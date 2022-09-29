Top 10 All-Time Saddest Songs Ever Heard According to the Internet

Redditor u/udontknowmegurl asked, “What is the saddest song you've ever heard?” Over fifty thousand people responded with nearly as many upvotes on the original post. In addition, many people shared heartfelt stories accompanying their nominations for a unique selection of the saddest songs ever.

10. He Stopped Loving Her Today by George Jones – 4.9K

AgitatingMyDots shared, “This was my grandfather's favorite song, and we had it playing when they turned off his life support 11 months after my grandma died. So it'll always be my favorite sad song.”

9. Into Dust by Mazzy Star – 5.5K

Zestyclose-Mark-1801 admitted, “That song broke me.” SylveonFrusciante admitted, “That song gets me too, but for happy reasons. It's my and my wife's song. Many Redditors tossed out other Mazzy Star songs, including “Fade Into You” and “Look on Down From the Bridge.”

8. Strange Fruit by Billie Holliday – 7.3K

LonewolfRayne expressed, “She got so much backlash for singing this song because of how raw and ‘scandalous' the lyrics are (For back then, I mean). It's such a powerful song, though.” Sanctimonius added, “Crazy how people screamed at her for singing about lynching, but not at the people actually doing the lynching.”

7. How to Disappear Completely by Radiohead – 8.1K

Bradyceneme voted “How to Disappear Completely by Radiohead. Haunting instrumental, depression dripping through every line of lyrics, – I'm not here, this isn't happening.”

CoffeeWanderer added, “I love that song, but “Motion Picture Soundtrack” from the same album hits me way harder. It's haunting and beautiful. ‘I will see you in the next life' gets me every time.”

Finally, eRedDH quoted, “Red wine and sleeping pills. Help me get back to your arms,” before expressing total despair.

6. You Are My Sunshine – 8.7K

Redditor lolly_lolly_lolly nominated “You Are My Sunshine. Everything but the chorus is heartbreaking, but few people know anything but the hook.”

Dreadnought13 was the real MVP and shared the lyrics: “The other night, dear, as I lay sleeping. I dreamed I held you in my arms. But when I awoke, dear, I was mistaken. And I hung my head, and I cried.”

Chorus: “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy when skies are grey. You'll never know, dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away.”

I'll always love you and make you happy if you will only say the same. But if you leave me to love another. You'll regret it all someday. Chorus repeats.

You told me once, dear, you really loved me. And no one else could come between. But now you've left me and love another. You have shattered all my dreams.” Chorus repeats.

5. The Show Must Go On by Queen – 9.4K

Redditor phred_666 said, “The Show Must Go On by Queen. The song is basically Freddie admitting he is sick and about to die even though publicly he denied he was ill.”

They quoted the lyrics, “Does anybody know what we are living for? I guess I'm learning I must be warmer now. I'll soon be turning round the corner now. Outside, the dawn is breaking, But inside in the dark, I'm aching to be free.”

4. Remember Me on Disney's Coco – 12.4K

RhodiumPl8ed answered, “My 10-year-old sang “Remember Me” from Coco at my father's funeral. The movie's end was already an onion cutter, but now sugar skulls make me ugly cry.”

DeathbyGentleKicks stated, “Omg, this one is a contender for saddest song of all time just because of how that movie hits. And I haven't been able to rewatch it.”

3. Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis – 17.4K

AmazonEllie shared, “The night my mama died, my dad sang Elvis' “Can't Help Falling in Love” to her in the car's back seat on the way to the ER. She died of fully metastasized pancreatic cancer 18 days after diagnosis.” Thankfully, many people were empathetic and expressed genuine emotion.

2. The Night We Met by Lord Huron – 18.6K

Redditor beepbeepboopbop2 admitted, “No matter where I am, or the mood I'm in, I'll bawl my eyes out if that song plays. It's so painful and true because one day they're here, and they're your everything, and then they start slipping until they're gone, and you wish you could go back to before you met them so you wouldn't have to go through the pain of losing them.”

“They concluded, “The lyrics ‘I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you hit this. People falling out of love in relationships, growing apart with friends, family members passing, etc., is what this hits for me, and it hits hard.”

1. Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles – 22.9K

Redditor weedmunkeee shared, “It's not a sad song as far as lyrics go, but I used to sing “Here Comes the Sun” to my daughter from the time she was born, even into her teenage years, it was Our Song.

They continued, “But she committed suicide at seventeen, and I can't even think about it or hear the first two chords without losing it.” Several other parents shared similar stories of devastation and loss—many more offered support.

Did Reddit find the saddest songs in your library, or do you have more to add to this list?

