Ryan Reynolds Scolds Websites for Showing Leaked ‘Deadpool 3’ Photos

Ryan Reynolds knows you're excited about Deadpool 3 but would appreciate it if leaked set photos stopped ending up online, thank you very much. Deadpool 3 starring Reynolds and Hugh Jackman resumed production after the SAG-AFTRA strike ended.

“Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies,” wrote Ryan Reynolds in an Instagram post this morning. “It’s important for us to shoot the new Deadpool film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone.”

Variety reports that leaked Deadpool 3 photos this week show X-Men villain Sabretooth fighting Deadpool and Wolverine. One photo — spoiler alert — even shows Deadpool holding Sabretooth's severed head.

Deadpool 3 Director Shawn Levy Said That Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman “Love Each Other's Jam”

On SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy talked about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as well as how the two work together. “Ryan and Hugh, and the reason they're close friends of mine is they're both extremely grounded, generous people, and I will say one of the great luxuries for me on Deadpool is that both of them, they love each other's jam,” said Levy. “Hugh is such a fan of Ryan's and Ryan knows the opportunity that it is to have Wolverine costar in a Deadpool movie, so both guys are always trying to set up the other to win. At every turn, Ryan is amazing at wanting Deadpool to lose.

“The truth is that Deadpool's awesome, but he's deeply flawed, and Wolverine is Wolverine, and so I'll just say that as a 360 creative force, Ryan operates from a place of ‘What's gonna be most satisfying to the story?' Not from a place of, ‘Well, I’ve gotta get equal number of victories and punches into the other character,' and for us as audience members — because I count myself, I'm an audience member before I'm a director — to get these two movie stars in their most iconic roles together is dream come true.”

In his Instagram post, Ryan Reynolds genuinely sounds like he doesn't want any movie magic spoiled by people who know their way around a telephoto lens. He continued:

“Here’s hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back showing images before they’re ready. The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magic as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they’re excited. I realize these aren’t real world issues and it’s firmly in the ‘good problems’ bucket. I love making this movie.”

Deadpool 3‘s release date has moved to July 26, 2024.