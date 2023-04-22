20 Saddest Songs That Will Make You Think and Feel

There are sad songs, and then there are songs that are so sad that they break your heart. An online community of music enthusiasts was asked to recount the most heartbreaking songs they've ever heard. These responses will have you looking for a box of tissues.

1. “The Living Years” by Mike + The Mechanics

For the band's guitarist and co-songwriter, Michael Rutherford, this song was very personal, as it describes the remorse he felt over the unresolved conflicts between him and his father after his father's death. This song struck a chord with a user in the discussion whose own father died without resolving the issues they faced.

2. “Dance With My Father” by Luther Vandross

In another very personal song about a deceased parent, the late Luther Vandross sings about how much he and his mother miss dancing with his father. This lovely tribute earned Vandross two Grammy awards.

3. “Drive” by The Cars

This single about loneliness and no longer having a reliable partner to lean on is famous for its haunting video starring then supermodel and actress Paulina Porizkova. With lyrics such as “Who's gonna pay attention to your dreams? Yeah, who's gonna plug their ears when you scream?” it's only natural for this song to hit home.

4. “Hey Girl” by Billy Joel

Joel's cover of Freddie Scott's 1963 hit was performed after his separation and divorce from his wife and the mother of his daughter, Christie Brinkley. It's a heartbreaking appeal for his girl not to go away.

5. “I Can't Make You Love Me” by Bonnie Raitt

“My mom used to play this in her room after she thought my sister and I went to bed. My dad left her for another woman after my mom tried to give him the world. I can't listen to it anymore,” writes someone in the chat.

6. “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac

Life's transitions, choices, and the weight of those decisions crash with devastating effects, like an avalanche. The themes in this Stevie Nicks' penned track resonated with several responders in the forum.

7. “Cat's in The Cradle” by Harry Chapin

This melody about a preoccupied father whose son aspires to be like him is made even more poignant by Chapin's untimely death in a car accident several years after its release.

8. “In My Life” by The Beatles

For those reminiscing about their lives and loved ones, it's a bittersweet tune. The song not only makes you appreciate the people around you but also reminds you of those you have lost and the love you feel for all of them.

9. “Everybody Hurts” by R.E.M.

The theme of his record – everybody hurts – is universal and transcends cultures. Watch the music video if the song isn't enough of a tearjerker.

10. “Nothing Compares 2 U” by Sinead O'Connor and Prince

Written by and originally performed by Prince, the song achieved worldwide fame after being covered by Sinead O'Connor and her timelessly stunning accompanying music video.

11. “There's a River” by Steve Winwood

A melancholy tune about a man's life ending and his soul being carried away into the heavens is best known from the 1980s television show Miami Vice, as the song playing when Detective Stan Switek finds the body of his best friend and partner, Detective Larry Zito.

12. “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen and Jeff Buckley

This classic paean by Leonard Cohen and covered by Jeff Buckley is rooted in Christianity with numerous biblical references. Still, it's also about broken people and broken faith.

13. “Who Wants To Live Forever?” By Queen

Famed for its inclusion on the Highlander movie soundtrack, this power ballad asks who wants immortality when everything around you dies.

14. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

Written and performed by Dolly Parton, the narrator begs a beautiful woman named Jolene not to steal her man “just because you can.” This one hits home for anyone fighting to keep a relationship alive.

15. “Tears in Heaven” by Eric Clapton

One of the most heart-wrenching songs ever is about the tragic passing of Clapton's four-year-old son, Conor. You don't have to be a parent to understand his grief and pain.

16. “Imagine” by John Lennon

“It's saddest when you think of how it really can only be imagined, and that we could probably never live in a world that he describes,” remarks one commenter on the thread.

17. “Alone Again, Naturally” by Gibert O'Sullivan

In this sad ballad, the narrator laments everything in their life that has made them feel alone and rudderless, ending with the passing of their mother, leaving them “alone again, naturally.” Not a song you want to listen to if you're feeling lonely.

18. “Dreaming Of You” by Selena

Released months after her tragic death at age 25, Dreaming of You was Selena's first and only English language album. The mere thought of lost talent and potential is enough to give anyone the blues.

19. “Runaway Train” by Soul Asylum

In describing the plight of young runaways in America, Soul Asylum's video with photographs of actual missing youths will make you lose sleep and cause your heart to ache.

20. “Adagio for Strings” by Samuel Barber

A timeless instrumental piece that was the theme song for the movie Platoon and performed at memorial services, Adagio for Strings touches even the hardest of hearts.

This thread inspired this post.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.