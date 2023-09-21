Ryan Reynolds to Recieve Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award

Ryan Reynolds will receive the Bring Change to Mind's (BC2M) Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award at its annual fundraiser event in New York next month.

The honorary Welshman will be given the award at the mental health charity's 11th Revels & Revelations fundraiser, which takes place on October 9 at New York Winery.

Each year, the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter award is given out at the fundraiser in honor of the late actor, comedian, and Nintendo fan by his children, Zak, Zelda, and Cody. Previous winners include Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, and Melissa McCarthy.

Actress Glen Closs, who owns the mental health-focused not-for-profit organization, said: “I am looking forward to a spectacular evening and am grateful for the generosity of my fellow artists who will gather to honor Ryan Reynolds and to inspire what I hope will be a record-breaking evening to sustain and create vital Bring Change to Mind Clubs throughout this country.”

The Revels & Revelations fundraiser, once again hosted by Erich Bergan, will see performances by country music star Reba McEntire and comedian Amy Schumer. Additional performers include musicians Jake Wesley Rogers, Jayli Wolf, and BC2M ambassador Wayne Brady.

Additional festivities include an auction led by Scott Nevins, with prizes up for grabs, including a garden tour and lunch experience with Food Network star Ina Garten at her home in East Campton and a signed guitar from pop megastar Taylor Swift.

All funds raised at the event will go to the charity that aims to end mental health stigma in the US. BC2M provides after-school clubs and support for Middle and High School kids. It also creates resources and media campaigns to help improve people's understanding and ability to cope with mental health issues across the US and their underlying causes.