sequel, but he has some ideas if it happens. Gosling played Ken — specifically, Beach Ken — in Barbie opposite Margot Robbie.

Variety reports on comments Gosling and Barbie costar America Ferrera made at London’s BFI Southbank on Friday. “Oh, I’m not going anywhere near that,” said Gosling. “We really know nothing.”

Ferrera added, “We have no information. I will say, what Greta [Gerwig] and Margot have said is they did not set out to make a franchise. They put it all out on the table. Every bit of it that they loved and that they knew to do, they did. Which is refreshing, right? We’re not setting it up for 20 years of Barbie movies. But then again, I know nothing, so there might be 20 years [of Barbie]… or a Ken spin-off?”

“Can it be a husky Ken?” suggested Ryan Gosling. “Can I play Husky Ken, like Sandwich Ken? Can I play that Ken next time?” Since Gosling made himself tanned, toned, and manscaped to play a flawless human doll as Beach Ken, we're thinking “Husky Ken” would require less preparation.

Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Didn't Completely Rule Out a Ken-Centric Spin-off Starring Ryan Gosling

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Greta Gerwig didn't rule out a Ken-centric sequel. “I mean, the truth is, you know… I guess we’ll see,” she said “We had way too much material for Ken. We would write and write and write.”

In the official production notes for Barbie, Ryan Gosling says about his Barbie director: “She’s an incredibly inspiring, inclusive, brilliant person who encouraged everyone around her to take big swings and not limit ourselves by dividing our work into either drama or comedy. The script reminded me of everything I loved growing up, but somehow was still like nothing I had ever seen. It’s as funny as it is tragic. It’s as silly as it is profound. It’s all the things.”

About his Ken character, Ryan Gosling added:

“My Ken was created to just observe the awesomeness that is Barbie, and there’s even a line in the film when he says he only exists within the warmth of Barbie’s gaze. He has no identity of his own, so he’s in a kind of existential h—. But he’s given a job, which is ‘beach.’ And he’s not sure what that job is specifically, but he really wants to be good at it. “What prompts Ken to go on this journey with Barbie is that he’s been told that he’s her boyfriend, though there seems to be no other evidence of anything special in their dynamic. But they are a set and that is why he was created. So, for Ken it’s inconceivable for her to leave without him.”

Barbie is available for rent or purchase digitally as well as on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD.