Droughts, Wildfires and Climate Change: Why Salmon Might Leave the Menu Soon

The global salmon market is projected to reach 4.3 million tons by 2028, with countries such as the United States, Norway, Russia, and Japan leading the way in the demand for this popular fish. However, the growing popularity of all varieties and forms of salmon highlights a range of threats to the supply side.

Salmon fisheries and hatcheries on the US West Coast have already closed — an effort to provide wild salmon enough time to recover from the effects of drought, wildfires, and climate change. Others are following suit as the traditional wild salmon runs dry up, and commercial fishing companies report significantly lower salmon populations.

The growing popularity of salmon for consumers lies in its versatility and affordability. Canned salmon is relatively inexpensive on store shelves and can be used to create budget-stretching fried patties or added to salads as a healthy protein. Fresh or frozen salmon filets are affordable alternatives to red meats, and smoked salmon is a popular addition to charcuterie platters and hors d'oeuvres trays.

Could Salmon Disappear Completely From Store Shelves?

Because a number of countries around the world continue to harvest substantial numbers of wild salmon and commercial salmon farms still produce an annual crop, salmon should still be available to most consumers for the foreseeable future. However, the ongoing climate crisis, supply chain issues, and dwindling wild salmon populations will have a definite effect on retail prices and sustainability.

The market for canned foods in general is expected to reach $182.4 Billion by 2030, and that figure includes canned meats such as salmon. Canned salmon is an appealing choice for household chefs since it has a substantial shelf life and is available in a variety of flavors and sizes. If a salmon supply issue arises, many households may notice a shift to the canned version.

The real concern for salmon-loving consumers is the fresh and frozen salmon filet market. There is always a demand for higher-end salmon such as sockeye, steelhead, and chinook, and these species are impacted the most by environmental conditions. A salmon shortage's impact is most likely felt in specialty meat and seafood stores, restaurants, and fresh meat counters of upscale grocery stores. Populations of wild salmon in Washington State are already being threatened by existing environmental conditions.

Why a Salmon Supply Shortage Matters

Salmon has been successfully raised on commercial farms for decades, but the industry has not always embraced the practice in general. Farm-raised salmon does not develop the same flavor profile as wild salmon, and total production numbers are limited by the number of ponds these farms can safely maintain. A shortage of wild salmon could mean a wholesale shift to farm-raised salmon, raising demand and ultimately raising retail prices.

The impact of climate change and other environmental issues on the salmon population also raises questions about other commercially harvested animals and fish. Beef, pork, and poultry populations could also be affected by these same conditions, creating an even larger food crisis for consumers around the world. Efforts to save the current salmon population will likely need to be used to save other populations of crop animals in the future.

Are Steps Being Taken To Avoid a Salmon Shortage?

World governments and the fishing industry are all aware of the threats to the salmon population and are indeed taking action to reverse the current direction. Hatcheries and fisheries are increasing the population of salmon fingerlings to create a new generation of wild salmon. However, the success of these efforts relies heavily on improved conditions along the salmon’s natural habitat.

In September of 2023, President Joe Biden issued a memorandum addressing the movement to improve steelhead and other salmon species in the Columbia River basin. Other governments have issued similar edicts and continue to provide substantial funding to salmon fisheries and hatcheries.

“Conservation and fishing advocates from across the Northwest and the nation applaud the historic Memorandum issued by President Biden,” says Tanya Riordan, Save Our Wild Salmon’s Policy and Advocacy Director. “Protecting and restoring healthy, harvestable, and abundant populations of wild salmon and steelhead and other native fish populations in the Columbia and Snake rivers is a national priority.”

What Actions Should Salmon Shoppers Take?

The effects of a fresh salmon shortage may not appear on store shelves for a few months as current supplies are exhausted, but the signs are pointing in that direction. Fortunately, fresh salmon freezes well, so taking advantage of promotions and sales is always a good idea for salmon lovers. Investing in budget-friendly packages of frozen farm-raised or wild-caught salmon is also recommended. Frozen salmon retains much of its original flavor, and filets can be marinated or seasoned in a variety of appealing ways.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.