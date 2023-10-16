Heartbreak on Screen: 12 Movie Deaths That Left Us Shattered

Watching a character die in a movie can definitely bring on the waterworks. It's totally human to cry and be upset; sometimes we just need a good outlet for those feelings and movies help us feel. People online had a lot of heartbreaking examples of movies that made them cry and here are the top 12.

1. Old Yeller, Old Yeller (1957)

Many people agreed that watching Old Yeller as a kid was traumatic. But to be fair, most people really don't love it when a dog dies in a movie, and Old Yeller is the ultimate dog death movie. A lot of people online said this movie still haunts them as adults.

2. Mufasa, The Lion King (1994)

Few could argue with Mufasa's tragic moment in The Lion King. Watching the entire death play out on screen and Simba finding his dad's body was really heartbreaking as a child, and let's be honest, it still is as an adult.

3. John Coffey, The Green Mile (1999)

For anyone who has ever seen The Green Mile, you'll easily understand why this death was so heartbreaking. Throughout the movie, you hope he'll escape his faith because he's a gentle giant. A lot of people remember how hard they cried when they saw this film in theaters and how heartbroken they still feel.

4. Thomas J. Sennett, My Girl (1991)

The death in My Girl caught many movie fans off guard. Some fans went into the movie remembering a completely different ending from their childhoods and were shocked by how sad this film was. Anytime an innocent child character dies, it's so hard to watch on screen.

5. Lennie Small, Of Mice and Men (1992)

Of Mice and Men left people feeling all the feels. Since a lot of people have to read the book in school, it makes sense why so many are scared to cry over the movie. It's hard to watch because you feel for Lennie and George and how their tough choices affect everything. As a viewer, you're welcomed into their lives and you feel for the characters so much.

6. Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie, Steel Magnolias (1989)

No one could argue with the heartbreaking loss of Shelby in Steel Magnolias. At a time when she's supposed to be happy and celebrating the birth of her new baby, she's passing away due to kidney failure. While she knew it would be a risk to get pregnant, you want nothing more than for her to beat the odds and come out on top.

7. Leslie Burke, Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

This one was tough for many. For a lot of people and children, the death really comes out of nowhere. For one, the movie was marketed as a family film, even though there's this huge, heartbreaking plot point. But up until that part of the movie, everything is happy and lighthearted, so her death is even more shocking and sad.

8. Ellie Fredricksen, Up (2009)

Up started with a heartbreaking loss early on. One film fan shared how this movie reflected a lot of his own life, and I think that's why the film touches a nerve with people. This story is one we could all see ourselves in – life takes you on a ride, and your dreams get pushed around. You barely know Ellie but you want her to live and see her dreams all come true.

9. Gage Creed, Pet Sematary (1989)

Little toddler Gage in Pet Sematary hit a lot of people pretty hard when they first saw the film. One person reflected on how they loved Stephen King's books and movies when they were younger, but as an adult with a toddler now, this movie is one they could never watch again. But I think everyone agrees that Gage being dead is better than being brought back from the dead though…

10. Cedric Diggory, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Cedric Diggory's death was definitely a sad moment. A lot of people say the music in the scene is really intense and it gets to them. Others say his death is so hard because he's such a good and likable character. He really doesn't deserve the death sentence he gets.

A lot of huge Harry Potter fans knew Cedric's death was coming, but watching it play out on the screen is very different than reading it in a book.

11. Bambi's Mother, Bambi (1942)

Bambi is a kid's movie, but the loss is felt by everyone who's seen it. When Bambi is calling and looking for her it really breaks your heart- to watch that on the screen. A lot of people claimed their parents made them watch this movie in their childhoods and the death still makes them get weepy to this day.

12. Andrew Beckett, Philadelphia (1993)

One person called Philadelphia the “saddest movie,” adding that it's one of the movies that made them cry the most, with tears streaming down their face. The movie is a powerful tale about what a lot of men went through in the 80s and 90s when their HIV status was nearly a death sentence to them.

