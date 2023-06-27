Ryan Seacrest Taking Over As Wheel of Fortune Host, But Couldn’t Someone Else?

by
PASADENA, CA - JAN 9: Randy Jackson, Ryan Seacrest attends the 'American Idol' Premiere Event at Royce Hall, UCLA on January 9, 2013 in Westwood, CA
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

The New York Times has reported that American Idol and American Top 40 host Ryan Seacrest will be taking on yet another hosting job as the replacement for Pat Sajak on Wheel of Fortune beginning in 2024. The news that Seacrest, who also co-hosted Live with Kelly and Ryan and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, will be hosting yet another show inspired reactions online, including various types of frustration.

More Seacrest?

Some game show fans questioned whether or not there are any shows that Seacrest doesn’t host.

Marvel fans reacted to the news by comparing the host’s commitment to hosting as many shows as possible to Thanos’s mission to collect the “Infinity Stones.”

 

Let Other People Work

Some fans of the show went so far as to say the decision was a mistake and argued that new hosts should be able to come onto the long-running game show so that audiences could grow with them over the years as fans did with Sajak.

 

Others expressed frustration and disappointment about the decision when there are people of color who are just as qualified as Seacrest to take on the job.

 

Let Vanna White Host

Unsurprisingly, some long-time viewers of the show felt that Vanna White, who has co-hosted the show with Sajak in a supporting capacity for more than forty (40!) years, should have been tapped to take over as primary host.

 

He’s a Good Host

While many fans weren’t happy about the news, some expressed that Seacrest is a talented host who, they think, will be able to do a great job as host of the iconic game show.

One even went so far as to call Seacrest “a legend.”

Only time will tell how well Seacrest will do as host, but there’s no denying his track record, even if it is already long enough.

Website | + posts

Kyle Logan is a film and television critic and general pop culture writer who has written for Alternative Press, Cultured Vultures, Film Stories, Looper, and more. Kyle is particularly interested in horror and animation, as well as genre films written and directed by queer people and women. Along with writing, Kyle organizes a Queer Film Challenge on Letterboxd.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Previous

U.S. Supreme Court Rules on When Online Harassment Can Be Prosecuted