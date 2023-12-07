Ryan Reynolds Fights Back Against ‘Deadpool 3’ Leaks with Hilarious Doctored Photos

If you can't beat them… spoof them! Ryan Reynolds has fought back against Deadpool 3 leaks by “leaking” some hilariously doctored photos of his own. Deadpool 3 starring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman recently resumed production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Wealth of Geeks reported yesterday that Reynolds was not happy about leaked photos from the Deadpool 3 set. “Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” wrote Ryan Reynolds in an Instagram post yesterday. “It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.

“Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

Well, that was yesterday. Today, Ryan Reynolds is fighting leaks with funnier faux leaks.

Ryan Reynolds Posted “Leaked” Deadpool 3 Photos Featuring Mickey Mouse and the Predator

Today, Ryan Reynolds tweeted, “Deadpool began with a leak. So I’m joining in. But PLEASE don’t overuse the phrase, ‘Deadpool Leaks' because it might screw up search results if anyone is looking for Deadpool leaks or Deadpool spoilers or perhaps, Deadpool Scoops.”

Entertainment Weekly reports, “[Ryan Reynolds] has shared fake set photos on social media that show Deadpool palling around with Mickey Mouse (and moneybags), Predator, and Urkel. There's even some deeper cuts with a reference to Seth Meyers' cue card handler Wally Feresten and Quibi. In addition to ridiculing the leaks, Reynolds has coyly played the algorithm. Given how X prioritizes tweets with interactions that come from high-profile accounts, his tweets — and the responses from fans — could be the top search result for anyone searching for “Deadpool leaks,” et al. His posts have the potential to tamp down those frustrating leaks.”

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jennifer Garner. The 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and part of the MCU's Phase Five has changed its release date to July 26, 2024.