There's something strangely therapeutic about shedding a good cry while watching a devastatingly sad film, do you agree? Whether it's a heart-wrenching romance, a soul-crushing drama, or a tragic tale of loss, these movies often leave us ugly-crying.

So, prepare yourself for an emotional rollercoaster as we take a playful yet heartfelt look at the 25 saddest movies in the history of crying your eyeballs out.

1. The English Patient (1996)

Let's start with The English Patient, directed by Anthony Minghella and starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche in lead roles. This epic romantic drama will have you weeping as the ravages of war test the characters' love. Grab your tissues and brace yourself for a tale of passion, sacrifice, and heartbreak.

2. Dancer in the Dark (2000)

Brace yourself for another emotional gut punch as you witness the tragic story of Selma. With her 12-year-old son, she migrates to the United States, and amidst the struggles of settling in, she gradually becomes blind.

This musical drama will leave you emotionally shattered and contemplating the depths of human suffering. According to a contributor, this movie is a “masterpiece of sadness.”

3. My Girl (1991)

Getting into this coming-of-age movie is getting prepared for a nostalgic sob fest as the story unfurled here takes you on a journey of young love, friendship, and heartbreaking loss. It's a bittersweet reminder of the pains and joys of growing up.

4. The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

This World War II drama explores the innocence of childhood amid unimaginable horrors. Bruno befriends a boy about his age who has been confiscated in a concentration camp, and the drive through this friendship and childhood innocence is heartbreaking. This film will tug at your heartstrings and leave you with a feeling of profound sorrow.

5. Leaving Las Vegas (1995)

Nicolas Cage delivers a powerhouse performance as a self-destructive alcoholic seeking solace in the arms of a compassionate sex worker. This movie is a reference for a raw and heartbreaking portrayal of addiction and human connection.

6. A Walk to Remember (2002)

Mandy Moore and Shane West star in this heartrending love story that will make you believe in the power of true love and leave you with tears streaming down your face. This movie is a beautiful love story, with Mandy Moore's performance stirring enough to leave you in tears.

7. Children of Men (2006)

You may also need to brace yourself for this journey is one of a dystopian future where humanity is on the brink of extinction. This thought-provoking film by Alfonso Cuarón will leave you emotionally drained as you contemplate the fragility of life and the depths of despair.

8. The Stranger (2022)

This release took the world by storm with its emotional impact. Sitting to watch this movie is an immersive and heart-wrenching experience that will leave you contemplating the intricacies of human connections and the nature of grief.

9. The Unforgivable (2021)

The performances are extraordinary, and the story left me emotionally shattered. In this gripping drama, Sandra Bullock‘s powerful performance will also tug at your heartstrings. The film explores themes of redemption, forgiveness, and the lengths one will go to rebuild their life.

10. The Man in the Moon (1991)

Join Reese Witherspoon as she plays a character on a passionate journey of young love, family bonds, and devastating loss that will leave you reaching for the tissues every time.

This coming-of-age movie is set in rural Louisiana in the 1950s and centers on the protagonist and her first heartbreak with a boy who lives just next door.

11. Steel Magnolias (1989)

Laugh, cry, and then cry some more with this iconic film about the enduring strength of friendship and the heartbreak of loss. It's a poignant reminder of the complexities of life and the power of love.

My first motivation to watch this movie came from learning that Dolly Parton was in it. I was there for the laughter and music; little did I know I had also signed up for a sob fest.

12. Kite Runner (2007)

This emotionally charged film tells a powerful story of friendship, betrayal, and redemption. Brace yourself for a heart-wrenching exploration of guilt and the consequences of past actions.

This movie, based on a novel of the same title, centers on Amir, who must travel to Afghanistan to rescue the son of his childhood friend, Hassan after a letter drops in his house.

13. The Iron Giant (1999)

This animated gem will touch your heart unexpectedly and keep you intrigued throughout. In this movie, you will witness the power of friendship, sacrifice, and the triumph of the human spirit.

14. Beautiful Boy (2018)

Based on a true story, this film delves into the harrowing world of addiction and its impact on families. Beautiful Boy is a deeply moving portrayal of a father's desperate struggle to save his son from the grips of substance abuse.

15. Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo del Toro's dark and visually stunning take on this classic tale will leave you emotionally drained. The movie explores such themes as identity, loss, and the search for true humanity.

After he loses his son, Geppetto, the woodcarver, falls down the pine tree planted in remembrance of his son and carves a boy from it, which the Wood Sprite brings to life.

16. Lilya 4-ever (2002)

This Swedish film tackles the painful subject of human trafficking with brutal honesty. It's a devastating portrayal of the harsh realities of those trapped in society's darkest corners. Lilya's mother, who moves to the U.S. abandons poor Lilya with big dreams, leaving her to the care of her aunt.

Lilya's aunt neglects her so much; to find her place in the world, she works as a sex worker. In her line of work, she meets Andrew, who offers her a good job, but it comes with a twist she'd never hoped for.

17. Seven Pounds (2008)

This is a thought-provoking film that delves into themes of guilt, redemption, and the power of self-sacrifice.

The story revolves around a man who, burdened by a tragic secret, embarks on a mission to change the lives of seven strangers. As the plot unfolds, we witness the emotional journey of a man seeking atonement for his past actions.

18. The Deer Hunter (1978)

Brace yourself for an emotionally intense journey through the Vietnam War and its profound impact on the lives of a group of friends. This powerful film will leave you reflecting on the scars of war and the fragility of human bonds.

19. Never Let Me Go (2010)

Based on the acclaimed novel by Kazuo Ishiguro, this film explores love, fate, and the human condition in a haunting and deeply affecting way.

It follows the story of three girls raised in an idyllic environment as they struggle with love and the inevitability of destiny.

20. What Dreams May Come (1998)

This visually stunning film takes us on a journey through the afterlife and explores the power of love and redemption.

Be prepared for a deeply emotional exploration of loss, grief, and the enduring strength of the human spirit as Chris Nielsen sends himself to hell from heaven after learning that his bereaved wife had gone to hell.

21. Sommersby (1993)

Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, this film weaves a tale of love, identity, and the complexities of human relationships. Sommersby is that heartrending story that will have you reaching for your tissues.

Six years after John fails to return from the Civil War, life has moved on as they presume him dead. His wife is set to marry her neighbor, and suddenly, he emerges from nowhere. As complicated as it gets, this film will break your heart.

22. I'd Climb the Highest Mountain (1951)

This classic film tells a poignant tale of love, faith, and the challenges a rural community faces. The characters, on a journey of triumphs and tragedies, will leave you reflecting on the power of perseverance and the fleeting nature of life. William Thompson and his wife, Mary Elizabeth, are both new to a rural town in Georgia, where they are treated differently and have to face the consequence of a new life.

23. AfterSun (2022)

This thought-provoking film captures the essence of human emotions and reminds us of the transient nature of existence. Two decades after their final trip to a declining vacation destination, Sophie recalls the precious moments she shared with her affectionate and optimistic father, Calum.

As Sophie grows older and grasps the complexities of adolescence, Calum finds himself burdened by the challenges he faces beyond his role as a father. Sophie's memories form a poignant and deeply moving depiction of their bond as she grapples with reconciling the image of the father she knew with the person he was outside of their relationship.

24. Life is Beautiful (1997)

This Academy Award-winning film brilliantly balances humor and heartbreak as it takes us through the harrowing reality of the Holocaust.

A Jewish father and his family find themselves in a hostile and bleak environment, and to protect his young son from the harsh realities of the war, the father employs the power of humor as a shield.

25. Silenced (2011)

This South Korean film sheds light on a dark and disturbing true story. It's a heartbreaking exploration of abuse and injustice. This gut-wrenching story sheds light on the dark corners of society and the fight for justice in the face of unspeakable cruelty.

Source: Reddit.