Safest Countries To Travel to in 2024

In 2023, the financial impact of violence in the world skyrocketed, costing the global economy an estimated $1 trillion more than it did in the prior year.

Thankfully, there are still popular places around the world that people can visit with some assurance of safety. Every year, Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection unveils its much-anticipated list of the safest places to travel. In 2024, the countries that top their list provide a secure environment for travelers and promise diverse experiences, making them the perfect choice for those seeking a worry-free journey.

1. Canada — The Land of the Maple Leaf

With its friendly locals and vast landscapes, Canada tops the list as one of the safest countries to visit in 2024. Whether travelers are exploring the lively streets of Toronto, hiking in the Rockies, or experiencing the cultural diversity of Vancouver, Canada offers a wealth of opportunities for sightseers, all within a safe and welcoming environment. The rate of violent crime is relatively low, and incidents of gun-related offenses are also minimal.

2. Switzerland — Heaven in the Alps

Switzerland's reputation for safety is as solid as its majestic mountains. This pristine country boasts breathtaking landscapes, a robust healthcare system, and low crime rates. According to the United States travel advisory, Switzerland is safe, holding a Level 1 rating, suggesting standard precautions. Visitors can enjoy skiing in the Swiss Alps, exploring charming villages, or simply relaxing in the calmness that defines this European gem.

3. Norway — A Nordic Haven

Norway secures its place among the safest countries in 2024 with its stunning fjords and a solid commitment to social welfare. Travelers can revel in the natural beauty of this Scandinavian nation while knowing they are in a place where security is a top priority, with a crime rate of 39 out of 1,000 residents in Oslo in 2021.

4. Ireland — The Emerald Isle

Ireland's warm hospitality and majestic landscapes make it a standout destination. Whether exploring the bustling streets of Dublin, sipping whiskey in Cork, or wandering along the Cliffs of Moher, travelers will find safety and a warm Irish welcome at every turn.

5. Netherlands — The Land of Windmills and Tulips

The Netherlands offers picturesque canals, historic architecture, and a solid commitment to safety. Visitors can cycle through the charming streets of Amsterdam, visit world-class museums, and enjoy the open-minded Dutch culture. In the Netherlands, where tulips paint the landscape in millions of colors, a must-visit destination is Keukenhof, often hailed as the “Garden of Europe.”

6. United Kingdom — Explore Britannia

The United Kingdom, with its rich history and iconic landmarks, is a haven for travelers. From the bustling streets of London to the tranquility of the Scottish Highlands, safety is rarely a concern in this diverse and culturally rich country. No matter how safe a country may be, it is always wise to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), a free service enabling U.S. citizens and national traveling or residing abroad to register their trip with the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

7. Portugal — A Mediterranean Gem

Portugal's stunning coastline, lively cities, and friendly locals make it an increasingly popular destination. Travelers can savor delicious cuisine in Lisbon, explore historic sites in Porto, and relax on the Algarve's pristine beaches, all while feeling safe and secure.

8. Denmark — Scandinavian Serenity

Denmark's progressive society and low crime rate create a safe environment for visitors. Explore the bike-friendly streets of Copenhagen, visit iconic landmarks like the Little Mermaid statue, and indulge in delicious Danish pastries with peace of mind, as Denmark ranks second in the world in safety according to the Global Peace Index (GPI).

9. Iceland — Land of Fire and Ice

Iceland, a perennial favorite, continues to be one of the safest places to visit in 2024. Its dramatic landscapes, including geysers, waterfalls, and the famous Blue Lagoon, are complemented by a commitment to safety that ensures a worry-free adventure, with Iceland ranking first in safety in 2023, again, according to the GPI.

10. Australia — Down Under Delights

Australia's unique wildlife, stunning beaches, and lively cities attract travelers from around the world. Whether snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, exploring the outback, or enjoying the cultural scene in Sydney, safety is a constant companion in this vast and diverse nation. However, it’s important to note that wildlife Down Under can be dangerous.

11. New Zealand — Kiwi Paradise

With its breathtaking scenery and friendly locals, New Zealand promises safety and unforgettable experiences. From the North Island's geothermal wonders to the South Island's majestic fjords, this land of the Kiwis has something for everyone. New Zealand has a homicide rate of 0.7 per 100,000 people, which is less than one-tenth of that recorded in the USA.

12. Japan — The Land of the Rising Sun

Japan combines tradition and modernity seamlessly. Travelers can explore ancient temples in Kyoto, experience the hustle and bustle of Tokyo, and savor exquisite cuisine with the knowledge that Japan's low crime rate ensures a safe and secure visit, as Japan ranks 9th in the world according to the GPI.

13. France — Art and Elegance

France's timeless charm and cultural riches continue to enchant travelers. Whether visitors are strolling along the Seine in Paris, sipping wine in Bordeaux, or exploring the picturesque villages of Provence, they can do so with confidence in their safety.

14. Spain — Iberian Adventure

Spain‘s diverse landscapes and vibrant culture make it an attractive destination. From Costa del Sol's beaches to Barcelona's architectural wonders, visitors can enjoy the essence of Spain with peace of mind. While Spain is generally safe, with a low crime rate of 48.8 per 100,000 people, it is worth noting that thefts and burglaries increased in the country between 2020 and 2021. This data contrasts with the decrease in 23 out of 27 countries of the European Union during the same period.

15. Brazil — Samba and Sunshine

Brazil is rounding out the list with its lively culture and stunning natural beauty. Whether dancing to samba in Rio de Janeiro, exploring the Amazon rainforest, or relaxing on the beaches of Copacabana, Brazil offers a safe and lively atmosphere for travelers.

As travelers look forward to their adventures in 2024, these 15 countries stand out as the safest and most inviting destinations. From seeking the Nordic countries' calmness to South America's rich culture, these countries offer a wide range of experiences while ensuring safety throughout the journey.

