Safety Experts Caution Against Bringing These Foods to Holiday Parties

Showing up to a holiday gathering empty-handed can be pretty uncomfortable, especially when everyone else is walking in with their best wines, desserts, and other party favors as a token of appreciation for the host.

But before carrying in grandma's casserole, it's best to ensure you bring foods considered safe to the party. You didn't think about safety, did you? It's awful when anyone gets sick from the food you prepare.

Foodborne Illnesses

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that over 40 million people get sick from foodborne illnesses yearly. This figure is more prevalent during holidays when everyone dabbles in delicacies.

Foodborne illnesses are toxic and infectious. They result from parasites, viruses, and chemical substances that cause contamination. These illnesses are fatal or may lead to long-term disability. Both children and adults are susceptible to them.

Essential Things To Ask Yourself

Temperature is a deal breaker for your potluck. Ask yourself whether your food can thrive at the right temperature for an extended period. Olivia Roszkowski, head chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, stated, “When carrying food to a potluck, pack it with an ice pack in an insulated bag that keeps it cold.” Remember, heat encourages the rapid growth of bacteria.

Also, some members of a popular online platform were quick to point out that they don't attend potlucks as they've suffered food poisoning at one point or another.

Foods To Avoid

Baked Potatoes

Baked potatoes in aluminum foil are a classic go-to because of their packaging. It's best to ditch the foil as bacteria like Clostridium botulinum tend to increase when potatoes cool down in foil. StateFoodSafety recommends baking your potatoes in aluminum foil but packing them separately before carrying them to dinner.

Mayo-Based Salads

Mayo-based salads that include proteins and carbs are known for their foodborne risk. For this one, your mayonnaise is not the culprit, but the cooked carbs and proteins are. If anything, keep these salads cold to reduce risk.

Fish

Fish also trigger allergic reactions by exposing protein particles in the atmosphere, which may cause asthma flare-ups. If you're preparing raw shellfish like sushi, keep it cold. Otherwise, you'll have bacteria proliferation all over it. Remember to keep your fish on ice even before preparation, as storage also matters.

Salads

Green leafy salads also make the list! We know that It's no party without some veggies! If you don't chop the salad correctly, it risks cross-contamination. Wash your chopping boards to avoid pathogen contamination. Also, don't mix the salad with your hands. It's all kinds of unhygienic.

Nuts

When your recipe calls for a sprinkle of peanuts or some almonds, leave them off entirely or have them in a separate container to prevent exposure to allergens.

Eggs

Foods that contain raw or undercooked eggs can be tempting, but eggs carry salmonella. Avoid eggnog, Caesar salad dressing, and other egg products.

Sprouts

Listeria, E. coli, and Salmonella all come from sprouts. Raw or undercooked sprouts can make you sick. So it's best not to bring any to the party. Listeria is especially dangerous for pregnant women and children as it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and extreme food poisoning.

Before preparing your favorite meal, follow all precautions and leave the options above out of your menu. Better safe than sorry. Always remember that cooking doesn't kill food bacteria, but proper handling will!

Happy holidays!