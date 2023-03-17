San Francisco To Give $5 Million in Reparations To Eligible Black Residents, Selling Homes for $1

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors received more than 100 proposals from a city-appointed reparations committee that aimed to tackle the issue of centuries-long slavery and systemic racism. These recommendations included providing $5 million payments to eligible Black adults, eradicating personal debts and tax burdens, guaranteeing annual incomes of at least $97,000 for 250 years, and offering San Francisco homes for only $1 per family.

Reparations Proposals

During Tuesday's hearing, the board showed enthusiastic support for the suggested ideas, with some officials emphasizing that finances should not hinder the city's obligation to do the right thing. However, several supervisors expressed surprise that liberal San Franciscans showed resistance to these recommendations, seemingly unaware of the continued effects of slavery and racial discrimination on the Black community.

They highlighted the fact that Black Americans are still disproportionately represented in homeless populations and prisons and lack access to proper healthcare, education, and economic prosperity. Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, whose district includes the heavily LGBTQ Castro neighborhood, emphasized that the reparations proposal is not only for his constituents but for the collective future of everyone.

The draft plan, which was released in December, is one of the most comprehensive nationwide, and its cost has not yet been analyzed by the committee. Critics have described the plan as financially and politically infeasible, with Stanford University's Hoover Institution estimating that it would cost each non-Black family in San Francisco at least $600,000.

No Guarantees

Although the board expressed unanimous support for the reparations plan on Tuesday, it does not guarantee the adoption of all the recommendations. The board has the power to approve, reject or change any or all of the proposals, and a final report is due in June.

However, some supervisors have raised concerns about the city's deep deficit due to the tech industry downturn and have questioned the affordability of major reparations payments.

During the hearing, Tinisch Hollins, vice-chair of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, alluded to those comments, emphasizing that the board must demonstrate a genuine commitment to moving forward. Hollins and several other speakers reminded the board that their actions would set a national precedent and urged them to prioritize the needs of the Black community.

The board's decision on the reparations plan will be closely watched, with many hoping for a tangible commitment to addressing systemic racism.

While some critics argue that reparations are unnecessary because U.S. slavery officially ended in 1865, advocates highlight the historical evidence showing how government policies and practices continued to disadvantage Black Americans. These included denying access to home and business loans, restricting employment opportunities, and imprisoning Black people at higher rates.

Therefore, any effort to make amends and address the lasting effects of slavery and racism is appreciated, according to Justin Hansford, a professor at Howard University School of Law. He believes cash compensation is a crucial aspect of any reparations plan, as it is a language that people can understand.

The Opposition

However, not everyone is in favor of reparations. John Dennis, the chair of the San Francisco Republican Party, is skeptical of the board's recent discussion on providing $5 million payments, as he views the conversation as unserious and lacking in analysis. Nonetheless, the board created a 15-member reparations committee in late 2020 following the national unrest caused by the killing of George Floyd.

The committee is still deliberating on various recommendations, including monetary compensation, and is expected to submit its report to the Legislature by July 1.

While no amount of money can truly compensate for the injustices suffered by the Black community, advocates believe reparations are a necessary step toward acknowledging and addressing the legacy of slavery and systemic racism in the United States. The committee's report will be a significant development in the reparations discussion, and it will be up to lawmakers to draft and pass legislation based on its recommendations.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.