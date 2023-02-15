5 Tips for Safe Solo Traveling

As a huge music enthusiast, I travel all over the county (sometimes the world) to see the best artists in music. I embark on these journeys alone, sometimes meeting up with friends at the show or going in blind, meeting people who share the same interests in the sonic world. Concert friends are my favorite kind of people.

However, traveling alone poses dangers in every imaginable scenario. So, if you’re a solo social explorer like me, check out these top tips to stay safe.

1. Book a Group Tour

User U/gourmetguy2000 shared, “Speaking to people on tours is easy, and since everyone is doing the same experience, it breaks down the barrier of being a stranger. I never had much luck socializing in hostels, as I found some of the other travelers to be guarded and slightly hostile to it.”

Tour groups always have at least one supervisor attached to the tour, adding an extra layer of security.

2. Visit a Market and Engage With Someone Speaking Your Language

User R/Agile-Department-345 said the best way to approach solo excursions is at a market.

“Go to a market-style place for food. The ones that have communal tables. You can meet other solo travelers there.

If you hear someone speaking your language nearby, just ask where they are from. I walked into a restaurant at the same time as another person, and after I paid my bill, I just went up to him and said hi, and we went for coffee. Then asked if he wanted to see a specific thing nearby. Turned into going to dinner another day. It snowballs. Just make the effort.”

Speaking from personal experience, this method works in most places. It’s a tried and true route I use at music festivals.

3. Bars

Bar atmospheres are set up in a particular fashion, urging customers to strike up conversations with strangers. If you hit up a local bar, chances are you will stumble across at least one local looking to talk.

Ask them if they’d like to grab a drink.

4. Meet Up Apps

In today’s day and age, technology is everywhere. Especially for those looking to meet new people. Several apps for meeting new people, including MeetUp, Yubo, Bumble BFF, even Tinder can deliver new friends with similar interests.

5. Stay in a Hostel

If you want to save expenses on lodging and meet some like-minded friends, hostels are the way to go. You’ll come into contact with other travelers, and you might learn a thing or two about the location you’re visiting. Not everyone at a hostel is friendly, though, be cautious with who you engage.

