12 of the Saddest Movies of All Time According to the Internet

Sometimes you need cheering up, while other times, you want to embrace the sad little cocoon you're harboring yourself in. If you feel like you need to embrace, not run from, negative emotions right now, these 12 films will help you release the ocular waterworks.

1. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Million Dollar Baby tells the story of a determined female boxer named Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank) and her relationship with her gruff but caring trainer Frankie Dunn (Clint Eastwood). The film is a heartbreaking meditation on aging, regret, and the power of love.

2. Schindler's List (1993)

This iconic film, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows the true story of Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a businessman who saved over a thousand Jewish refugees during the Holocaust. It is a gut-wrenching exploration of the atrocities committed during World War II and the resilience of the human spirit. The truly tear-jerking aspect of this film is despite all the good Schindler did and how he is still recognized as a courageous hero today, he felt immense guilt for not taking more risks to save more lives.

3. Steel Magnolias (1989)

Steel Magnolias follows a group of women in a small Louisiana town and their bonds of friendship as they navigate love, loss, and tragedy. It is a poignant examination of grief, motherhood, and the enduring power of female friendship.

4. The Boy in the Striped Pajama (2008)

This film is a haunting exploration of the Holocaust through the eyes of an innocent child. It follows the story of Bruno, a young German boy who befriends a Jewish boy in a concentration camp, leading to a tragic and heartbreaking ending.

5. Interstellar (2014)

This science-fiction epic, directed by Christopher Nolan, tells the story of a group of astronauts who embark on a mission to find a new home for humanity as the earth becomes increasingly uninhabitable. It is a visually stunning and emotionally devastating exploration of the human condition and the power of love across time and space.

6. Winter's Bone (2010)

This independent film tells the story of a teenage girl named Ree (Jennifer Lawrence) who searches for her missing father in the Ozark Mountains while caring for her younger siblings and mentally ill mother. It is a bleak and harrowing portrayal of rural poverty and the bonds of family.

7. Les Misérables (2012)

This musical adaptation of Victor Hugo's novel follows the story of Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman), a former prisoner seeking redemption while pursued by the relentless Inspector Javert (Russell Crowe). It is a powerful exploration of love, sacrifice, and the struggle for justice. However, the true showstopper in this film is Anne Hathaway, who won an Oscar for Best Actress for her heartbreaking portrayal of Fantine.

8. Atonement (2007)

This film tells the story of a young woman named Briony (Saoirse Ronan) who ruins the lives of two lovers (Keira Knightley and James McAvoy) with a false accusation. It is a devastating exploration of guilt, regret, and the power of storytelling.

9. A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

This sci-fi drama, directed by Steven Spielberg, follows the story of a robotic boy named David (Haley Joel Osment) who yearns to become a real human and win the love of his mother. It is a heartbreaking exploration of the nature of humanity and the limits of love.

10. My Girl (1991)

This coming-of-age film is a bittersweet exploration of loss, love, and growing up. It follows the story of a young girl named Vada (Anna Chlumsky) who copes with the death of her best friend and her distant father while developing a relationship with a boy named Thomas (Macaulay Culkin).

11. Still Alice (2014)

This film follows the story of Alice Howland (Julianne Moore), a renowned linguistics professor diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. It is a poignant exploration of memory, identity, and the meaning of life.

12. Sophie's Choice (1982)

This film tells the story of a Holocaust survivor named Sophie (Meryl Streep) who must make an impossible decision that haunts her for the rest of her life. It is a devastating exploration of the horrors of war, the limits of human endurance, and the power of guilt and regret.

This thread inspired this post.

