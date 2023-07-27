Cleared to Drive: Which Automobiles are the Safest in the U.S.?

More than 278 million vehicles are registered in the United States, making automobile safety a primary concern. Safety has been under scrutiny almost since vehicles started traveling on U.S. roads. Seatbelts were a hot topic of controversy in the 1940s and 1950s until 1968, when the U.S. government mandated shoulder belts and lap belts be installed on all new vehicles.

Since that seatbelt controversy, Americans have become increasingly aware of the safety of their vehicles. That concern got the spotlight in 1965, when environmental activist Ralph Nader published his book Unsafe at Any Speed, targeting safety issues in the U.S. automaking industry.

Are Automobiles Safer These Days?

The Fitch Law Firm, a personal injury law firm based in Ohio, analyzed data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration concerning traffic fatalities to discover the safest vehicle on U.S. highways.

The firm looked at how many times each automobile brand was involved in accidents with at least one fatality and each brand’s percentage of passenger deaths. Its analysis showed the safest vehicle is the RAM brand (formerly Dodge RAM), with an 18.97% fatality rate. About 233 of the 1,234 people driving that vehicle were involved in fatal wrecks in 2021.

GMC, a General Motors brand focusing on trucks and sport utility vehicles, came in second on this list. About 837 of the 2,730 people traveling in a GMC died when involved in a fatal accident, or 30.82 percent.

Dodge takes third place on this list. In 2021, 3,808 Dodge passengers or drivers were in fatal accidents. With 1,232 fatalities, that’s 32.74 percent. The Dodge brand now focuses on sedans and sporty vehicles rather than trucks and SUVs.

Fourth place goes to Jeep. These vehicles had a 34.07% fatality rate, with 874 deaths in 2,589 accidents. Jeep is another U.S. brand that sells only trucks or SUVs.

Acura is in the number five spot and the first luxury brand on the list. A subsidiary of Honda Motor Company, the brand saw 708 deaths from accidents involving an Acura in 2021, with 239 fatalities, or 34.19%. The MDX and RDX SUVs are the company’s top-selling models, but the brand also sells sedans.

In fact, Consumer Reports says the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has determined the Acura Integra is the safest small car for 2023. The MDX and RDX also get the nod for the safest midsize luxury SUVs for 2023.

Who Else Made the List?

German juggernaut automakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Both had a fatality rate of about 35% out of a combined 1,771 accidents.

The BMW line garnered Top Safety Picks+ from the 2022 IIHS tests, while Mercedes-Benz was also recognized for its midsize and large luxury cars.

Cadillac, Infiniti, and Ford round out the list. Their fatality percentages range from 35-36%, with each brand producing sedans, SUVs, and crossovers. Cadillac and Ford also offer pickups in their model families.

The IIHS recognized the Cadillac XT6 in the 2022 Top Safety Picks+ list for midsize luxury SUVs. The Infiniti QX60 was rated in the same category. Ford Motor Company placed on the IIHS list in the Small SUV, Midsize SUV, and large pickups categories.

Since the fatality numbers aren’t out yet for 2022-23, it’s impossible to know whether any model recognized by the IIHS will turn out to be as safe as forecasted. But the lists are good benchmarks for those concerned about driving safe automobiles and for consideration when shopping for a new car. It’s good to know safe options are available in most body styles and price ranges.

