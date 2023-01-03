Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Eight Federal Charges

Two months ago, Sam Bankman-Fried was running FTX, a successful crytocurrency firm responsible for billions of dollars of assets. Today, he pleaded not guilty in federal court to eight criminal charges including wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to avoid campaign finance regulations.

Although Bankman-Fried (known more commonly as SBF) entering a plea of not guilty in New York today was not entirely unexpected, it immediately sparked a hefty response throughout Twitter, as users flocked to the social media service to react in real-time to this turn of events.

This particular Twitter user claims SBF is delusional, but nevertheless is interested in following the court proceedings:

This user brings up the fact that SBF's fellow FTX co-founders, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, have already pleaded guilty and are helping the prosecution in its case against SBF:

Users like martypartymusic are looking forward to the eventual trial – tentatively scheduled to begin on October 2, 2023 – which he predicts will be highly entertaining:

TheDustyBC proclaimed that SBF's not guilty plea is the source of comedy he didn't know he needed today:

This iconic photo of Elaine from Seinfeld was the perfect complement to the head-shaking tweet posted by user knveth:

This Twitter user is aghast at the circumstances, bringing up valid points in the process – after all, SBF posted the highest bail amount in history ($250 million) in order to stay at his parents' home in California while he awaits trial:

Finally, this Twitter user is taking the opportunity to follow SBF's lead and potentially increase his success rate on dating apps:

