2023 Sales Numbers Reveal a Strong Year for EV Makers

Tesla sold an estimated 1.8 million electric vehicles (EVs) in 2023, which was good enough to make it the top EV seller in the world. However, Chinese automaker Build Your Dreams (BYD) is hot on its heels, with approximately 1.6 million EVs sold last year. BYD also sold around 1.4 million hybrids the previous year.

While legacy automakers in the United States struggle to move EVs in the marketplace, EV startups are thriving. According to a report from Autoweek, electric automakers like BYD, Tesla, and Rivian are finding sure footing in the early stages of the EV revolution.

Tesla

Tesla is still the top dog for global EV sales. It was an eventful year for the EV automaker — between the CEO grabbing every headline possible and the highly anticipated release of the Cybertruck, Tesla rarely had a dull moment in 2023. It also managed to sell 38 percent more vehicles last year than it did in 2022, with its top sellers being the Model Y and the Model 3, which accounted for a staggering 96 percent of its total units sold. The automaker claims that its production numbers in 2023 marked a 35 percent improvement over 2022.

Tesla produced approximately half a million units during the year's final quarter, which the company says was in line with its production goals for the year.

BYD

A rising star in the EV world, Chinese automaker BYD had the second-best EV sales after Tesla in 2023. According to a report from Autocar, BYD's EV sales this past year increased a whopping 73 percent over its 2022 totals, going from 911,140 units sold to 1,574,822. And while BYD may have trailed Tesla by a couple of million units sold for the year overall, it did manage to outsell Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2023, selling 526,409 EVs to Tesla's 484,507 units sold.

When adding in the 1.4 million hybrids it sold last year, BYD's total number of electrified vehicles sold in 2023 is around three million. Autoweek points out a 62 percent total sales increase over BYD's numbers from 2022. With sales growth like that, BYD is building its dream of a global EV empire.

Unlike Tesla, BYD's sales numbers were more even throughout its lineup. For example, its hybrid, the BYD Song, was its top seller in December, with the BYD Segal EV (50,525 units) and the BYD Yuan (41,681 units) also selling well for the company.

While BYD does not currently sell EVs in the United States due to trade restrictions, it has spent hundreds of millions of dollars over the past several years producing new EVs and production facilities in Mexico.

Rivian

It was a mixed year for Rivian. The electrified automaker best known for its R1T pickup truck missed its fourth-quarter production goals by a slim margin, producing just under 14,000 units while aiming for 14,430. It represents a 10 percent decline over what Rivian was able to produce in the third quarter of 2023. However, Rivian's production totals were up for 2023 overall, with 57,232 units produced, beating its initial goal of producing 54,000 units. So, there is some good news for Rivian.

However, Rivian still has much work to do to reach profitability. Its complicated production process results in Rivian losing around $33,000 on every EV it sells. Rivian will have to produce and sell more than 14,000 units a quarter to reach profitability eventually.