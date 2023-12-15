25 Safest Cities in America, Ranked

You may decide to move somewhere safer when crime is on the rise in your current city. Researchers identified 25 locations with relatively low crime, traffic accident rates, unemployment, and other factors that contribute to instability and safety threats.

1. Nashua, NH

Located just north of the Massachusetts border, Nashua ranks well in “Community Safety” (with a relative lack of crime), has a minimal risk of natural disasters, and has strong employment numbers. Plus, you can enjoy a shoutout to your hometown next time you rewatch The Office.

2. Columbia, MD

A sheltered suburb of Baltimore, Columbia, MD, starkly contrasts its more crime-addled neighbor. Columbia was the top-ranking city in WalletHub's “Home and Community Safety” category, which considered factors like violent crimes, registered criminals, and fatal traffic accidents.

3. South Burlington, VT

Unless you're wary of skiing accidents, most do not consider Vermont a particularly dangerous state. The rankings show that South Burlington is one of the safest communities in the United States, rating first overall in “Financial Safety.” The thinking is that financial insecurity contributes to crime.

4. Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ, is a Phoenix suburb that serves as an oasis amidst the desert heat. With a rare blend of natural beauty, waterparks, and ample multi-story, single-family homes in gated communities, Gilbert is an idyllic place to raise a family.

In addition to a strong “Community Safety” score, Gilbert gets added points for being free from significant natural disasters.

5. Warwick, RI

In a state with no shortage of ritzy, uber-safe cities, towns, and villages, Warwick rates as the safest based on this recent study. On Greenwich Bay, Warwick has scenic Buttonwood Beach, one of the first (and most visually arresting) pictures you'll see when you Google Warwick.

Warwick Country Club, on the edge of a peninsula jutting into Greenwich Bay, tells the tale of a scenically endowed, safe, financially thriving community.

6. Portland, ME

The most populous city in Maine located on the state's Atlantic coast, Portland ranked second of all communities in terms of “Financial Safety.” This means Portland has relatively low unemployment, strong economic growth, a largely insured population, and many other hallmarks of community-level financial security.

If you can bear the frigid winters and get used to a lobster-based diet, consider Portland as you flee more volatile communities.

7. Casper, WY

Many Americans may associate the state of Wyoming with terms like “wild,” “desolate,” or even “lacking modern amenities.” While hotspots like Jackson Hole have succumbed to an influx of uber-wealthy part-time residents, much of Wyoming is only fit for independent-minded, self-sufficient people who can do without the modern trappings of Manhattan or Martha's Vineyard.

The benefit of these communities is safety, and Casper (located in East-Central Wyoming) is rated as the safest community in an overwhelmingly safe state.

8. Yonkers, NY

To non-New Yorkers, New York City often defines the Empire State. When we think of New York City, “safe” is one of the last words that comes to mind. However, communities like Yonkers offer a haven from the dangers of the big city, at least for those who can afford the property taxes.

Yonkers, a northward stone's throw from Manhattan, is adjacent to communities like Bronxville, Scarsdale, and Irvington. Those who want to commute to the city (or simply remain in their safer enclave of the state) can find solace in Yonkers, which ranks fourth of all cities in terms of “Community Safety.”

9. Burlington, VT

Considering that South Burlington, VT, and Burlington, VT, rank among the top-ten safety communities in America, those who fear for their life should send their movers straight to this quaint city on Burlington Bay.

Adjacent to both upstate New York and Canada, Burlington is mired in natural beauty for those who don't mind the cold.

10. Scottsdale, AZ

Another city in the orbit of Phoenix, sun-touched Scottsdale ranks high in “Community Safety” and “Financial Safety,” indicating that residents are generally law-abiding and financially stable.

Researchers' knock against Scottsdale is its vulnerability to natural disasters, which include wildfires, dust storms, floods, extreme heat, and monsoon storms.

11. Laredo, TX

Laredo is a city most people would not expect on this list. In fact, you might find the Texan border town featured in cartel-focused films. Perhaps the constant presence of border agents (U.S. Customs and Border Protection has an office in the city) may contribute to the relative safety in Laredo.

12. Virginia Beach, VA

Perhaps a controversial selection, Virginia Beach ranks 11th of all American cities in researchers' “Community Safety” pecking order. The city has indeed seen a 21% decline in violent crime over a recent five-year span, but other sources claim that crime rates in Virginia Beach are “higher than the national rate.”

Do your in-person homework before moving to Virginia Beach, as opinions on its relative safety seem split.

13. Lewiston, ME

Maine is not a particularly surprising entry on this list, as the state is known more for its scenic beauty than any significant criminal element. With minimal risk of natural disasters, high rankings for “Financial Safety,” and a respectable “Community Safety” rating, Lewiston is one of Maine's many safe communities.

14. Chandler, AZ

While we typically associate the summer months with spikes in crime, Arizona seems to be the exception to the rule. Chandler, yet another Phoenix suburb on this list, rates especially high because of its relative lack of natural disasters. However, no city makes this list without also having a relatively robust job market, minimal crime, and few reasons to live in fear.

15. Bismarck, ND

Bismarck, North Dakota, is precisely the type of remote-but-populated locale Americans flocked to during the height of the pandemic when it felt like The Purge could pop off at any moment.

With a population of about 75,000, Bismarck offers the stores and restaurants Americans demand amidst a wild, safe backdrop.

16. Cape Coral, FL

A community designed so that darn near every resident would have water access, Cape Coral is a grid of homes placed close together to maximize waterfront plots. This design apparently makes for a tight-knit community, as Cape Coral is rated as the safest city in Florida.

17. Brownsville, TX

Another Texas border town often featured in immigration-related news headlines, Brownsville is a bit of a surprise pick. Again, we must assume that the permanent presence of border patrol agents contributes to keeping things calm, but the residents of Brownsville must also get credit for keeping the peace.

18. Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of the Southern cities that offers a reliable source of jobs, plenty of modern amenities, museums, parks, and Southern charm. This makes for an all-around safe environment, though this North Carolina metropolis has some seedier neighborhoods.

19. Chesapeake, VA

Located on the banks of the Elizabeth River, Chesapeake offers easy water access. This makes the city a hub of boating, outdoor activity, and the well-being that comes with these benefits.

Chesapeake is rated as the 20th best city in terms of “Community Safety,” indicating a community where residents tend to treat each other respectfully.

20. Boise, ID

If your primary goal is safety, you can't go wrong heading to Idaho. Boise is one of the most populated cities in the rugged United States, but the college town does not have the safety issues that come with many other cities across the U.S.

21. Worcester, MA

Home of the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester lands 35th in the “Community Safety” rankings. A relatively quaint community (compared with Boston, at least), Worcester has enough industry to provide financial stability, is fairly safe from natural hazards, and lacks the big-city problems of Beantown.

22. Madison, WI

One of the most beloved college towns in the United States, Madison maintains the sense of community that is disappearing in so many American cities.

23. Cedar Rapids, IA

Iowa is another state that is not free from modern American ills but remains full of communities where you could probably leave your doors unlocked without issue. Cedar Rapids is one of those communities, and its status as a relatively large metropolis (by Iowa standards) provides greater financial opportunity than other areas of the state.

24. Manchester, NH

Though Manchester is far from the wealthiest community in the state of New Hampshire, researchers rated it highly in terms of financial stability. This financial soundness contributes to Manchester's relative lack of serious crime.

25. Aurora, IL

Though it is within Chicago's orbit, Aurora apparently remains safe from the carjackings, shoplifting, and other safety hazards found in the big city that lies to the east. Researchers rank Aurora the 12th highest of all American cities in terms of “Community Safety.”