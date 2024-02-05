Buyer Beware: 24 Popular Cars With Poor Safety Ratings

When purchasing a vehicle, one of the essential factors that go into it would be the safety rating, along with other elements that influence price or reliability. While finding a car with all of these factors is challenging, the most important one is the safety rating, which will change drastically from car to car, and the only way to find out how safe the car is would be to do your research to learn everything about the vehicle. These safety ratings can be anything from airbags to seatbelt features, with many different components to a safe car.

1. Ford Explorer

While being a great family car in most situations, the Ford Explorer does not have excellent safety features. Even though it is a versatile SUV, the Explorer is equipped with many decent features, but it has been recalled a few times for reasons that can put the passengers' and other drivers' lives in danger.

2. Mitsubishi Mirage

The Mirage has terrible handling, keeps buyers away, and hurts them. Bad handling will result in more crashing since you cannot control the vehicle. Additionally, the braking is inadequate, which can cause many fender benders.

3. Ford F-Series

Although the Ford trucks are the most popular in the United States, the F-Series may be bold but could be better through safety. While the vehicle is a large truck, this makes for hard safety, but the company had recalled the car for a rear axle issue, which could cause more significant problems and ultimately lead to injury.

4. Honda Civic

The perfect first car for many reasons, but one of them is not safety. The Honda Civic may perform well in gas mileage and more miniature terrains, but when it comes to keeping everyone as safe as possible, the Civic fails to do so.

5. Chrysler Town & Country

It is one of the worst minivans for a good reason, so if you are considering purchasing this van, do not. The safety of this vehicle does not keep up with others, with many airbag issues that put a risk on everyone's lives. To pair with being unsafe, the minivan is unreliable, which could also hurt you and your wallet.

6. Jeep Cherokee

Although the Jeep is renowned for being versatile and able to attack any terrain, the poor safety remains the same. The Cherokee received negative feedback on the inadequate headlights, which made it challenging to see at night, causing more crashes.

7. Mitsubishi Galant

An older vehicle, the Galant, did not get good feedback on the crash protection, with the driver's head being damaged during minor crashes. To pair with that, the Mitsubishi has had many recalls that could put your life in danger, like the fuel system being damaged.

8. Chevrolet Astro Van

Many of these models lack airbags, a massive safety concern. The van also lacks good handling, which can result in flipping over or getting hit in different areas of the vehicle. Since this is an older vehicle, it lacks many other safety features that are essential in today's world.

9. Dodge Neon

It's a smaller sedan with decent power behind the gas pedal. The Dodge Neon has many upsides for its age, but safety is not one of them. Since being made years back, this vehicle has a much worse safety rating than most newer cars, which is a massive reason to avoid this vehicle. To pair with that, the car does not have good handling, which can result in frequent crashes.

10. GMC Sierra

A large truck makes it unsafe immediately, with issues with passenger safety during crashes. Although the car has safety features, this will not detract from a more prominent blind spot and stricter handling. The Sierra is great when hauling large equipment, but be extra careful when driving.

11. Nissan Quest

The Quest was not that popular of a van, having to compete with other, larger companies, which they could have succeeded at. The Nissan Van could do better, with one of those negatives being safety and inadequate crash protection. The Quest did not sell for a good reason.

12. Land Rover Discovery Sport

Even though this is a luxury SUV, the Land Rover does not do an excellent job keeping passengers safe during a crash. On top of that, the car received a negative reputation for having a poor transmission, which could hurt your wallet and family.

13. Chevrolet Camaro

A sports vehicle, the Camaro, has many kicks behind the wheel, but it does not equal safety. Having a quick jump causes many other accidents since people enjoy going fast, but this car does not have that reasonable control. Although the Camaro has decent safety features, this does not change the fact that people may drive recklessly, which no safety features will save you sometimes.

14. Hyundai Accent

While being an affordable car, you get what you pay for when it comes to safety. Although the small vehicle may have passed other tests to purchase, the car has had many issues with the rear passengers staying safe during a test, with many problems with the airbags.

15. Fiat 500L

The Fiat does not receive exemplary ratings for anything on the car; it is not equipped with features that catch a buyer's eye and keep them safe. There have been complaints about the car based on the vehicle's handling and positioning, which has caused many problems for drivers and put everyone's safety at risk.

16. Honda Accord

Another great car for many first-time buyers, the Honda Accord has many features that could keep you safe but others that may hurt. The Accord has had problems with airbag issues, whether they do not deploy or deploy too early. The Honda also has brake problems, which can result in more crashes.

17. Ford Mustang

A vehicle with a sports look and powerful engine, the Ford Mustang is known to be loud and fast but unsafe. Being a sports car, many drive recklessly, which results in many crashes, which the Mustang is not equipped for. Ford has recalled many Mustang models for having faulty brake fluid sensors, which can hurt your car and you.

18. Mazda CX-9

The Mazda performs like many other Mazdas, with excellent performance and reliability. But on that note, the CX-9 does not have adequate safety ratings, and there are many problems with where the airbag deploys. The passengers in this vehicle are not as safe as they should be, with many issues that could be prevented and possibly save lives.

19. Chevrolet Silverado

The Chevy Silverado is a large truck, making it a rugged, highly safe vehicle. While the vehicle may be equipped with excellent features throughout the car, the shape of it remains the same, with many passengers being in unsafe positions, even higher up than most cars.

20. Dodge Journey

The Journey may be an excellent car for scenarios such as camping or traveling, but safety needs to be added to this list of positives. The Dodge SUV has had issues with airbag deployment, with them not setting off and being unable to save people. While having many advanced features, such as a backup camera, the SUV fails to protect everyone to the highest degree.

21. Cadillac Escalade

The Escalade is a massive SUV that can comfortably hold many passengers but does not pass the safety test. As a family car, you expect the best safety, but this is different. The rear suspension has been known to have some issues, resulting in bolts snapping, which could cause a much worse injury.

22. Honda Fit

The Honda Fit is a versatile car, but when it comes to keeping everyone safe, the vehicle fails to do so. When in a crash, the driver experiences harsh hits to the head from the airbags due to the placement of the panels. While the smaller hatchback is equipped with many advanced features to keep everyone safe and sound, they fail to do this to save the driver.

23. Lincoln MKS

The Lincoln MKS may be an excellent fit for many, but this vehicle should be avoided if safety is a priority. The MKS has poor door mechanics, which, when hit, could cause the car to injure you more since it is unprepared for a crash. While looking like a luxurious sedan, the vehicle does not give the needed protection.

24. Toyota Camry

It is an outstanding car in many terrains but needs to handle crashing better. The Toyota Camry did not receive a good rating on the crash detection, with lots of injuries to the abdomen and head areas. While it does have many great features, safety is not its specialty.