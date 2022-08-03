Exciting Announcements Predicted for Samsung Unpacked

If you’ve been eyeing a Samsung phone or wearable, you may want to hold off a tiny bit longer. The Korean company has announced that its next Unpacked event — where it shows off the latest mobile tech it’s working on — is coming on August 10.

In theory, these are supposed to be mysterious, never-seen-before gadgets, as the teaser trailer suggests.

In reality, Samsung has such a huge following that an army of enthusiastic leakers almost always reveals what will be presented months in advance. And true to form, that’s happened again this year.

So here’s what we can expect from August 2022’s Samsung Unpacked show.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

The main event is set to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a flagship foldable phone with a four-figure price to match.

Like last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 3, it aims to be a phone and tablet in one, with a sizeable 7.6-inch tablet screen folding in half to present a normal looking (if somewhat chunky) smartphone.

If the rumors are correct, it’ll be an evolution rather than a revolution in design, with a less visible folding crease on the internal screen, a revamped hinge mechanism, and a slightly more square aspect ratio.

It’s also reportedly lost some weight this generation, dropping from 9.5 ounces on the Z Fold 3 to 8.9 this time around. You can get an idea of how it’ll look from the renders above, courtesy of the reliable leaker OnLeaks and Smartprix.

The biggest changes will be on the inside. The phone will be getting the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, and the main camera will reportedly be jumping from 12MP to 50MP. Given photography performance has been a bit of a weak spot for the three previous generations, that’s definitely a good thing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Yin to the Galaxy Z Fold’s yang is the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — the entry-level foldable phone and a descendent of the flip phones of the late 90s and early 2000s.

While the Fold aims to pack a tablet inside a phone, the Z Flip series takes a different route. It aims to make a regular smartphone more compact than ever, literally letting you fold it in half when not in use.

Once again, OnLeaks is on hand with leaked press renders (this time via Giznet), which you can see above. As with the last generation, there’s a thin strip of screen on the outside so you can see who’s calling you when it’s closed.

Like the Fold, the Z Flip 4 will benefit from a less obvious crease in the screen and a smaller hinge mechanism. It’ll also get the processing bump, gaining the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, but will reportedly miss out on the camera upgrade in order to keep its (relatively) cheap and cheerful credentials.

On that note, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 got a massive $450 price cut on its predecessor, it doesn’t sound like Samsung will feel anything that generous this time. So you can likely expect to pay the same $999 if you want to have one in your pocket on day one.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung Unpacked will apparently see not one but two Galaxy Watch 5 models.

That in itself isn’t surprising, given the current line includes a standard Galaxy Watch 4 and a ‘Classic’ model with a fancy rotating bezel for precise navigation. What is unexpected is that the Classic version is reportedly being retired to make way for a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Unfortunately, neither will maintain the rotating bezel, which is a bit of a blow, as it was one of the best things about the Galaxy Watch line.

The standard Galaxy Watch 5 will apparently come in 40mm and 44mm sizes, depending on how much screen you like on your wrist, while the Pro version will only be available in a 45mm size. You can see both in the renders above, courtesy of the almost always accurate leaker Evan Blass and 91mobiles — the Pro model is on the right.

So what makes it ‘Pro,’ exactly? Although precise details remain under wraps, Korean regulatory information suggests it’ll sport a massive 572mAh battery. To put that figure into perspective, that’s just under a quarter the size of the iPhone 13 mini’s 2,406mAh cell, which is quite impressive for a watch.

To put it another way, that’s also a 60% greater capacity than the 361mAh cell powering the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4, which should improve the previous generation’s slightly disappointing stamina. This, and a reported more rugged design, suggests it’ll be the choice for outdoor adventurers.

Both models will continue to run Google’s Wear OS 3.5 and offer a three-in-one BioActive sensor measuring heart rate, blood oxygen, blood pressure, ECG, and bioelectric impedance analysis. That sounds impressive, but it only matches the Galaxy Watch 4’s current set of sensors, so we’ll have to wait and see whether it justifies its expected price increase in other ways.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Finally, a new version of Samsung’s top-end true-wireless earphones — the Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Again, we have the insider Evan Blass and 91mobiles to thank for a leaked set of renders showing earphones that don’t look hugely different from the previous generation.

But it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and rumors point to increased battery life and the usual intergenerational enhancements to sound quality.

How to Watch Samsung Unpacked

If you want to see all of this announced in person, then you’re in luck because Unpacked events are broadcast live around the world. You can tune in at Samsung.com or via the company’s official YouTube channel.

So just be there on Wednesday, August 10 at 6 a.m PT, 8 a.m CT or 9 a.m ET to join in the festivities.

And if you’re confident you’ll like what you see, Samsung is offering up to $200 in credit if you reserve the upcoming devices in advance.

