SAG-AFTRA Takes a Stand: Actors Authorize Their Union To Call a Strike

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have confirmed via an after-hours press release that their combined memberships have authorized a strike.

SAG AFTRA shared this message via its Twitter account, “In a powerful show of solidarity, SAG-AFTRA members have voted 97.91% in favor of a strike authorization ahead of negotiations of the TV/Theatrical Contracts, with nearly 65,000 members casting ballots for a voting percentage of 47.69% of eligible voters.”

This news comes five weeks into the Writers Guild of America's strike.

Actors Authorize Potential Strike In Historic Numbers

In a guest column for Variety, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator of SAG-AFTRA, said, “We want to work with employers to discuss acceptable and unacceptable uses of AI, and we can be partners if companies acknowledge the value our members — and all creators — bring to human storytelling.”

This declaration doesn't mean that the biggest labor union representing actors is immediately calling a strike. Negotiations with The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) start on June 7, and their contract expires on June 30. This vote ensures striking is an option if the AMPTP cannot reach a fair deal with the SAG-AFTRA.

They Are Serious

The official SAG-AFTRA Twitter account noted during the vote, “The AMPTP has shown that they are not taking # sagaftramembers' concerns about AI seriously. It's time we show them how serious WE are. A vote YES for a strike authorization is a vote closer to AI protections. Learn more and vote now.”

The official Writers Guild West Twitter account responded, “You saw our 97.85% and raised it to 97.91%? Congrats on that member resolve! Worker power is where it's at.”

The Numbers Are There

Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph tweeted, “Thank you to all who voted, giving @sagaftra the highest theatrical strike authorization votes in our union's history: 97.91% approval 2023!! 95% approval 1971 91% approval 1980 90% approval 1974.”

SAG-AFTRA's strike vote comes two days after the Directors Guild Of America (DGA) reached a tentative agreement with AMPTP on June 3. However, not all directors and hyphenated writer-directors seem pleased with this historic deal.

The DGA Has Reached A Tentative Deal

Producer, WGA writer, and DGA director Steven DeKnight said, via his Twitter page, “The big annual DGA members meeting on the 17th is going to be one for the books. Can't wait to hear the leadership explain themselves.”

It should be noted that the members of the DGA still have to vote on whether or not to accept this deal from AMPTP, and according to the DGA's press release, the tentative Agreement is to be submitted to DGA National Board at a special meeting Tuesday.

Unity Is Key

Jon Avnet, chair of the DGA's Negotiations Committee, said, “We have concluded a truly historic deal. It provides significant improvements for every Director, Assistant Director, Unit Production Manager, Associate Director, and Stage Manager in our Guild. In these negotiations, we made advances on wages, streaming residuals, safety, creative rights, and diversity, as well as securing essential protections for our members on new key issues like artificial intelligence – ensuring DGA members will not be replaced by technological advances. This deal would not have been possible without the unity of the DGA membership, and we are grateful for the strong support of union members across the industry.”

The Future Is At Stake

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added, in his Variety guest column, to answer why the entertainment labor unions are considering going on strike or are on strike, “In the quest for ever-greater profits, multimillionaire executives are looking for anywhere they can cut costs. They have raised prices, they have cracked down on password sharing, and now they're coming for the people who make the shows.”

At a time when the cost of living continues to rise, the unions feel executives only want to line their pockets — not help the people working with and for them.