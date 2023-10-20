SAG-AFTRA Limits Halloween Costume Options for Striking Actors

SAG-AFTRA issued guidelines regarding Halloween costumes for its striking members. Actors are discouraged from, say, dressing up as Barbie or Ken or any other character from struck movies or TV series.

According to a statement posted on SAG-AFTRA, members should “Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.).” The guild suggests actors “don’t post photos of costumes inspired by struck content to social media” so as to not give studios any extra publicity. Striking actors are currently prohibited from doing press for struck projects.

IndieWire reports, “Actors can cosplay however they’d like so long as they do not post on social media, which would be considered promotion of struck content, even if the aforementioned actor does not star in the project they are ‘promoting' by way of dressing up.” This means that Ryan Gosling could theoretically dress up as Ken and not violate the SAG-AFTRA guidelines as long as no one takes a picture of him as Ken and posts it on social media. The same rules apply to any striking actor dressing as Ken, not just the actors who played Ken in Barbie. Don't even think about dressing as Oppenheimer, Blue Beetle, Indiana Jones, the Nun, or a Transformer, either, if you are a SAG-AFTRA member. Happy Halloween?

Projects with an Interim Agreement Get a Pass for Halloween Costumes

Although characters from studio blockbusters are off limits as Halloween costumes, characters from projects with interim agreements offer costume options. According to Variety, “Projects under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA are also presumably in bounds, which means members can safely dress up as the Jacob Elordi Elvis (from A24’s strike-proof Priscilla) but not Austin Butler’s King of Rock n’ Roll from Warner Bros.’ movie. Carmy from The Bear is off limits, but don’t fret — there’s still time to bulk up and trick or treat as Jeremy Allen White from A24’s upcoming wrestling pic The Iron Claw (pictured, above).”

IndieWire reports Adam Driver's comments about promoting Ferrari — a movie with a strike waiver — at the Venice Film Festival. “I’m very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that’s not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive, which is an effective tactic, which is the interim agreement,” says Driver. “Why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for, the dream version of SAG’s wish list, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can’t? Every time people from SAG go and support a movie that has met the terms of the interim agreement, it just makes it more obvious that these people are willing to support the people that they collaborate with — and the others are not.”

SAG-AFTRA concludes its Halloween-spoiling statement as follows: “Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract!”