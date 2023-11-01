‘Salem’s Lot’ Remake Heading to Max Instead of Theaters

Warner Bros. will likely release its Salem's Lot remake on Max instead of in theaters. Written and directed by Gary Dauberman and starring Lewis Pullman (pictured) as Ben Mears, Salem's Lot is based on the 1975 Stephen King book of the same name. Tobe Hooper directed the 1979 vampire miniseries starring David Soul and James Mason.

After letting Salem's Lot sit on the shelf for a year, Warner Bros. is reportedly readying the remake for Max. According to Variety, “A source with knowledge of the back-and-forth says the move is not a reflection of the film’s quality but is due to the fact that the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has created a growing need for Max content. Salem’s Lot is one of a few Warner Bros. films targeted to make the jump. But a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, ‘No decision has been made about the film’s future distribution plans.'”

Warner Bros. initially intended Salem's Lot for release in September 2022, but the studio pushed it to spring 2023 due to COVID-related postproduction delays. Then, earlier this month, Salem's Lot disappeared from the official release schedule altogether, causing some to speculate that Warner Bros. intends to write it off à la Batgirl. At least with a Max release, viewers will actually see the Salem's Lot remake, unlike Batgirl, which may never see the light of day.

The Salem's Lot 1979 Miniseries Developed a Cult Following and Influenced Other Vampire Movies

Critics praised the two-part 1979 miniseries Salem's Lot, which developed a cult following and influenced movies such as Lost Boys and Fright Night, as well as TV series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Hannibal, and Midnight Mass. As with the miniseries, the new Salem's Lot is about a writer who returns home to the fictitious Jerusalem's Lot for inspiration but instead battles vampires.

Variety reports, “Starring Top Gun: Maverick’s Lewis Pullman, the film’s cast also includes Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Pilou Asbaek, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler. Dauberman, who began developing the project in 2019, also wrote the screenplay. James Wan is a producer on the new Salem’s Lot via his Atomic Monster, the company behind a bevy of Warner Bros. horror hits from the Conjuring franchise.”

Salem's Lot writer-director Gary Dauberman is no stranger to Stephen King‘s work, having cowritten 2017's It and written 2019's It Chapter Two. Dauberman also wrote several screenplays in the Conjuring universe — Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, The Nun, and Annabelle Comes Home — before making his directorial debut with the latter.